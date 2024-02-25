Wellness

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring Is Debuting at Mobile World Congress

The company's new foray into wearable tech goes beyond fitness tracking

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 25, 2024 4:12 pm
Samsung logo
Samsung is readying its new foray into wearable tech.
Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Late in 2019, Google purchased Fitbit. It wasn’t the first transaction of this type, but it was perhaps the largest signal to date that large tech companies had their eye on the wearables market. Since then, fitness trackers have become ubiquitous — whether as standalone devices or as part of smartwatches. (Sometimes contentiously.) The latest development in this field are smart rings — and Samsung’s own entry in the category, the Galaxy Ring, is one of the highest-profile examples.

This year’s Mobile World Congress will be the site of Samsung actually showing interested parties just what the Galaxy Ring will look like. The Galaxy Ring won’t be treated as a standalone phenomenon, though. According to Samsung’s announcement, its public debut will showcase how the company’s AI technology will work alongside it.

Samsung’s announcement describes the Galaxy Ring as “a new health form factor that simplifies everyday wellness, supporting smarter and healthier living via a more connected digital wellness platform.”

What does that mean, in practical terms? CNET’s Mike Sorrentino cited a few examples — including ordering medication and adjusting lighting based on the data it collects.

Is Your Fitness Wearable Giving You a “Nocebo Effect”?
Is Your Fitness Wearable Giving You a “Nocebo Effect”?
 The phenomenon can intensify pain and torpedo performance

As for what the Galaxy Ring will actually do — well, we’ll need to wait for the official announcement for that. If you are considering a new wearable, remember to keep an eye on what’s being done with the data the device collects. Technology can make certain parts of your fitness routine that much more seamless — but if you’re concerned about privacy, there are steps you can take now to prevent headaches later

More Like This

A man walking next to a fence on a farm.
Still Suspicious of Fitness Wearables? They Could Save Your Life.
Therabody SmartGoggles, on a blue background
Review: Therabody’s New Smart Wearable Is Our Go-To Relaxation Tool
A woman shooting a virtual bow and arrow using a Facebook wrist wearable
According to Facebook’s New Wearable Device, The Future Is in Your Wrist
Anti AI AI.
This Wearable Tech Quietly Warns When AI is Impersonating Humans

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
photo of condoms with a gradient and xo pattern overlay
Are You Buying the Right Condoms? 
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?
The Model T2.3 travel trailer from Type 2 Campers, an offshoot of Dub Box USA that makes steel campers based on old Volkswagen buses
First There Was the “People’s Car.” Will This Be the People’s Camper?
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods’s 15-Year-Old Son Will Attempt to Qualify for a PGA Tour Event

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Samsung logo

Samsung's Galaxy Ring Is Debuting at Mobile World Congress

Cole Haan's ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxfords, which aren't exactly dress shoes, but a hybrid sneaker-shoe. Here's our full review.

Cole Haan’s ZEROØGRAND Oxfords Are Built for 10,000-Step Days

The cover of a new book "Growing Up in Public," written by Devorah Heitner, PhD. We spoke with Heitner about raising kids in the age of social media.

How to Raise Your Kids in the Social Media Age

Scientist in lab looking into a microscope

Scientists Now Have a Better Understanding of Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.