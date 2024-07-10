Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

The Dead Rabbit Is Now Leading Tours of Ireland

One of the world’s best bars brings a local perspective to the Emerald Isle

By Kirk Miller
July 10, 2024 2:31 pm
Drinking Guinness in Ireland
Yes, there will be much Guinness during your Tours of Ireland trip.
Tours of Ireland

“A lot of people still think that Ireland is all shamrocks and shillelaghs, which couldn’t be further from the truth,” says Mark McLaughlin, Director of Irish Whiskey at The Dead Rabbit (a perennial world’s best bar) and The Irish Exit in New York. To help clear up some misperceptions about Ireland — and to properly showcase the country’s rich hub of culture, drinks and food — The Dead Rabbit is now offering tours of the Emerald Isle, starting this fall. The bar has teamed up with Rêverie to launch Tours of Ireland, a beverage- and culinary-focused retreat bringing travelers inside the food, drinks and art of Ireland from a local’s perspective. 

The streets of Galway, Ireland
Your day three stop? The picturesque city of Galway.
Tours of Ireland

“We’re working with the very best brewers, distillers, craftspeople and chefs in the country,” McLaughlin says. The inspiration for the tours started two years ago, when The Dead Rabbit leadership team began forming partnerships with various artists and makers throughout Ireland, including Canvas Galleries, Field Day Candles, Annandale Brickworks and Modet Furniture. They curated two press trips to showcase those partnerships, along with some of Ireland’s most acclaimed brewers, distillers and hospitality landmarks.

“After conversations with these guests, where the feedback was centered around most never having experienced Ireland in this way before, Managing Partner Jack McGarry suggested we explore creating a tour program that elevates this even further,” McLaughlin says. “This led to the creation of Tours of Ireland, which showcases the very best of contemporary Ireland through our lens, offering the opportunity to meet the people who inspire us along the way, all guided by our team.”

The Dead Rabbit Is About to Make Travel Way More Pleasant
The Dead Rabbit Is About to Make Travel Way More Pleasant
 The famous Irish cocktail bar is expanding to transit hubs across the United States

The initial October 2024 itinerary is impressive, entailing a trip to the Cliffs of Moher, spa visits, Irish cooking workshops, behind-the-scenes access to everyone from coffee roasters to carpenters, fishing expeditions and even, if you want, the ability to try out falconry. And, of course, there are many, many visits to restaurants, breweries and distilleries.  

Because The Dead Rabbit is known for its outstanding Irish whiskey collection, we were curious about a distillery on the tour that might be off the radar for whiskey drinkers. “Our experience with JJ Corry, the Irish Whiskey Bonder, at their 100-year-old farm is sure to be a highlight,” McLaughlin says. “There’ll be food, drink and a warehouse experience that truly needs to be seen to be believed. We’ll also have behind-the-scenes access to Midleton Distillery, where Jameson, Powers, Redbreast and the Spot Whiskeys are produced. Also, given the tour is hosted by our Director of Irish Whiskey (me), there’s sure to be a special dram or two along the way.”

There are only a few tickets for the 2024 excursion, but a spring 2025 visit is in the works with an entirely new itinerary. A repeat of the ‘24 trip will be available the same time next year, and The Dead Rabbit hopes to up the tours to four annually soon. 

Cliffs of Moher
Everybody does it, but the Cliffs of Moher are an essential Ireland stop.
Saad Chaudhry / Unsplash

It’s not cheap ($6,600), so you should really decide ahead of time if Tours of Ireland is the immersive trip you want. “The ideal customer is someone who is looking to experience Ireland through what we see as its most authentic lens,” McLaughlin says. “People who want to have access to the makers and creators that are currently putting Ireland on the map globally within their fields, people that have a keen interest in Irish food and drink culture, and who want to have it planned and hosted by a team who live and breath modern Ireland, along with a love for a luxury place to lay their head.”

The first Tours of Ireland takes place October 14 to 20, 2024. You can book a trip here.

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

