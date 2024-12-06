November is historically an in-between month in the watch business, a bridge between a hectic Q3 release schedule and the slightly more subdued end of the year. It’s a time when the industry gears up for the measured insanity of LVMH Watch Week, Watches and Wonders and the madness that begins in January and doesn’t end until, well, December. That said, a welcome mix of all sorts of cool goodies — from sub-$300, ‘70s-inspired watches to a slew of luxury sports watches with integrated bracelets to a diamond-covered DOXA — has held our interest. There’s much in the ~$10-$15K mark to be excited about, but there are also a few goodies in the sub-$1,500 mark. Check out the best watches of November 2024 below.

Girard-Perrgeaux Laureato Sage Green and Midnight Blue Launched in 1975, the Laureato was Girard-Perregaux’s entry into the luxury sports watch market. (Unlike the Royal Oak and Nautilus, however, it originally used a quartz movement!) Complete with all the typical refinements — a tonneau-shaped case, an octagonal bezel with a round dial, an integrated bracelet and a Clous de Paris dial — the latest version is sized down to a highly comfortable 38mm and is available in beautiful Sage Green and Midnight Blue. Diameter: 38mm Movement: Girard-Perregaux GP03300 automatic Water Resistance: 100m buy here: $14900

Maurice Lacroix Aikon Automatic Ceramic 39mm/42mm Chanel is of course well known for its white ceramic J12 sports watch, but these days, there’s another player in town. Maurice Lacroix, a Swiss watchmaker headquartered in Zürich, has released a 39mm version of its Aikon model in white “technical” ceramic, whose zirconium oxide is combined with other materials for increased thermal stability, strength and corrosion resistance. For those who prefer a larger, stealthier frame, there’s also a 42mm version in black. Diameter: 39mm (white); 42mm (black) Movement: Maurice-Lacroix ML115 automatic (Sellita SW200 base) Water Resistance: 200m buy here: $3300

TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Pink While the Heuer Monaco may be most famous in its blue and white iteration, it’s a watch that simply looks cool no matter how you paint it. To wit, take a gander at the latest version in pink. Inspired by the bright lights of Las Vegas, it features a black DLC-coated, lightweight titanium case with a skeletonized dial and bright pink indices, chronograph registers and a seconds hand. This is definitely the watch to wear to the next Dead & Co. run at The Sphere! Diameter: 39mm Movement: TAG Heuer Calibre 02 automatic Water Resistance: 100m buy here: $1125

Zenith Defy Skyline C. X Edition Zenith’s Defy Skyline is one of the more exciting modern entries in the luxury sports watch category. This version, made in collaboration with Collective Horology, adds a few subtle tweaks to the mix that collectors will surely appreciate. Gone is the 3 o’clock date window, and the 1/10th-seconds indicator has been moved from 9 o’clock to 6 o’clock. With an entirely sandblasted steel case — save a single polished bevel — it’s well balanced and streamlined. Diameter: 41mm Movement: Zenith El Primero 3620 SK automatic Water Resistance: 100m buy here: $12300

Doxa SUB 200T Diamonds For years, DOXA diehards had been vying for a smaller version of the famed 42.5mm SUB 300 dive watch. In early 2024, they received one in the form of the SUB 200T, which measures a picture-perfect 39mm. Now, DOXA’s glitzing up the 200T with the addition of diamonds — lots of diamonds. Two rows of precious stones (including 13 brilliant-colored gemstones) adorn the bezel of each of seven colorways, whose dials are made of natural mother-of-pearl. Diameter: 39mm Movement: Sellita SW200-1 automatic Water Resistance: 200m buy here: $9400

Ulysse Nardin Diver Net Vendée Globe Ulysse Nardin’s long ties to the seas — the Swiss watchmaker was famed for its marine chronometers — make it the perfect candidate to build a specialized watch celebrating the Vendée Globe, a solo round-the-world race taking place every four years. Constructed from recycled materials such as CarbonFoil and NyloFoil, it’s based on the brand’s Diver model, which boasts 300m of water resistance and an automatic movement with a DIAMonSIL escapement. Diameter: 44mm Movement: Ulysse Nardin Calibre UN118 automatic Water Resistance: 300m buy here: $14200

Serica Watches Parade ref. 1174 The shaped watches revival continues apace with the addition of the Parade ref. 1174. Serica, known until now for vintage-inspired tool watches, offers an ovoid wristwatch with a prominent, vertically-brushed bezel, polished case flanks and dual flanges at the crown and 9 o’clock. Powered by an automatic movement from Soprod, it’s available in both sunray brass and satin black dials and comes paired to a leather strap that attaches without lugs. Diameter: 35mm Movement: Soprod M100 automatic Water Resistance: 100m buy here: $1560

Bremont Supermarine 300M GMT Those who love Bremont’s ethos and aesthetics but wish for smaller, slimmer case profiles will rejoice at the new Supermarine 300M GMT, a 40mm travel watch with matching bracelet (or rubber strap) machined from 904L stainless steel. Available in glacier blue, tundra green and ember red, each features an automatic Swiss movement with independently adjustable GMT hand (“flyer”) functionality, plus 300m of water resistance and a price well under $5K. Diameter: 40mm Movement: Bremont BE-93-2AV automatic (Sellita SW330-2 base) Water Resistance: 300m buy here: $4150 – $4400

Panerai Luminor Destro Left-handed tool watches are finally beginning to creep into the horological zeitgeist, but few — save those that say “Rolex” on the dial — are sure to excite quite like a southpaw’s take on the Panerai Luminor. The Luminor Destro Otto Giorni flips the famed crown-protection device to case-left and boasts as its power plant the eight-day Panerai P.5000 hand-wound movement. Water resistant to 300m and shipping with both suede and rubber dive straps, it’s ready to submerge. Diameter: 44mm Movement: Panerai P.5000 hand-wound Water Resistance: 300m buy here: $8100

Shinola Circadian Monster On the hunt for an elevated, everyday watch that you don’t have to be too precious with? Shinola’s new Monster Circadian, available in grey, white and tomato red mother-of-pearl, should be on your short list. Measuring 36mm in steel or two-tone, it features a smooth bezel, multi-link bracelet, Sellita SW200-1 automatic movement and just the right amount of panache to carry you from bar to boardroom. (It’s tough to argue with the $1,450 price, too.) Diameter: 36mm Movement: Sellita SW200-1 automatic Water Resistance: 100m buy here: $1450 – $1550

Timex x Worn & Wound WW75 V3 The good folks at Worn & Wound have teamed up with Timex for the third time running on the pair’s cool WW75, a ‘70-inspired watch that ditches quartz guts for a hand-wound movement. Available in two colorful dials dubbed “Sunflower” and “Sunset,” the cushion-shaped timepiece measures 37mm x 12.7mm tall — perfect for any-sized wrist. Limited to 500 pieces per colorway and shipping on green nylon mil-straps, they surely won’t last long — especially at just $239. Diameter: 37mm Movement: Sea-Gull TY6 hand-wound Water Resistance: N/A buy here: $239