Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Jameson’s Latest Whiskey Brings a Trio of Casks to the Table

Triple Triple is now available in the US

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 9, 2025 5:42 pm EDT
Jameson Triple Triple
The making of Jameson's new whiskey involves multiple casks.
Jameson

Distilleries all over the world are doing interesting things with casks — so it’s not surprising to see Jameson embracing that line of thinking with their latest Irish whiskey. That’s the Triple Triple, which is already available for overseas whiskey enthusiasts but has recently made its U.S. debut. One of the two “triple”s in its name refers to the distillation process; the other has to do with the casks in which this whiskey was aged.

Specifically, the distillery used ex-Bourbon and Sherry casks as well as sweet chestnut casks to help shape this whiskey’s overall flavor. Jameson’s announcement of the Triple Triple’s US release highlights its versatility, noting that it can be sipped on its own or mixed into a cocktail.

“St. Patrick’s Day is more than just a day to us. It really is a season full of celebrations and moments to be shared together,” said the distillery’s vice president of marketing, Johan Radojewski, in a statement. “We thought there was no better time to debut the latest member of our family — Jameson Triple Triple — than during our favorite time of the year.”

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey
Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey
 The deal affects MLS as a whole, plus a few specific clubs

Upon the release of this whiskey overseas, Jameson Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman explained what the sweet chestnut casks brought to the party. “Sweet Chestnut wood imparts rich notes of chocolate and fudge, adding a luxurious layer to Jameson whiskey’s much-loved character, making it an excellent new addition to the family,” he told The Whisk[e]y Wash last year.

More Like This

Brian Nation, master distiller at O'Shaughnessy Distilling Co in Minneapolis
Can the Ex-Master Distiller of Jameson Put Minnesota Whiskey on the Map?
Midleton Very Rare 2024
This Is the World’s Most Wanted Irish Whiskey
Jameson bottles
Jameson’s Sales Figures Point to an Irish Whiskey Boom
In this photo illustration, Connemara 12 Year Old Peated Irish Whiskey at Rooster Grill Bar.
The Next Frontier for Irish Whiskey? Embracing the Peat.

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV charging at a Tesla Supercharger
The Best Time to Buy an EV? Right Now, Before Tariffs Bite.
Graceland
The Evolution of Elvis Presley’s Graceland
These are 8 of the best classic colognes you can own
8 of the Most Classic and Popular Colognes of All Time
Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey
Jack Daniel’s Just Released Its Oldest Age-Stated Whiskey in More Than a Century
Festa St Agrippina in the North End of Boston
The Best Little Italy Neighborhoods in North America
4 cocktail shots sitting on a wooden table
Cocktail Shots Are the Ultimate Party Trick

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Jameson Triple Triple

Jameson's Latest Whiskey Brings a Trio of Casks to the Table

A collage of winemakers in Dry Creek Valley near Healdsburg in California, as well as the wine they make

Get to Know the Winemakers of Dry Creek Valley

Jack Daniel’s 14-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey

Jack Daniel’s Just Released Its Oldest Age-Stated Whiskey in More Than a Century

Crates of beer. Threatened tariffs could make it difficult for both domestic and foreigner alcohol producers.

For the Drinks Industry, Tariffs Will Be Worse Than Expected

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

The motor yacht Valkyrie, which is sometimes used for scientific research thanks to owner Thomas Peterson and the International SeaKeepers Society

Superyachts for Science?

How open-world games are inspiring travel

Armchair Travelers Take Off to New Vistas with Gaming

A vibrant field of cannabis plants with bright green leaves reaching toward a clear blue sky. We take a look at what the science says about weed addiction.

Is Weed More Addictive Than We’ve Been Led to Believe?

A stressed office worker in a striped dress shirt leans forward, deep in thought, with a cluttered desk and whiteboard in the background.

Your Brain Is Programmed for Negativity. Here’s How to Rewire It.