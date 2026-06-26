For Travelers. Not Tourists.

Subscribe
Leisure > Travel

The Antidote to Dating Apps Is Apparently a Trip to Barcelona

Thursday and FTLO Travel are taking the meet-cute international

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
June 26, 2026 12:02 pm EDT
Travelers seated at an outdoor terrace café beneath white umbrellas, looking out over a sweeping panoramic view of Barcelona's skyline and rooftops, with mountains in the distance.
No plus one? No problem.
Unsplash

Picture this: you’re in an exotic locale, 3,000 miles from home, surrounded by singles in their 20s and 30s — all of them open to connection, possibly even with you.

No, I’m not talking about the Love Island villa. No one is being voted off anything.

I’m talking about a new partnership between IRL dating company Thursday and group travel operator FTLO Travel: singles-only trips designed to help people between the ages of 25 and 39 connect while exploring some of the world’s most sought-after destinations. The inaugural trip winds through Barcelona and the South of France over the course of eight days, departing September 20, 2026, to the tune of $4,399. (Hey, you can’t put a price on love. You can, apparently, put a price on proximity to the possibility of love.)

For the uninitiated, FTLO has long been a vehicle for young, solo travelers to bond through small-group adventures. By the company’s own estimate, 60% of their travelers are already single — and 100% want to meet new people. “We have quite a few love stories that have come out of FTLO trips, and whenever we share them on social media, people love it,” says founder and CEO Tara Cappel. “The love stories always get our highest engagement, so we knew there was an interest and a desire from our community to make these meet-cute moments more intentional.”

The Journey by InsideHook
The Journey by InsideHook

Join over 100K travelers seeking trip ideas, the latest travel news, and all the inspiration you need for your next vacation.

Sign Up

Finding the right partner — for the company, that is — was the next step. After an initial, fruitless conversation with Hinge, and encouraged by a handful of team members who’d attended Thursday events, Cappel set her sights on what is considered one of the world’s largest IRL dating communities, boasting 1.5 million users across 175 cities. Things came together quickly from there. (Faster, one assumes, than most of the app-based alternatives.)

Here’s how it works: spots are divided into what Cappel calls “gal spots” and “guy spots” and go first-come, first-served until 30 days before departure, after which they open to anyone. (Stragglers, consider yourselves warned.) The trip is capped at 16 people. “We’ve found this is the best way for groups to travel well together and to create fast friendships,” she says. “We wanted there to be enough people to mingle, but not so many that it becomes impersonal.” FTLO staff handle logistics and questions leading up to the trip; from there, a trained trip leader — schooled specifically in group dynamics — takes over on the ground.

The format stays true to FTLO’s signature mix of culture and exploration, just with a slightly higher emphasis on cool bars, rooftops and nightlife than usual. As one does! 

“We know from FTLO trips that letting connection happen naturally still forms deep bonds,” Cappel says. “People don’t feel like they’re being forced into anything and are more open that way. We’re also very intentional about the flow of the itinerary and the activities we include — the structure itself helps people connect.”

Thursday’s influence shows up in one tangible addition: question cards borrowed from their events, designed to fast-track conversation into slightly deeper territory. Think a lighter version of the New York Times’ “36 Questions That Lead to Love” — more “what’s something you’ve changed your mind about recently” and less “stare into each other’s eyes for four minutes.” (Though, in Barcelona, who knows.)

Early signs point to strong demand. “The response from men in particular — who are notoriously skeptical of group travel — has been very positive,” Cappel tells me. She credits digital fatigue. I’d add the male loneliness epidemic to the mix, and also, probably, the prospect of tapas.

All theories aside, it also just sounds fun. What could be better than traveling abroad with the express purpose of meeting attractive, like-minded people? I’m deep in a Love Island spiral at the moment, so I couldn’t help but ask Cappel how FTLO planned to sidestep the “singles thrown together for maximum chaos” trope.

She indulges me. “Love Island makes new relationships and trust risky,” she says. “A trip like this leans into the vulnerability that is human connection and intimacy.”

Reader, at the time of writing, one hundred people were already on the waitlist.

Meet your guide

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers

Lindsay Rogers is the Travel Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.
More from Lindsay Rogers »

More Like This

An older couple walks barefoot along a dark-sand beach at the water's edge, shoes in hand, green headlands rising behind them
Travel With Your Dad While You Still Can
A collage of travel imagery — a thumbs-down illustration, a cobblestone European alley, a traveler pulling a suitcase, a plane in flight and a hand holding a passport with boarding passes — set against a map background in orange, teal and black-and-white tones.
Travel Myths, Debunked
Two airport lounge interiors stitched together, showing different styles of premium club lounge spaces.
The Top Airport Lounges, Ranked
X-ray image of a duffel bag showing multiple prohibited items inside, including liquids and other flagged objects, highlighted during airport security screening.
I’ve Seen Stun Guns Go Through TSA. So Why’s My Toothpaste So Dangerous?

Leisure > Travel
Leisure > Travel > Trends & Opinions

Recommended

Suggested for you

Griswold Inn in Connecticut at dusk
How to Drink Like a Revolutionary
an amazon box with stickers that spell out prime day deals
It’s Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon Prime. These Are the Deals Worth Shopping.
a black and white illustration of 18th-century men around a table drinking
This Is What American Whiskey Was Like 250 Years Ago
Whether or not you tell her you got it on sale for Prime Day is up to you.
Hey, Guys: Prime Day Gifts She’ll Obsess Over
AmazonPrimeDeals
These Early Prime Day Deals Are Still Going
Alternative Prime Day deals
The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternatives to Shop Right Now

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Every Thursday, our resident experts see to it that you’re up to date on the latest from the world of drinks. Trend reports, bottle reviews, cocktail recipes and more. Sign up for THE SPILL now.

More Travel, Right This Way

A collage of Mexico City dining highlights featuring Quintonil restaurant, fine-dining dishes, seafood, handmade tortillas, natural wine, cocktails and fresh shellfish.

A First-Timer’s Guide to Dining Out in Mexico City

Travelers seated at an outdoor terrace café beneath white umbrellas, looking out over a sweeping panoramic view of Barcelona's skyline and rooftops, with mountains in the distance.

The Antidote to Dating Apps Is Apparently a Trip to Barcelona

An older couple walks barefoot along a dark-sand beach at the water's edge, shoes in hand, green headlands rising behind them

Travel With Your Dad While You Still Can

A dad in a short-sleeve button-up and shorts stands in front of an orange Volkswagen Beetle in a bucolic setting

My Father, the Death-Defying Driver

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

Two men laughing while dressed in suits with a third man in a tie behind them

TV Co-Stars Put on a Style Clinic

A woman standing behind a man walking in front of her

Please Stop Walking So Far Ahead of Your Girlfriend

Shrimp and chicken skewers and vegetables on a grill

Stock Up on High-Quality Seafood During This Vital Choice Sale

A platter of different cheeses sitting next to a piece of paper describing them

This Mother’s Day, Consider the Delightful, Delectable Gift of Cheese