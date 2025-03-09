Jameson’s Latest Whiskey Brings a Trio of Casks to the Table

Distilleries all over the world are doing interesting things with casks — so it’s not surprising to see Jameson embracing that line of thinking with their latest Irish whiskey. That’s the Triple Triple, which is already available for overseas whiskey enthusiasts but has recently made its U.S. debut. One of the two “triple”s in its name refers to the distillation process; the other has to do with the casks in which this whiskey was aged.



Specifically, the distillery used ex-Bourbon and Sherry casks as well as sweet chestnut casks to help shape this whiskey’s overall flavor. Jameson’s announcement of the Triple Triple’s US release highlights its versatility, noting that it can be sipped on its own or mixed into a cocktail.



“St. Patrick’s Day is more than just a day to us. It really is a season full of celebrations and moments to be shared together,” said the distillery’s vice president of marketing, Johan Radojewski, in a statement. “We thought there was no better time to debut the latest member of our family — Jameson Triple Triple — than during our favorite time of the year.”

Upon the release of this whiskey overseas, Jameson Master Distiller Kevin O’Gorman explained what the sweet chestnut casks brought to the party. “Sweet Chestnut wood imparts rich notes of chocolate and fudge, adding a luxurious layer to Jameson whiskey’s much-loved character, making it an excellent new addition to the family,” he told The Whisk[e]y Wash last year.