Farmhouse Paso Robles Is the Perfect Central Coast Getaway

For my money, the most serene getaways in California are along the central coast. The wine country here might’ve started out as the unlikely kid sister of Napa and Sonoma, but these days, Paso Robles is the main event. With plenty of wineries (over 200, at last count), breweries and distilleries, plus a pioneering spirit that speaks to the area’s ranching and farming roots, it’s an ideal escape for visitors eager to ditch the city for a weekend (or more).

Paso Robles is the still-growing counterpart to the area’s biggest city, San Luis Obispo, but a new boutique hotel is even more reason for visitors to venture inland and check in to the stylish Farmhouse Paso Robles. Recently renovated from a ‘40s roadside motel into a refreshed collection of vintage bungalows, Farmhouse is the latest property from Nomada Hotel Group, who have become something of a legend in Southern California hospitality.

With an eye for converting and preserving historic roadside inns and motels, Nomada’s approach honors the spirit of a place while bringing it wholly into the 21st century. Here’s exactly how they did that for their latest property in Paso.

Farmhouse was renovated from a ‘40s roadside motel into a refreshed collection of vintage bungalows Nomada Hotel Group

Thoughtful landscaping turns the property into an outdoor oasis

While big-box hotels and sky-high towers reign supreme elsewhere, outdoor living makes California’s old roadside motels the perfect place to zen out for a few days. Taking advantage of the ample space between each set of cottages, Nomada’s redesign includes artful landscaping in the form of local flowers, meandering paths, trickling fountains and Mediterranean-style tile. Even before checking into the room itself, the purposeful, plant-filled terrain establishes the Farmhouse atmosphere. At night, the fire pits flicker on during twilight and stay lit until 9 p.m., so guests can enjoy the nighttime air and peaceful quiet of a small country town. Additionally, exploring beyond the grounds is simple with Linus Bikes available for guests.

The cottages are soft and airy with Italian linens Nomada Hotel Group

Bright, airy cottages with pops of color, luxe amenities and local treats are sun-lit, spacious and well-stocked

Like most hotel guests, my primary concern when entering a guestroom is the bed — and these dominate the room in the best way. They’re soft, pillowy and decked out in Italian linens, perfectly positioned beneath vaulted ceilings, exposed white beams, and a powerful Mitsubishi AC that swings purposefully back and forth, cooling the entire cottage. A wall-mounted, 50-inch TV is available for those who crave entertainment, and a curated mini-bar stocked with locally made goods is available for snackers. There’s also a gift shop in the lobby for shoppers, and a daily continental breakfast of croissants, yogurt, granola, fruit and coffee to be enjoyed at indoor and outdoor dining rooms, or taken back to your own front porch.

No expense was spared to convert these historic bathrooms into spa-like escapes with custom Zellige tile

One of the major drawbacks of staying in a historic building can be… historic bathrooms. If a property is quick-flipped for Instagram, instead of actually renovated with longevity in mind, this can be a deal-breaker. Luckily, the care that Nomada took with these small but mighty powder rooms is immediately apparent. A stall shower is transformed with colorful floor-to-ceiling glazed tile and customized Farmhouse-only Yuzu & Heirloom Leaf botanical products from central coast skincare brand Fablerune, and a spacious, marble sink and vintage mirror completes the experience.

Downtown Paso Robles is a 10-minute walk — or five-minute bike ride — from the hotel, and there are plenty of local restaurants and cafes to explore

There’s no restaurant on site at the Farmhouse, but the location makes walking over to a local coffee shop, like Spearhead Coffee, a cinch — or head all the way downtown and discover a fried chicken weeknight special at The Hatch. Available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday until sold out, this $30 plate includes four to five pieces of chicken and a side of potato salad, a hearty enough portion to serve two. A sunny park in the middle of the downtown area is great for relaxing, perhaps with some surreptitious wine or beer, and don’t forget to visit an outpost from the Brown Butter Cookie Company if you have a sweet tooth. Lightly salty, buttery and sweet, these cookies are delicious, and the company has expanded to its third location for a reason: they’re simply divine.

Nearby local haunts in neighborhoods like Cambria and Arroyo Grande make exploring easy

One of the best parts about Paso Robles is that it’s part of the larger “SLO Cal” area, which means there’s a whole host of cool towns to visit while you’re in the area. Drive down to the hidden beach town of Cambria and have a long, leisurely lunch on the patio of Robin’s Restaurant, where locals chat about how the historic building transformed from a house into a neighborhood staple — and nosh on staples like Robin’s Salmon Bisque and the Crispy Forbidden Cauliflower. Down in Arroyo Grande, the woodfired cooking at Ember has caught Michelin attention, and southern dishes like fried green tomatoes, or their hearty pizzas, are great as a base for a long day of wine tasting. Speaking of, a visit to Chamisal Vineyards will help you understand chardonnay in a new way—and if you’re in town during July, see if you can score tickets to the winery’s annual lobsterfest. If you miss it this year, that’s your built-in excuse to book another stay at the Farmhouse.