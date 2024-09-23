Wellness

Brain Surgeons Figured Out a Way to Preserve a Patient’s Chess Knowledge

The patient was having a brain tumor removed

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 23, 2024 5:06 am
Chessboard
Doctors identified the parts of a patient's brain that they used for chess.
Getty Images

The effects of a brain tumor on someone’s knowledge and behavior can be dramatic — but so can the aftereffects of the surgery involved in treating this condition. If you remove part of someone’s brain, there are bound to be side effects; it’s one of the reasons that hospitals advise patients and their families to prepare for significant changes after surgery. But with advances in medical technology, there may be ways to identify and preserve elements of the brain even when you factor in major surgery.

One patient being treated for a brain tumor in Barcelona had a very specific request to make of his doctors. He was a competitive chess player, and wanted to preserve his knowledge of and skill in the game if possible. Their efforts to do exactly that are the subject of a recent paper in the journal Cortex.

The doctors involved in treating this patient asked him a number of questions related to chess and analyzed his brain to determine which parts of the brain were used in each. “Despite certain limitations, the current multimodal protocol facilitated identification and preservation of the functional brain structures involved in chess performance during the surgery,” the study’s authors wrote.

This is significant for several reasons. First, as the paper’s authors write, successfully preserving these parts of the patient’s brain was effective in both “fulfilling the patient’s wish and successfully preserving his quality of life.” This work also opens the door for future study in preserving other areas of knowledge in patients.

Scientists Explored Why More Sleep Can Prevent Brain Disorders
Scientists Explored Why More Sleep Can Prevent Brain Disorders
 New research explored what the brain does during sleep

As the scientists working on this operation told Scientific American‘s Gary Stix, their goal required them to create new tools along the way — including collaborations across disciplines.

“With the neurosurgeon and team, we developed a new protocol for testing the language of coding in the operating room using JavaScript,” the University of Barcelona’s Antoni Rodríguez-Fornells told Scientific American. Stix’s reporting also reveals that the scientists involved with this have also taken similar measures to protect another patient’s computer programming knowledge. It’s a fascinating glimpse of what’s increasingly possible through cutting-edge science.

More Like This

A digitally-generated brain against a purple background.
One Surefire Way to Boost Your Brain Health This Year
Brain scan
Nauseous Mice Can Help Scientists Understand the Human Brain
A human brain depicted with a computer chip and circuits coming out of it. We look at the state of brain-machine interfaces with the advances from Elon Musk's Neuralink and other companies.
There Are Two Sides to the Brain Implant Story
Brain scans
Decades-Long Brain Study Offers New Details on Dementia Risk

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Menswear brands to know
Five Under-the-Radar Menswear Brands To Know Before They Blow Up
Two sandwiches made with toasted sourdough bread and filled with melted cheese and mushrooms sauteed with garlic
How to Make the Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
Hamilton Khaki Field Quartz in blue, black and light and dark brown
Hamilton Is Offering New Versions of One of Its Best Watches
Bill Maher
Bill Maher and Guests Got Environmental On a New “Real Time”
From Fernet-Branca to Yeti, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Yeti Shot Glasses, Rimowa Bags and Fernet-Branca

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

Keep Reading

From Fernet-Branca to Yeti, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Yeti Shot Glasses, Rimowa Bags and Fernet-Branca

Menswear brands to know

Five Under-the-Radar Menswear Brands To Know Before They Blow Up

Michael Ian Black Is Just Trying to Figure It Out

Can a Comic and Social Media Crusader Make It on CNN?

A rendering of SHA Wellness island

An Entire Man-Made Island Dedicated to Wellness Is Coming to the UAE