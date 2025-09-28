Wellness

States Are Divided On Regulating Kratom

The FDA is also looking into the kratom-derived 7-OH

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 28, 2025 8:17 pm EDT
Neon sign advertising Kratom
A neon sign in the window of a shop selling kratom.
Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

In the United States over the last decade, kratom has gone from obscure to ubiquitous, with signage touting its availability appearing on storefronts and billboards all over the country. It’s even picked up some steam in a more high-end form — even as the FDA has explored ways to regulate 7-OH, a substance derived from the kratom leaf.

It’s worth noting from the outset here that kratom can mean very different things. There are different varieties of the plant, for one thing; kratom can also be ground, brewed or smoked — and processed into substances like 7-OH. These varieties can have wildly different effects. Earlier this year, the F.D.A.’s warning specifically singled out 7-OH as being dangerous.

“7-OH is an opioid that can be more potent than morphine,” the F.D.A.’s commissioner, Marty Makary, said in a ststement. “We need regulation and public education to prevent another wave of the opioid epidemic.”

That has led several state governments to explore banning or regulating 7-OH. Writing at NJ.com, Jackie Roman noted that New Jersey’s state government has been considering a law that would ban the sale of anything containing kratom. This measure, known as “CJ’s Law,” passed a state Assembly committee last year, but has not moved forward since then. As Roman pointed out, six other states have passed similar measures prohibiting the manufacture or sale of kratom.

Is Kratom About to Have Its Own High-End Moment?
Is Kratom About to Have Its Own High-End Moment?
 Its appeal is picking up steam

What those measures look like vary from state to state, however. As Amanda Hernández pointed out in an August article for Statesline, half of the states in the country regulate kratom in some way, and seven states have taken steps this year to regulate its consumption, ranging from adding age restrictions on who can purchase it to — as Louisiana did — banning it. There’s been movement in the other direction as well: Rhode Island recently opted to move away from a ban and towards a regulated market. What that means for the future of kratom in the United States at large remains to be seen.

More Like This

Box of Neptunes Fix
It’s Disturbingly Easy to Get Ahold of a Powerful Opioid-Like Drug
Pharma’s Very Own Upton Sinclair Levels His Sights at the Opioid Epidemic
Pharma’s Very Own Upton Sinclair Levels His Sights at the Opioid Epidemic
Andy Irons and the Ongoing Saga of the Surf World's Opioid Epidemic
Andy Irons and the Ongoing Saga of the Surf World's Opioid Epidemic
All 30 Major League Baseball teams will be pitching in to help workers
MLB Lifting Marijuana Ban in Minors as Part of New Opioid Policy

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

You Look Rich cocktail at La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills
Why You Should Order a Split-Base Cocktail
A group playing beach volleyball.
When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.
Vacheron Constantin
Vacheron Constantin Celebrates Its 270th Birthday with One of the Most Complicated Watches of the Year
A Japanese man walking down the street.
The Japanese Walking Workout You Should Do Four Times a Week
A collage of male celebrities sporting denim jackets.
Take It From a Woman: Everyone Looks Good in a Denim Jacket
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: Sneakers, Western Clothing and Reclining Chairs

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Neon sign advertising Kratom

States Are Divided On Regulating Kratom

Observing human genetics

What Can the World's Oldest People Tell Us About Aging Well?

AI companionship is the newest trend in online dating. For those in relationships, it's morality remains an open question.

I’m Dating an AI Chatbot. My Girlfriend Is Jealous.

A group playing beach volleyball.

When Did You Stop Playing Sports? It Matters.

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week