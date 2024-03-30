Rock Your Cowboy Boots Unabashedly at These Western-Themed Hotels

The West is a special (and, yes, perhaps overly romanticized) place that’s full of untamed scenery, folklore and full-throttle adventures. But a trip to the American frontier — or another cowboy stronghold further south — doesn’t just mean saddling up for horseback riding, clay shooting and tossing back whiskey around the campfire. These days, many formerly rough-and-tumble destinations have transformed into vibrant towns and cities with personality-filled hotels that let guests channel their inner wrangler (and dress the part) in Western-tinged environs where cowhide rugs, old-timey memorabilia and fireside saloons are all part of the charm. Different from a dude ranch, the properties ahead bring pastoral quirks and panache to more tourist-trodden spots like Aspen, Fort Worth and Nashville.

From historic stalwarts to chic newcomers, the coolest Western-themed, urban hotels in the country make the cowboy-cation travel trend palatable to even dyed-in-the-wool city slickers.

Hotel Jerome Courtesy

Aspen, Colorado

First built as a beacon of luxury during the silver boom, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection remains an enduringly upscale and stylish symbol of Aspen more than a century later. Valets wearing cowboy hats and boots greets visitors at the entrance to the Main Street landmark. The hearth-warmed Living Room lounge emits rich prospector vibes with tufted sofas, a collection of Americana artifacts and top-shelf booze, while the always buzzing J-Bar welcomes a mix of locals and out-of-towners who pack into the buzzy watering hole for craft beer and arguably the best burger in town. After riding up in the leather belt-accented elevator, guests step into suites that show off Western art, cowhide-upholstered chairs and mountain views.

Hotel Drover Courtesy

Fort Worth, Texas

Located in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards — just down the street from Billy Bob’s Texas, the world’s largest honky tonk — Hotel Drover, Autograph Collection pays tribute to the wranglers who used to do long-horn cattle drives across the planes but with a Texas-sized helping of contemporary cool. The atmosphere throughout is polished yet totally unpretentious. The backyard screams kick-up-your-heels good time courtesy of a heated pool, live music, fire pits and lawn games. Patrons also knock back drinks and swap stories at the lobby bar, while the 200 individually styled rooms are given the rustic-luxe treatment with details such as cowhide headboards and crystal chandeliers.

The Virginian Aaron Kraft

Jackson, Wyoming

Inspired by Western motor lodges of the past but very clearly designed for modern travelers, The Virginian is a nostalgic spot to blaze a new trail or just kick back. Retro-chic rooms have contemporary comforts like Pendleton wool blankets and rainfall showers and just enough kitsch to be endearing. There’s also a lively saloon, a year-round heated pool, hot tubs and fire pits that take the place of campfires for old-school singalongs (or sipping booze and roasting marshmallows). A spring board for rugged adventure, the property offers access to endless outdoor activities — from backcountry safaris and horseback riding — as well as proximity to the many shops and restaurants in downtown Jackson.

Holbrooke Hotel Courtesy

Grass Valley, California

A cherished treasure that harkens back to the gold mining days reborn, Holbrooke Hotel oozes frontier charm with traditional materials like brick, wood and stone, vintage furniture and heirloom objects. Despite nods to the Old West at every turn, the 28-key property is definitely aimed at a new generation of wanderers. The Golden Gate Saloon dates back to 1852. After a few fires and rebuilds, the current wood-clad iteration captures the whiskey-slinging soul of the original, however, with far more delicious food. Still thirsty? Head downstairs to the speakeasy for craft cocktails. And anyone who digs the nostalgia of refinished clawfoot tubs but still expects 21st-century conveniences, like high-speed wifi, will feel right at home in the remodeled rooms.

The Western Stephan Werk

Ouray, Colorado

You’ll want to kick off your cowboy boots and stay a while at The Western, a gem in the Colorado mountain town of Ouray that’s steps from an abundance of outdoor recreation. Built in 1891 and painstakingly restored, the new hotel translates the grit of frontier life into a fresh feeling retreat with plenty of historic charm and a major dose of glamor that still hangs onto its unbridled soul. Suites flaunt custom leather furnishings, gas fireplaces and Los Poblanos products. F&B outlets include an Old West saloon to sample modernized homesteader recipes and a Prohibition-era lounge. And, of course, every good trail pit stop needs a general store for passersby to stock up on sundries and other essentials.

The Urban Cowboy Courtesy

Nashville, Tennessee

True to its name, Urban Cowboy Nashville serves up wrangler-chic realness in a historic Victorian mansion in East Nashville. Towing the line — err, straddling the saddle (is that an expression?) — between guesthouse and hip hangout, the Instagrammable B&B celebrates untamed cowboy spirit but in a super chic, grownup way that big city folks will love. Antler chandeliers draw the eyes upward in suites featuring clawfoot tubs and hand printed wallpaper. The wine bar pours terroir-driven reds and crisp whites and hosts local talent. Public House mixes up creative cocktails in a lively setting. The property even partners with Brooklyn export Roberta’s Pizza to fire up some of the best pies this side of the Mason-Dixon.