The Highest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge in Europe Is Now Open

It’s been a tough month for bridges, though if you’re looking to try your luck on the what is being called the “highest pedestrian suspension bridge in Europe,” we’ve got some good news for you.

In a little medieval town called Sellano, located in the region of Umbria — about an hour from its capital, Perugia — a new attraction has landed…except that it’s suspended across a ravine, 175 meters (or 574 feet) off the ground, per a new report from CNN. The Sellano Tibetan Bridge, which city officials hope will “revitalize the area and stave off depopulation,” opened to visitors last week just ahead of Easter weekend.

Strung over the Vigi river in the Valnerina valley, connecting Sellano to Montesanto, the trek across the Sellano pedestrian suspension bridge is a little less than a half a mile long, and takes in the ballpark of 30-45 minutes to complete — or 1,023 steps, to be exact. But its height isn’t the only aspect of the bridge meant to spike your blood pressure.

The “ponte tibetano” (“Tibetan bridge”) features a “discontinuous tread,” or rather paving slats that are set apart. In other words: one wrong step could send you plummeting to your death…save for the requisite harnesses, of course. Still interested? Reservations are available through May 5. Ninety visitors maximum are allowed per hour-long slot and you have to be 3’9” to ride this ride.

In May 2022, the Sky Bridge 721 made headlines when it opened in northeast region of the Czech Republic and, more specifically, above the valley floor of the Dolní Morava vacation resort. At 721 meters (or roughly 2,365 feet) long and 95 meters (312 feet) off the ground, it became the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge. This bridge is special because it shakes when the wind blows — and it only closes if/when winds reach 84 mph.

All of this to say: If you’ve got a penchant for near-death experiences, record-setting suspension bridges and you plan to be in Europe anytime in the foreseeable future, you’re now in prime position to knock two off the ol’ bucket list in one go.