There was a point not that long ago when airplane food was a punchline. Somewhere along the way, it became — if not the greatest meal you’ve ever had, then at least a perfectly acceptable breakfast, lunch or dinner. There are a few factors at play here, from food scientists understanding better ways to prepare meals for high-altitude dining to the fact that, well, passengers might expect more from a meal that they’re paying for.



When you get into first class and business class, though, things take another big leap in quality. A number of airlines have begun announcing partnerships with high-profile restaurants, including American Airlines’ recent arrangement with Texas barbecue spot Pecan Lodge. It’s a win-win for airline and restaurant alike, assuming all goes well: passengers traveling in first or business class get a high-quality meal, while a restaurant gets some added publicity.



What happens when you add a popular documentary series in the mix? This month, United Airlines announced plans to team up with the Netflix series Chef’s Table to offer distinctive meals in the airline’s Polaris class on certain international routes across its network. This program is set to go into effect on August 1.



Based on United’s announcement, it looks like this partnership will mean that meals from different Chef’s Table-associated chefs will be available for travelers in Polaris class to order in flights originating from various cities. The chefs in question are designing meals comprised of a salad, an appetizer and an entrée. The cities and chefs involved when the program begins are:

Chicago: Jenner Tomaska of Esmé, The Alston and Petite Edith

Denver: Penelope Wong of Yuan Wonton

Houston: Justin Yu of Theodore Rex

London: Tomos Parry of Mountain & Brat

Los Angeles: Nancy Silverton of Osteria Mozza

New York/Newark: Fariyal Abdullahi of Hav & Mar

San Francisco: David Barzelay of Lazy Bear, JouJou and True Laurel

São Paulo: Manu Buffara of Manu

Tokyo: Tashi Gyamtso of Jimgu and Enowa Yufuin

Washington, D.C.: Isabel Coss and Matt Conroy of Lutèce

“By partnering with United, we are turning a global culinary journey into a reality for millions of passengers,” said Justin Connor, the president of Chef’s Table Projects. “Many travelers around the world will be able to experience firsthand the artistry of these 11 world-renowned chefs on their plates at 35,000 feet. Together we’ll create incredible, regionally-inspired meals and unforgettable experiences for travelers from takeoff to landing.”

Meet your guide Tobias Carroll Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has… More from Tobias Carroll »