Wellness

Lettuce Farmers Are at the Center of an E. Coli Lawsuit

The lawsuit relates to a fatal 2024 outbreak

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 26, 2025 8:05 pm EDT
Romaine lettuce
Farming lettuce can have its risks.
Getty Images

In November of 2024, an outbreak of E. coli sent dozens of people to the hospital left one person dead. In the months that followed that outbreak, the general public is learning more about the circumstances behind it — and are also taking steps to respond to the tragic events of last fall. One of those responses to those events is beginning to play out in the legal realm, with an agricultural business facing big questions about whether or not it did enough to keep people safe from the bacteria in question.

Writing at the Los Angeles Times, Malia Mendez has details on the lawsuit, which nine people affected by the outbreak filed against Taylor Fresh Foods. As Mendez points out, the lawsuit being filed is what raised awareness of the outbreak, which the Food and Drug Administration did not publicize at the time.

According to an NBC News report published earlier this month, the FDA opted not to release details about the outbreak because they believed that all of the affected lettuce was gone by that point in the agency’s investigation. NBC News quoted Frank Yiannas — who was the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response — who described the FDA’s response to this recent outbreak as “disturbing.”

72 People Across Multiple States Sick with E. Coli, Baffling CDC
72 People Across Multiple States Sick with E. Coli, Baffling CDC
 The agency is urging people to follow standard food safety protocol in the meantime.

As for the current lawsuit, Taylor Fresh Foods maintained its innocence and told the Los Angeles Times that it planned to respond to the lawsuit. “We perform extensive raw and finished product testing on all our product and there was no evidence of contamination,” a spokesperson for the company told the Times.

More Like This

Toilet
FDA Cracks Down on the Gray Market for Human Poop
Neuralink logo displayed on mobile.
Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Neuralink Has Received FDA Approval
Signage outside FDA office
New FDA Approval Could Transform Pain Management
Salad
French Dressing Is Shedding Its FDA Regulations

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Mk II Fulcrum 39, Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical 38mm and Unimatic Modello Uno UT1
The 11 Best Modern Military-Inspired Watches
This and phone on DND
“Quiet Travel” Is the Latest Vacation Trend for Serenity Seekers
Beanie Babies sit on a shelf in a store in Washington, D.C. in 1999.
The Beanie Baby Craze Was Way Worse Than You Remember
Nike Life is the coolest workwear brand around.
The Hottest Workwear Brand on the Market? Nike.
Star Hill Farm Whisky
Maker’s Mark Releases Its First Non-Bourbon 
Man in business attire napping on a bench during the afternoon, symbolizing midday fatigue or energy slump at work.
How to Power Through the Afternoon Slump

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Romaine lettuce

Lettuce Farmers Are at the Center of an E. Coli Lawsuit

Adult swimmer wearing green swim cap and goggles doing freestyle stroke in open water, overlaid with bold green text reading "It’s Never Too Late."

It’s Never Too Late to Start Swimming. Here’s How.

Former Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia

The Kit: What CC Sabathia Uses to Train, Fuel and Recover

Red gondolas on a snow-covered slope at SkiWelt, Austria, on a clear winter's day.

We Paid a Visit to the World’s Most Sustainable Ski Resort

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

Annabel Thomas Wants to Spread the Word of Modern Scotch

The Classique Souscription 2025

Breguet Is Celebrating Its 250th Anniversary with a Historically Inspired Watch

Basem Wasef riding the new Kawasaki Versys 1100 on a trip across the border into Mexico and back

The Best Way to Test Kawasaki’s New Sport Tourer? On a Ride Into Mexico.

Save 15% sitewide on diamonds, necklaces and earrings.

Jewelry Gifts Are on Sale at Mejuri