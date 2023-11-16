The 12 Best Bourbon Glasses

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
“There’s no wrong way to drink whiskey,” they say. Well, not entirely true: That little drinks aphorism — a go-to for every bourbon brand ambassador I’ve ever met — implies that you can enjoy your drink how you want (neat, on ice, in a cocktail, etc.)
But it doesn’t mean there aren’t simple ways to enjoy your whiskey more. Sure, throw some Wild Turkey or Jefferson’s in a Solo cup with some crushed ice and I’ll drink it and enjoy. But give me a proper Glencairn, or a fancy highball or rocks glass, so I can experience my drink in an elevated way (and pick up some notes and flavors that are only going to heighten my experience.)
Below, we have 12 glasses for enjoying whiskey/bourbon in a variety of use cases, whether it’s at a proper tasting or as the perfect vessel for your homemade cocktail.
Glencairn
This is your tasting glass — and the one you’ll see at pretty much every whiskey event. The tapered mouth allows for easy sipping while capturing all those important aromas. And the wide bowl let’s you see the whiskey’s color, while the solid base makes it easy to hold.
Riedel Drink Specific Glassware Set
The iconic glass company created a cocktail-specific line of drinking glassware, from highballs to double rocks and more. And they’re dishwasher-safe.
Waterford Connoisseur Double Old Fashioned Glasses
Six partially leaded crystal Old Fashioned glasses cut into six unique patterns. Now you just need five other friends…who you can get by mentioning that these glasses are a favorite of Michael Jordan.
Whiskey Peaks Grand Teton
Whiskey Peaks (and Huckberry) craft these double-walled crystal whiskey glasses, which feature representations of the world’s most iconic mountains.
Norlan Whisky Glass
A frequent design award winner, these double-walled glasses are handcrafted from lightweight borosilicate glass. The glassware’s unique interior was built to eliminate ethanol burn and deliver desired whiskey aromas more carefully and efficiently.
Viski Admiral 3-Piece Set
Get fancy: Buy two 9 oz. crystal glasses and pair it with the included glass decanter.
Custom City Custom Rocks Glass
Send in your preferred GPS coordinate and town name, and this company (on Etsy) will craft you a custom whiskey rocks glass. Ideal as a party gift.
The Neat Glass
The unique shape of this lead-free crystalline glass will help you pick up aromas and remove the ethanol burn.
Denver & Liely Bourbon Glass
Hand-blown, hand-cut and hand-polished lead-free crystal, this glass was designed specifically for bourbon.
Libbey Signature Kentucky Bourbon Trail Whiskey Glass
The official tasting glass of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and made in the USA, these wide-mouthed glasses feature a wide bowl that offers ample surface area for evaporation — and a narrow neck to draw aromas to the rim.
Kemstood Unique Square Whiskey Glasses Set
What are you, square? These weighted glasses feature a unique design and are reminiscent of the glasses used in Blade Runner.
Cocktail Kingdom Yarai
Stackable, dishwasher-safe rocks glasses that are an ideal fit for a two-inch ice ball.
