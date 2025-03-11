Wellness

The Future of Massage Might Just Involve Robots

Can technology create a relaxing massage?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 11, 2025 10:21 am EDT
Robot massage bed
An Aescape robot at Pause Wellness Studio in Studio City, California.
Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

What does the idea of getting a massage from a machine bring to mind? For most people, that concept probably calls to mind the massage chairs that are ubiquitous in airport concourses — something that’s useful to reduce tension before (or after) flying, but not comparable to a really good massage from a skilled practitioner. According to a few recent reports from around the country, high-end massage robots are starting to leave their mark — figuratively and literally.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Danielle Directo-Meston explored the growing popularity of this technology in New York and Los Angeles. Directo-Meston highlights the work of Aescape, whose massage beds allow a degree of personalization and allow for half-hour-long sessions. The company’s technology is currently in fitness and wellness businesses on both coasts and — according to THR — they’ve signed partnerships with multiple hotel chains as well.

What’s it like to experience one of Aescape’s massages? Last year, the Los Angeles Times‘ Deborah Vankin wrote about her experience with the technology. “[T]he experience mirrored that of a sophisticated massage chair in horizontal — not as effective as an actual person but still providing much-needed relief in key areas,” Vankin wrote.

Review: Chirp RPM Is the Most Unique Massager We’ve Tested
Review: Chirp RPM Is the Most Unique Massager We’ve Tested
 From the folks who brought you the internet-favorite, wheel foam roller

In a recent installment of her newsletter Café Anne, Anne Kadet shared her own experience with one of Aescape’s massage chairs. Kadet spoke highly of getting massages at her local nail salon and didn’t seem as impressed with the machine’s ability to relieve tension in her back. One of her neighbors who tried a similar experience, though, recommended it for “folks who’d like a massage but don’t care to be touched by an actual human.”

It’s not hard to see the appeal of that, to be honest. Getting a massage involves some level of trust between two people, and if someone would prefer not to have that kind of contact, an alternative could be useful. But for now, this technology feels like a complement to, as opposed to a replacement for, more traditional massages.

More Like This

Hyperice's new massage gun heated attachment going to work on sore muscles.
Hyperice’s Heated Attachment Is the Best Thing to Happen to Massage Guns
Three massage guns on a blue background
The Best Massage Gun for Every Workout Routine
A lacrosse ball sitting on the grass. This $5 ball can be a great massage tool, better than a massage gun.
How to Make a $5 Lacrosse Ball Your Favorite Massage Tool
A man getting a massage, possibly a lymphatic draining massage.
Can a Trendy Lymphatic Draining Massage Alleviate Your Bloating and Constipation?

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Graceland
The Evolution of Elvis Presley’s Graceland
A vibrant field of cannabis plants with bright green leaves reaching toward a clear blue sky. We take a look at what the science says about weed addiction.
Is Weed More Addictive Than We’ve Been Led to Believe?
Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV charging at a Tesla Supercharger
The Best Time to Buy an EV? Right Now, Before Tariffs Bite.
A man tries to get some sleep as tech wearables fly overhead.
Why I Stopped Tracking My Sleep
Festa St Agrippina in the North End of Boston
The Best Little Italy Neighborhoods in North America
Airstream Basecamp Xe electric travel trailer
Airstream’s New Trailer Goes Fully Electric — and Self-Sustaining

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

A young couple enjoys a quiet moment under a thatched-roof gazebo by the Han River in Seoul, with the modern skyline in the background, embodying the philosophy of sohwakhaeng—finding happiness in small, simple moments.

The Philosophy South Koreans Follow to Find Happiness

Robot massage bed

The Future of Massage Might Just Involve Robots

Hand holding plastics

Turns Out Microplastics Are Also Bad for Plants

COVID samples in a lab

Doctors Discovered a Surgical Way to Treat Long COVID

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

The motor yacht Valkyrie, which is sometimes used for scientific research thanks to owner Thomas Peterson and the International SeaKeepers Society

Superyachts for Science?

How open-world games are inspiring travel

Armchair Travelers Take Off to New Vistas with Gaming

A vibrant field of cannabis plants with bright green leaves reaching toward a clear blue sky. We take a look at what the science says about weed addiction.

Is Weed More Addictive Than We’ve Been Led to Believe?

A stressed office worker in a striped dress shirt leans forward, deep in thought, with a cluttered desk and whiteboard in the background.

Your Brain Is Programmed for Negativity. Here’s How to Rewire It.