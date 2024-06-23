Culture > TV

We’re Getting an Alex Trebek Postage Stamp Later This Year

And yes, it's in the style of a "Jeopardy!" clue

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 23, 2024 3:42 pm
Alex Trebek tribute stamp
I'll take "Beloved Game Show Hosts on Postage Stamps" for $200.
US Postal Service

It’s been 60 years since Jeopardy! first appeared on the nation’s airwaves, and since April of this year, the show has been holding a number of events to commemorate that milestone. The events and games slated for the show’s Diamond Celebration aren’t the only ways the show’s anniversary and long history are set to be honored, though. Both Jeopardy! itself and its longtime host Alex Trebek will be honored with a postage stamp, with Ken Jennings and Trebek’s widow Jean Trebek among those set to officially launch it next month in California.

The stamp will be part of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Forever” series — and, yes, it will take the form of a Jeopardy! clue and answer. The bulk of the text reads, “THIS NATURALIZED U.S. CITIZEN HOSTED THE QUIZ SHOW ‘JEOPARDY!’ FOR 37 SEASONS.” In smaller print below, Trebek’s name can be found.

Trebek was born in Ontario and became a U.S. citizen in 1998.

It’s worth pointing out that, despite celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, Jeopardy! has not been on the air for the entirety of that period. As ABC News observed, the show went off the air in the mid-1970s before returning a decade later in its best-known configuration with Trebek as host. Prior to Trebek’s time on the show, Art Fleming handled hosting duties.

Alex Trebek Wins Posthumous Daytime Emmy for “Jeopardy!”
Alex Trebek Wins Posthumous Daytime Emmy for “Jeopardy!”
 It was his eighth win in the category

The U.S. Postal Service’s official launch event for the Trebek stamp is scheduled to take place at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California on July 22. Interested parties can register to attend online. There’s no word yet if registering for the event in the form of questions will get you extra points.

More Like This

alex trebek Daytime Emmys
Alex Trebek’s Family Donates His Wardrobe to Charity
All-Time “Jeopardy!” Money Winner Brad Rutter on His New Show and the Time Alex Trebek Took His Pants Off
“Jeopardy!” Legend Brad Rutter Shares His Favorite Memories of Alex Trebek
Stephen Fry
“Jeopardy!” Is Returning to the UK, With Stephen Fry Hosting
Jeopardy!
Historians Spar Over Contentious “Jeopardy!” Question

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Thrifting
6 Places for Top-Notch Thrifting in DC
A group of Olympic runners warming up before a run.
This Is the Right Way to Stretch Before Running
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
"Challengers" stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist are the leading faces of hot rodent summer
Take It From a Woman: We Want Rat Faces and Dad Bods
A shot of Harrison Ford reading a script in a hot tub.
Remember When Actors Didn’t Need to Get Ripped for Roles?
The match between Roger Federer and Andre Agassi atop Burj Al Arab Jumeirah February 2005
The Exhilarating Ways Skyscraper Hotels Around the World Put Their Rooftops to Use

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Alex Trebek tribute stamp

We're Getting an Alex Trebek Postage Stamp Later This Year

Bill Maher and Jiminy Glick

Bill Maher’s Book Tour Came to Bill Maher’s Television Show

Bill Maher and Charlamagne Tha God

Did We Just See a Father’s Day Episode of “Real Time With Bill Maher”?

Anthony Bourdain attends the Anthony Bourdain and Joel Rose "Get Jiro!" launch party

Anthony Bourdain's Graphic Novel "Get Jiro!" Will Be Adapted for TV

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco