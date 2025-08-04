Wellness

Scientists Believe Hibernation Genes Could Help Humans

Can it lead to a more efficient body?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 4, 2025 2:27 pm EDT
Bear in a cave
Can the same genes that help bears hibernate also benefit humans?
Getty Images

Could hibernation be the key to a fitter life? When you read accounts of what happens to bears during the winter — it involves burning significant amounts of fat and potentially building up lean muscle tissue — it isn’t hard to see the appeal. Would I spend weeks asleep if I woke up significantly fitter? Probably. That said, humans don’t hibernate or experience torpor, a similar condition, so this is a moot point — except that some scientists believe there are genetic lessons that can be learned from hibernation and applied to human beings.

It’s led one researcher to use the word “superpowers,” in fact. (“[B]iometrically important superpowers,” to be precise.) As Christoph Schwaiger at LiveScience reports, a study headed by the University of Utah’s Christopher Gregg explored how the bodies of hibernating animals do things like protecting the nervous system and change their body’s relationship to insulin. (Gregg’s comments to LiveScience are the source of the “superpowers” quote.)

The paper written by Gregg and his colleagues was published last week in the journal Science, and involves using CRISPR technology to isolate and modify genes in mice. The authors write that these genetic alterations “[affected] metabolism, torpor, obesogenesis, and foraging in distinct ways.” As Gregg told Live Science, there were also some unexpected discoveries, including the way some of these genetic changes affected male and female mice in different ways.

Scientists Made a New Breakthrough in the Genetics of Sleep
Scientists Made a New Breakthrough in the Genetics of Sleep
 It could help us better understand the importance of sleeping

These findings raise big questions, chief among them whether any of these discoveries can be applied to humans. University of Alaska Fairbanks biologist Kelly Drew told Live Science that “uncovering these fundamental mechanisms in a tractable model like the mouse is an invaluable stepping stone for future research.”

This is not the only recent study that has explored human biology and hibernation. A paper published in the journal L’Anthropologie in 2020 explored the possibility that human ancestors experienced hibernation or a state similar to it. Perhaps the idea that contemporary humans could experience something akin to a deep sleep with accompanying weight loss isn’t that far-fetched.

More Like This

Herbert Boyer (left) and Paul Berg (right) at the conference at Asilomar, February 26, 1975.
Revisiting the Conference That Shaped Genetic Engineering
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.
A man tries to get some sleep as tech wearables fly overhead.
Why I Stopped Tracking My Sleep

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The field before Super Bowl LIX
Report: NFL Punishing Players for Reselling Super Bowl Tickets
The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz in white and orange
Review: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Is Stylishly Out of Step
Security line at a TSA checkpoint
A Security Upgrade in US Airports Could Reduce Liquid Regulations
Single brown egg in blue carton, representing choline-rich foods for brain health.
The Nutrient Your Brain’s Been Begging For
Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC
The 10 Best Watches of July
Calendar watches
The World’s Best Annual Calendar Watches

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Bear in a cave

Scientists Believe Hibernation Genes Could Help Humans

Sneezing man existing transit

Your Brain Can Anticipate Illness Around You

Man jogging on a beach in athletic gear, symbolizing the mental health and brain benefits of aerobic exercise.

Cardio Isn’t for Your Waist. It’s for Your Brain.

A collage with a woman's legs, fruit and a man surfing on an orange background.

The Secret to Better Oral Sex? These Products.

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week