Leisure > Travel

US State Department Issues Warning to Antarctic Travelers

Antarctica has been experiencing environmental challenges

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 4, 2025 3:35 pm EDT
Glacier in Antarctica
Shoesmith Glacier on Horseshoe Island
Sebnem Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Travel to Antarctica once seemed like it involved the most complex logistics on the planet. In the last decade, it’s become much more widespread; there are even glamping options available for some would-be visitors. But it isn’t all scenic landscapes and friendly penguins; one of the many effects of climate change has been to cause some of the continent’s glaciers to melt.

The environmental threats posed by “extreme and unpredictable weather” have prompted the U.S. State Department to issue a travel advisory for the continent. Early in the warning, the agency in question notes that visitors to Antarctica have a big problem if they need the government’s assistance. “There are no U.S. government consular services available to U.S. citizens in the Antarctic Region,” the agency states.

This warning is designated Level Two on the agency’s four-point scale, which translates to “Exercise Increased Caution.” Much of the advice offered by the State Department is practical advice for anyone traveling to a remote location, including getting insurance for your trip and finding a reliable guide. (The State Department mentions the International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators by name.)

Traveling to Antarctica With a Clean Conscience
Traveling to Antarctica With a Clean Conscience
 It’s more important than ever that we keep the White Continent as wild and pristine as possible

There’s been a lot of coverage of extreme weather in Antarctica in recent years, which has made an already-challenging environment even more harsh. The continent has also been the site of what Virginia Tech biologist Jeb Barrett called a “weather whiplash,” where a region experienced a dramatic uptick in temperature during a traditionally cold time, in a 2024 paper. It’s an unsettling time for Antarctica, and an unpredictable one for people traveling there.

More Like This

Penguins
What’s It Like to Study Penguins in Antarctica?
A Zodiac boat from travel company Abercrombie & Kent ferrying travelers past mountains and icebergs during an Antarctica cruise
Seeking Shackleton’s “Little Voices” on a Two-Week Voyage to Antarctica
The Gerlache Strait separating the Palmer Archipelago from the Antarctic Peninsular off Anvers Island.
How to Plan a Trip to Antarctica
Antarctica
Turns Out Antarctica Needs Postal Workers, Too

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Security line at a TSA checkpoint
A Security Upgrade in US Airports Could Reduce Liquid Regulations
The field before Super Bowl LIX
Report: NFL Punishing Players for Reselling Super Bowl Tickets
The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz in white and orange
Review: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Is Stylishly Out of Step
Single brown egg in blue carton, representing choline-rich foods for brain health.
The Nutrient Your Brain’s Been Begging For
Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC
The 10 Best Watches of July
These small towns prove you don’t need a skyline to live large
Hack the Tourist Traps With These Small-Town Alternatives

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Glacier in Antarctica

US State Department Issues Warning to Antarctic Travelers

A modern kitchen seen from above

What's Behind the Boom in Extended Stay Hotels' Business?

American Airlines business class seats

Are Pajamas the Next Hot Business Class Perk?

These small towns prove you don’t need a skyline to live large

Hack the Tourist Traps With These Small-Town Alternatives

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week