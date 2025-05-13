Experiencing a migraine involves severe headaches, but they don’t show up alone. They are often accompanied by what the Mayo Clinic describes as “visual disturbances,” as well as neurological sensations that leave someone feeling even worse. “The pain always travels in some way, and it’s undeniably overwhelming,” explained Terri Battenburg in a 2022 article for SELF. “I usually just try to power through it, but it’s like trying to swim through mud.”



There is medication out there that can address the headache part of migraines, but what about people for whom the associated symptoms are equally frustrating? A paper published earlier this month in Nature Medicine offers some encouraging news about the drug ubrogepant, which the authors concluded “may treat symptoms such as photophobia, phonophobia and cognitive dysfunction.”



The FDA approved ubrogepant for adult use in treating migraines 2019. As Nature‘s Fred Schwaller explained, this new study is significant because it offers evidence that ubrogepant can also address the other aspects of a migraine that accompany headaches. Schwaller noted that ubrogepant can address symptoms that begin long before headaches; the prodrome phase can begin a day prior to any headache pain, for instance.

University of Texas at Dallas scientist Gregory Dussor explained one of the more significant aspects of these findings. “[T]his study answers the question of whether ubrogepant works when you dose it early in the migraine, when people feel prodromal symptoms coming on,” Dussor told Nature. Given the variable timelines of when different symptoms begin, there’s more research to do here, but these results may act as a balm to many people suffering from migraines.