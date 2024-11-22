Is a Washing Machine for People the Future of Self-Care?

Some technological accomplishments can take decades to come to fruition, from clean energy to unbreakable glass. The idea of a washing machine for people may be a bit less heralded than some other inventions, but it’s had a surprisingly long history, beginning with a Sanyo device that made its debut in 1970. Now, more than 50 years later, another manufacturer is throwing its hat in the ring, metaphorically speaking — though its device could certainly accommodate a hat if needed.



The device is being developed by the Osaka-based company Science Co., and they’ve used the phrase “Future Human Washing Machine” to describe it. The washing machine will make its debut at next year’s Expo 2025 in Osaka, which kicks off in April; Science Co. has a dedicated page on its website where interested parties can sign up.



While this particular machine uses state-of-the-art technology, its origins hearken back to that fateful moment in 1970 when the idea of a washing machine designed for humans went from science fiction to science fact. As Science Co. CEO Yasuaki Aoyama told The Asahi Shimbun earlier this year, he attended the exposition where Sanyo’s device debuted when he was a fourth-grader and soon became fascinated by the concept.



“We will offer a new human washing machine as a legacy from the 1970 expo,” Aoyama told The Asahi Shimbun‘s Kazuhito Suwa earlier this month. Aoyama also revealed more about how the device will work — including using sensors to determine the mood of the person being washed and using visuals to help address their mood. Aoyama said that the company was “about 70 percent there,” and that they also planned to offer a commercial version for sale.

While the concept of a washing machine for people can seem head-spinning at first, it’s also easy to see how this could be useful for people whose health issues make it difficult to bathe or shower. There’s also something very enticing about the idea of sitting inside a chamber and being cleaned while relaxing visuals play around you. All of which is to say: there should be some very interesting reports coming out of Osaka next year.