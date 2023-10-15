Leisure > Travel

Research Suggests Cheap Flight Hacks Don’t Actually Work

Airfare rumors, meet science

Airline ticket machine
A woman uses an American Airlines 'Ticket Vendor' machine, the world’s first self-service airline ticket vending kiosk, location unspecified, United States, circa 1970.
Archive Photos/Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 15, 2023 7:19 pm
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

There’s nothing quite like the feeling of securing a lower airfare than what you were expecting. Maybe an airline was having a sale; maybe you took advantage of a mistake fare. But there’s also an entire subculture dedicated to figuring out how to get the best fares every time you’re looking to fly. This, in turn, has led to plenty of articles dispelling myths about the costs of flying — including the idea that your browser history could influence the ticket prices you’re seeing.

Now, the authors of a new paper have come up with an even bigger instance of debunking — namely, making the case that most of the things travelers think could have a bearing on the ticket prices they’re seeing don’t have have any bearing on it at all.

That’s the gist of “Organizational Structure and Pricing: Evidence from a Large U.S. Airline,” recently published by The Quarterly Journal of Economics. As the paper’s authors told Dylan Walsh of Phys.org, a lot of the conventional wisdom doesn’t hold up to scientific scrutiny.

That includes some unexpected details from the academics’ work. Olivia Natan, who teaches at the Haas School of Business, told Walsh about an interesting clash within airlines themselves. “We talked to all of these managers who said the pricing team doesn’t know what it’s doing,” Natan said.

As for whether a buyer’s location could have an impact on the airfares they’re seeing, Natan was skeptical there as well. “Airline tickets are sold through global distribution systems that make sure a travel agent in Wichita sees the same price as you do on your computer at home,” she told Phys.org.

The Faroe Islands Built a Brilliant Undersea Tunnel That Will Save 45 Minutes of Travel Time
The Faroe Islands Built a Brilliant Undersea Tunnel That Will Save 45 Minutes of Travel Time

Another day, another innovation by those plucky Faroese

In their paper’s abstract, the authors noted that “airline pricing is not well approximated by a model of the firm as a unitary decision-maker.” There are plenty of things to focus on when buying a plane ticket; the work done by Natan and her collaborators is a good indication for the things out of travelers’ control.

More Like This

Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR travel
The Travel Secrets of Tyler Lockett, One of the NFL’s Most Frequent Flyers
A Frontier Airlines flight prepares to land at Denver International Airport in Denver, Colorado, US, on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. Frontier will offer an unlimited travel plan in 2023 for select travelers
This US Airline Is Going to Offer an Unlimited Travel Pass
You Can Safely, Legally Get Through Security Without a Ticket at This Pittsburgh Airport
Pittsburgh Airport Now Allowing Travelers Through Security Without Plane Tickets
Frequent Travelers Name Their Favorite Airline
15 Frequent Travelers Name Their Personal Favorite Airline

Leisure > Travel

Most Popular

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Airline ticket machine

Research Suggests Cheap Flight Hacks Don't Actually Work

Delta airlines jet

Delta Is Offering Some Business Class Travelers Added Lumbar Support

People sitting at a table fire with cigars in their hands

Inside Cohiba’s Debut Cigar Lounge in North America

How to tackle Melbourne's robust culinary scene

The Definitive Guide to Melbourne’s Buzzy Food Scene

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

a collage of items from the InsideHook fall style guide on a leafy background

The InsideHook Guide to Fall Style

Jackolope Spritz cocktail on a bartop, one of the cocktails you'll find at the 2023 New York City Wine and Food Festival

The Best Drink Options at the 2023 New York City Wine & Food Festival

Mel Gibson

Why Is Mel Gibson in the “John Wick” Spin-Off?

The 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid Minivan. After testing it, we're convinced it can rival your family SUV.

Review: This Hybrid Minivan May Convince You to Ditch Your SUV