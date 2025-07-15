United Bolsters Winter Service to Mexico’s Pacific Coast

If your winter travel plans involve a flight to Mexico, you’ll soon have a few more options, as United Airlines is adding two new routes from the U.S. At The Points Guy, Edward Russell reports that these flights — including the first direct route from a stateside airport to Tepic International Airport — are set to begin later this year.



On December 20, United’s first flight to Tepic will depart out of Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, making it the first U.S.-based airline to fly to the Mexican airport. (The Points Guy reports that service “will operate through the winter.”) This won’t be the first flight to leave the U.S. bound for Tepic, however — that honor belongs to the Mexican budget airline Volaris, which is set to fly direct from Los Angeles beginning on July 16.



As Meagan Drillinger points out in a recent article for Travel Weekly, the growing number of international flights into Tepic goes hand-in-hand with investment in the region to bolster the local economy. Drillinger notes that the increased accessibility in Tepic and improvements in the nearby roads should make it easier for travelers to access the Riviera Nayarit, and could establish Tepic as an alternative to Puerto Vallarta.

The Houston-to-Tepic route isn’t the only addition to United’s itineraries for travelers heading to Mexico later this year. The Points Guy reported that the airline will begin service between Denver and Mexico City on October 26. These routes will join one other recent addition to the airline’s lineup: earlier this year, United began service between Houston and Puerto Escondido.