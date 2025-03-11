The Future of Massage Might Just Involve Robots

What does the idea of getting a massage from a machine bring to mind? For most people, that concept probably calls to mind the massage chairs that are ubiquitous in airport concourses — something that’s useful to reduce tension before (or after) flying, but not comparable to a really good massage from a skilled practitioner. According to a few recent reports from around the country, high-end massage robots are starting to leave their mark — figuratively and literally.



The Hollywood Reporter’s Danielle Directo-Meston explored the growing popularity of this technology in New York and Los Angeles. Directo-Meston highlights the work of Aescape, whose massage beds allow a degree of personalization and allow for half-hour-long sessions. The company’s technology is currently in fitness and wellness businesses on both coasts and — according to THR — they’ve signed partnerships with multiple hotel chains as well.



What’s it like to experience one of Aescape’s massages? Last year, the Los Angeles Times‘ Deborah Vankin wrote about her experience with the technology. “[T]he experience mirrored that of a sophisticated massage chair in horizontal — not as effective as an actual person but still providing much-needed relief in key areas,” Vankin wrote.

In a recent installment of her newsletter Café Anne, Anne Kadet shared her own experience with one of Aescape’s massage chairs. Kadet spoke highly of getting massages at her local nail salon and didn’t seem as impressed with the machine’s ability to relieve tension in her back. One of her neighbors who tried a similar experience, though, recommended it for “folks who’d like a massage but don’t care to be touched by an actual human.”



It’s not hard to see the appeal of that, to be honest. Getting a massage involves some level of trust between two people, and if someone would prefer not to have that kind of contact, an alternative could be useful. But for now, this technology feels like a complement to, as opposed to a replacement for, more traditional massages.