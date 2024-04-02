Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April 

Seemingly opposites, Starward and Lagavulin work beautifully together. Plus, new bottles from Sagamore Spirit, Port Charlotte and Pinhook.

By Kirk Miller
April 2, 2024 6:36 am
Some of our favorite whiskeys / whiskies of April 2024
Some of our favorite whiskeys / whiskies of April 2024
Photo illustration

Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Please check out our more in-depth looks at new releases here.

Natterjack Cask Strength
Natterjack Cask Strength
Gortinore Distillers & Co.

Natterjack

Catching up on newer Irish whiskeys, Natterjack is noticeable for its mascot: A yellow-striped toad, the only toad native to Ireland. What really separates the brand, however, is the unique melding of both Irish and American whiskey ideals. It’s triple distilled but features an unusual mashbill of 80% corn and 20% malted barley while aging first for three-plus years in ex-bourbon barrels (which is what traditional Irish whiskeys do) and then finished for a year in virgin American oak (which is more traditional American whiskey). Overall, it splits a nice difference between domestic and Irish whiskey — there are a lot of vanilla, orange and apple notes, but also some earthier notes and a creamy mouthfeel. If you can, find the cask strength release (63% ABV), which amps up all those flavors. 

BUY HERE
The Busker Small Batch Single Pot Still
The Busker Small Batch Single Pot Still
The Busker

The Busker Small Batch Single Pot Still

The Busker Small Batch Single Pot Still is the distillery’s first small batch offering; the Irish whiskey here is matured in first-fill bourbon casks and then finished in Oloroso sherry European oak butts. Bottled at 46.3% ABV, it offers hints of cherry, tobacco, malt and vanilla custard. 

BUY HERE
Sagamore Spirit Manhattan Finish
Sagamore Spirit Manhattan Finish
Sagamore Spirit

Sagamore Spirit Manhattan Finish

The second iteration of this interesting bottle — the first was a limited edition back in 2020 — is a 103-proof, 4-year-old straight rye whiskey finished in separate vermouth, bitters and cherry brandy barrels for 20 months. The collective result is supposed to resemble a Manhattan cocktail, and it nails the assignment — this feels more like an artisanal cocktail in a bottle than a barrel-finished rye.

BUY HERE
Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Bourbon
Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Bourbon
Fort Hamilton

Fort Hamilton Single Barrel Bourbon

After the success of their single-barrel New York rye, Brooklyn’s Fort Hamilton now crafts a bourbon distilled entirely from New York grain from the Hudson Valley. Aged four years and coming in at 95 proof with a mashbill of 85% corn, 10% rye and 5% malted barley, this is a bourbon that’s somewhat different from its Kentucky cousins, mixing in familiar caramel corn and vanilla notes with a nuttiness and some earthier notes. 

BUY HERE
Port Charlotte 18 Year Old
Port Charlotte 18 Year Old
Bruichladdich

Port Charlotte 18 Year Old

It’s not quite Octomore, but this single malt from Bruichladdich is still a peat monster. Matured in a combination of refill sherry casks (74%) and refill French oak wine casks (26%), this 54.3% ABV release — the oldest Port Charlottle bottle to date — is a lovely combination of smoky-sweet barbecue and dried fruit. 

BUY HERE
Pinhook 2024 Vertical Series Rye
Pinhook 2024 Vertical Series Rye
Pinhook

Pinhook Vertical Series Rye 8-Year

An MGP rye (95% rye, 5% malted barley mashbill) now maturing at the Castle & Key Distillery, Pinhook’s been releasing a new vintage every year to showcase how whiskey can change with additional maturation (they’re going up to 12 years; more on the process here). Blended from just 32 barrels and bottled unfiltered at cask strength — which comes in at quite a modest 108.4 proof — this one is full of mint, licorice, cloves and orange peel, with a fair amount of barrel character and a dry finish. 

BUY HERe
Midleton Very Rare Ruby Edition
Midleton Very Rare Ruby Edition
Irish Distillers

Midleton Very Rare Ruby Edition

Celebrating 40 years of Midleton Very Rare (the world’s most wanted Irish whiskey), this blend of single pot still and single grain Irish whiskeys — with an age range spanning four decades — is finished in a ruby port cask. Retailing for over $20,000, the whiskey is presented in a bespoke crystal decanter hand-crafted by Waterford Crystal. Coming in at 53.1% ABV, this whiskey is full of oak spice, cherry, vanilla custard, ginger and cocoa.

BUY HERe
This Is the World’s Most Wanted Irish Whiskey
This Is the World’s Most Wanted Irish Whiskey
 Midleton Very Rare Vintage isn’t cheap, but the annual release garners the most search requests for any Irish whiskey
Starward x Lagavulin
Starward x Lagavulin
Starward

Starward x Lagavulin

An unexpected collaboration between the Australian single malt and the peaty Scotch distillery, this one sees Starward’s red wine barrel matured whisky finished for 18 months in Lagavulin barrels. It strikes a nice balance of tropical fruit, toasted oak spice and earthy peat, with a nice dry finish. 

BUY HERe
Westland Solum
Westland Solum
Westland

Westland Solum American Single Malt

The second edition of the distillery’s peated American Single Malt utilizes 100% Washington state peat, matured in a combination of new and used oak casks. The peat is harvested from a bog two hours south of Seattle and retrieved from below the bog’s waterline rather than first draining and excavating the bog, which helps preserve the bog’s ecosystem. The 100-proof release has an approachable sweet and fruity note (close to pears), with hints of jasmine tea, vanilla and light smoke. 

BUY HERE
High N' Wicked Foursquare Mark X 2007
High N’ Wicked Foursquare Mark X 2007
High N’ Wicked

High N’ Wicked Foursquare Mark X 2007

An importer and specialty bottler, High N’ Wicked (started by two ex-Brown Forman execs) has released bourbons, ryes and even Irish whiskeys. It’s the latter that gets special attention here, as this 100-proof release is a unique bottling — a single-grain Irish whiskey distilled in County Cork (95% corn, 5% malted barley) matured in ex-bourbon barrels and then finished for six months in barrels previously held the “Mark X 2007” Barbados Rum from Foursquare Rum Distillery’s Exceptional Cask Selections Line. A surprisingly light straw in color, this one offers a ton of caramel, toasted coconut and red berries on the palate. 

BUY HERe

More Like This

The Library Bar
The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World
The best Irish whiskeys for 2023
The 40 Best Irish Whiskeys for 2024
Five of our favorite whiskey bottles for March 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This March
A close-up of the new Woodford Reserve Kentucky Derby 150 Baccarat Edition
A First Taste of Woodford Reserve’s New $15,000 Kentucky Derby Release

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Recommended

Suggested for you

A collage of deals of the week on a background
From Penny Loafers to AirTags: The 24 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

La Pharmacie du Vin

The 5 Best Wine Bars in Los Angeles

Some of our favorite whiskeys / whiskies of April 2024

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This April 

two knight statues in armor, mini golf, red carpet, book shelves with books, lamps

The Coolest Arcade and Game Bars in Houston

Pouring vodka

What Kirkland Vodka Tells Us About How We Discuss Spirits

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

From aprons to guitars, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Fender Guitars, Cocktail Mixers and Samba Sneakers

a collage of items on a picture background

Closet Constructor: Menswear Has a Pants Problem

The Library Bar

The 50 Best Whisky Bars in the World

These are the best niche deodorants on the market.

Beyond the Drugstore: 14 Sophisticated Deodorants