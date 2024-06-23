We’re Getting an Alex Trebek Postage Stamp Later This Year

It’s been 60 years since Jeopardy! first appeared on the nation’s airwaves, and since April of this year, the show has been holding a number of events to commemorate that milestone. The events and games slated for the show’s Diamond Celebration aren’t the only ways the show’s anniversary and long history are set to be honored, though. Both Jeopardy! itself and its longtime host Alex Trebek will be honored with a postage stamp, with Ken Jennings and Trebek’s widow Jean Trebek among those set to officially launch it next month in California.



The stamp will be part of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Forever” series — and, yes, it will take the form of a Jeopardy! clue and answer. The bulk of the text reads, “THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW ‘JEOPARDY!’ FOR 37 SEASONS.” In smaller print below, Trebek’s name can be found.



Trebek was born in Ontario and became a U.S. citizen in 1998.



It’s worth pointing out that, despite celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Jeopardy! has not been on the air for the entirety of that period. As ABC News observed, the show went off the air in the mid-1970s before returning a decade later in its best-known configuration with Trebek as host. Prior to Trebek’s time on the show, Art Fleming handled hosting duties.

The U.S. Postal Service’s official launch event for the Trebek stamp is scheduled to take place at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California on July 22. Interested parties can register to attend online. There’s no word yet if registering for the event in the form of questions will get you extra points.