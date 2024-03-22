Leisure > Travel

The Biggest Aircraft in History Is in Development

If you dream of planes the size of football fields, you're in for a real treat

By Lindsay Rogers @lndsrgrs
March 22, 2024 7:21 am
WindRunner — what would be the largest airplane ever to fly — as envisioned by Radia
WindRunner, which would be the largest aircraft ever to fly, as envisioned by Radia.
Radia Inc.

There’s been a drastic uptick in interest in supersonic travel in recent years. That’s in spite of the fact that the last commercial supersonic passenger jet, the Concorde, stopped flying in 2003. “How fast can this thing possibly go?” seems to be the prevailing question.

But there are also companies asking another, more sizable question: “How big can we possibly make this thing?”

Last January, the world’s biggest airplane, the Stratolaunch Roc, designed to carry air-launch-to-orbit rockets and hypersonic vehicles, made headlines after it completed its longest test flight to date. In the vicinity of 239 feet long and 50 feet tall, the plane was said to be capable of carrying 500,000 pounds, required a runway at least 12,000 feet long and was actually built from not one, but two deconstructed Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets.

Now, there’s now an even bigger aircraft in the works. Coming in at 356 feet long (four feet shy of a football field) and 79 feet tall, the WindRunner would be, if completed, the largest plane by length and cargo volume, per a report from The Wall Street Journal. With a capacity for 80 tons, the WindRunner is designed with the specific intent to carry the world’s largest wind turbine blades, which, as the outlet notes, are nearly impossible to transport on land. This, in turn, would lend itself to a number of (currently unattainable) renewable energy projects.

Report: 2023 Was One of Safest Years for Air Travel Ever
Report: 2023 Was One of Safest Years for Air Travel Ever
 Despite a few shocking incidents, 2023 saw the lowest “all accident” rate on record

It’s no surprise that the idea for the WindRunner was born of the revelation that delivering “unwieldy [turbine] blades” is “among the trickiest logistics jobs in the energy business.” Mark Lundstrom, an MIT-trained rocket scientist and Rhodes scholar, founded Colorado-based startup Radia in 2016 in hopes of “marry[ing] aerospace with the energy transition.” The initial WindRunner design was kept secret for years; in conjunction with an engineering team, Lundstrom has spent the past seven years working on it.

According to Radia, WindRunner will rely on “existing technology and safety by using, where applicable, tried-and-true aviation materials, components and fabrication techniques that have FAA [US Federal Aviation Administration] approval, are already in mass production and are lowest-risk.” It’ll also reportedly be capable of landing on airstrips as short as 6,000 feet, which is, to date, unheard of for large aircraft. If all goes according to plan, commercial operations could be active as early as 2027, although Radia has not officially confirmed that.

While it’s undoubtedly a huge advancement in aviation, and potentially for renewable energy, too, there is admittedly something a little disconcerting about the idea of a plane the size of a football field flying overhead.

More Like This

Airport wheelchairs
Proposed DOT Rule Would Penalize Airlines for Mishandling Wheelchairs
Carbon passports for travel may be a tool used in the future to try and curb carbon emissions, but how realistic are they?
Carbon Passports: Are We on the Eve of Seeing Travel Rationed?
"Airplane Mode"
What Can the History of Travel Tell Us About Its Future?
An Answer to the Age-Old Question: Why Does Airplane Food Suck So Bad?
An Answer to the Age-Old Question: Why Does Airplane Food Suck So Bad?

Leisure > Travel
Lindsay Rogers is the Associate Editor at InsideHook. She covers all things travel — from industry news and travel guides, to hotel openings and luggage reviews.

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

WindRunner — what would be the largest airplane ever to fly — as envisioned by Radia

The Biggest Aircraft in History Is in Development

An airplane flying with a contrail being produced behind it

Aviation Has a Contrail Problem. Can the Solution Be This Simple?

Photos of the Rythmia retreat in Costa Rica that's a leader in ayahuasca tourism, as well as images of the plants involved in making the psychoactive brew.

A Skeptic’s Trip to the Heart of Ayahuasca Tourism

Chef Jeremiah Stone cooking at the Impression Makers Supper Club Series

The Chef Residency Is the Restaurant World’s Most Exciting Trend 

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.