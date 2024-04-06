Wellness

This Weird Tool Will Improve Your Grip Strength

"Elephant Balls" make dead hangs extra difficult. We explain how to use 'em.

By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity
April 6, 2024 6:38 am
A pair of Elephant Balls, the grip strength training tool, in front of a picture of the savanna.
Where do you get these? And where did that funny name come from? We got you.
Awesome Woodys, David Clode/Unsplash

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Grip strength is no laughing matter. In recent years, it’s been demonstrated to have prognostic value for longevity, while also establishing correlation with cardiovascular health, bone mineral density, mobility, overall strength and even cognitive function. Seniors with stronger grips routinely score better on “tests of working memory, processing speed, and verbal ability.”

Still, it’s kind of funny that one of the best tools for improving one’s grip strength is a pair of wooden balls named for their resemblance to the size and shape of a bush elephant’s testicles: Elephant Balls.

The unlikely training tool — which, at the moment, you can only buy in or ship from Australia — represents a perfect marriage of long-term health and short-term gains. It’ll make tomorrow’s strength-training workout much harder, while making it that much easier for you to accomplish daily tasks when you’re old and gray. Here’s how the balls work and how to…get your hands on a pair.

Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
Fitness Test: Can You Still Perform This Childhood Staple?
 Successfully hopping a fence requires a mixture of power and mobility

What Are “Elephant Balls”?

Elephant Balls are spherical wooden workout tools that can latch to and dangle from a pull-up bar, or some other high, stationary support, like a branch. They provide a larger surface area for a person to grasp, activating the grip muscles in the hands and forearm in a way that conventional equipment often falls short of.

When used for pull-ups, the tool intensifies the workout, transforming a common exercise into a relentless grip-strength drill. As a result, you’ll find your ability to hold and control other fitness equipment — barbells, dumbbells and climbing ropes — significantly improved.

I’ve spent some time playing around with Elephant Balls (sorry), and readily admit that they’re not easy. You’ll find yourself gassed after even just a few pull-ups. And it’s an unfamiliar “gassing,” too — starting with the tiny muscles in the hands — but that doesn’t mean it isn’t worth trying. Even just clinging to them for dead hangs here and there will work wonders.

For a clear visual of what an Elephant Ball pull-up looks like, head here. And here’s a handy workout to get your routine started:

Try This Elephant Ball Workout

Warm-Up:

  • Arm Circles: 20 repetitions each for both forward and backward circles. Great for loosening up the shoulder joints.
  • Wrist Rolls: 10 reps each direction to prepare your wrists for the gripping action.

Workout Routine:

  • Elephant Ball Hangs: Hang for 30 seconds at a time. Repeat three times.
  • Elephant Ball Pull-Ups: Aim for three sets of five reps.
  • Bodyweight Squats: To lengthen this workout, do three sets of 15 reps.
  • Push-Ups: And finally, three sets of 10-15 reps.

Cool Down:

  • Arm Stretches: Reach one arm across your body and gently pull it towards you with the other arm. Repeat on the other side.
  • Wrist Flexor Stretch: Extend one arm in front of you with your palm up. With your other hand, gently press down on the upturned hand to stretch your forearm’s underside
  • Full-Body Stretch: Stand tall, reach your arms above your head and gently bend side to side.
Awesome Woodys Elephant Balls
Awesome Woodys Elephant Balls
Wild Earth : $80 Adventure Base : $85

More Like This

A group of people exercising at an outdoor fitness park.
How to Take Advantage of Outdoor Fitness Parks
Runners in Tracksmith gear on a woodland trail. Here's how to take advantage of the brand's PR Bonus program.
How to Take Advantage of Tracksmith’s Unique “PR Bonus” Program
A muscular man lifting a barbell over his head. Here's how strength training can actually give you youthful skin.
Want Youthful Skin? Start Strength Training.
Bellefontaine Mansion in Lenox, Massachusetts, which is part of the Canyon Ranch campus. Here's our review of the wellness retreat.
Life Lessons From a Wellness Retreat in the Berkshires

Wellness > Fitness
Leisure > Gear
Wellness
Tanner is the Senior Editor at InsideHook. An avid runner and traveler, he writes about strength training, longevity practices and mental health. In his spare time, Tanner likes to write fiction, longboard and watch baseball. He...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Products of the Week: Coffee Liqueur, Leather Jackets and Housecoats
Products of the Week: Coffee Liqueur, Leather Jackets and Housecoats
Munich Beer Fest in 1823
The Ultimate Guide to Munich’s Breweries and Beer Halls
Aerial view of the Nam Ou river in Nong Khiaw, a village in the Luang Prabang Province of northern Laos
How to Spend 7 Perfect Days in Laos
Bronny James
We Know Where Bronny James Won't Be Playing Basketball Next Season
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Just Made Its Model Y More Affordable
Modelo cans
8 Men Face Charges in Years-Long Beer Heist

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Wellness, Right This Way

A pair of Elephant Balls, the grip strength training tool, in front of a picture of the savanna.

This Weird Tool Will Improve Your Grip Strength

A collage of film photos taken at the Indian Wells Open, aka Tennis Paradise.

They Call It Tennis Paradise

Two men engaging in side-by-side interactions. Have you every noticed men prefer them over face-to-face hangouts?

We’re Men. Of Course We Don’t Look Each Other in the Eye.

A collage of super shoes on a red stripe background

Which Super Shoe Is Right for You? We Tested Them All to Find Out.

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Two men engaging in side-by-side interactions. Have you every noticed men prefer them over face-to-face hangouts?

We’re Men. Of Course We Don’t Look Each Other in the Eye.

A color-changing cocktail gif

Your Favorite Spirits Are Changing Colors

New NY Sound

Meet the Bands Spearheading the “New New York Sound”

two knight statues in armor, mini golf, red carpet, book shelves with books, lamps

The Coolest Arcade and Game Bars in Houston