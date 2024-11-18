Earlier this year, the U.S. Postal Service announced that an Alex Trebek-themed stamp was on the way, which would honor the late Jeopardy! host’s work and long-running presence on the airwaves. Now, the agency in question has revealed its plans for 2025, and there are a few more iconic figures being immortalized in stamp form — including an influential musician and another beloved television icon.



Specifically, Allen Toussaint and Betty White will both show up on postage stamps in 2025. Toussaint’s long career in music will forever be intertwined with the history of the city he called home, New Orleans; Betty White is, well, Betty White — a prodigiously talented comic actor and a television pioneer.



The Toussaint stamp, which uses a portrait of the musician taken by Bill Tompkins in 2007, will be the Postal Service’s 48th installment in its Black Heritage series. (Other figures in the series include Ella Fitzgerald and Thurgood Marshall.) The White stamp depicts a stylized image, with Dale Stephanos basing the illustration on a 2010 photograph by Kwaku Alston.

The tributes to Toussaint and White aren’t the only new stamp designs on deck for next year. According to the Postal Service’s announcement, other 2025 stamps will include a Keith Haring “Love” illustration, images of baby animals and a set of photographs of the Appalachian Trail. If you’re looking to brush up on your correspondence next year, you’ll have plenty of options when it comes to sending your missives on their way.