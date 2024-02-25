Samsung’s Galaxy Ring Is Debuting at Mobile World Congress

Late in 2019, Google purchased Fitbit. It wasn’t the first transaction of this type, but it was perhaps the largest signal to date that large tech companies had their eye on the wearables market. Since then, fitness trackers have become ubiquitous — whether as standalone devices or as part of smartwatches. (Sometimes contentiously.) The latest development in this field are smart rings — and Samsung’s own entry in the category, the Galaxy Ring, is one of the highest-profile examples.



This year’s Mobile World Congress will be the site of Samsung actually showing interested parties just what the Galaxy Ring will look like. The Galaxy Ring won’t be treated as a standalone phenomenon, though. According to Samsung’s announcement, its public debut will showcase how the company’s AI technology will work alongside it.



Samsung’s announcement describes the Galaxy Ring as “a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform.”



What does that mean, in practical terms? CNET’s Mike Sorrentino cited a few examples — including ordering medication and adjusting lighting based on the data it collects.

As for what the Galaxy Ring will actually do — well, we’ll need to wait for the official announcement for that. If you are considering a new wearable, remember to keep an eye on what’s being done with the data the device collects. Technology can make certain parts of your fitness routine that much more seamless — but if you’re concerned about privacy, there are steps you can take now to prevent headaches later