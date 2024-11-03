Culture > TV

Kamala Harris Wasn’t the Only Big Political Cameo on This Week’s “SNL”

All that and John Mulaney, too

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 3, 2024 10:16 am
Multiple Kamala Harrises on "SNL"
Kamala Harris appeared on this week's "SNL," but she wasn't alone.
NBCUniversal

A few hours before this weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode aired, news broke that Vice President Kamala Harris’s plane was making a stop near New York City. Word spread that Harris would be making a “surprise appearance” on SNL, which begs the question of whether something can truly be a surprise if there’s a New York Times push notification about it hours in advance.

And, sure enough, in the episode’s cold open, Harris showed up opposite Maya Rudolph via a device that recalled the time Mick Jagger shared a scene with Jimmy Fallon doing an impression of, well, Mick Jagger. Harris looked happy to be there and to play opposite Rudolph, which is understandable; Rudolph’s take on Harris is the rare impression that’s at onceflattering and funny.

“I’m gonna vote for us,” Rudolph declared at sketch’s end.

“Great!” Harris replied. “Any chance you are registered in Pennsylvania?”

Harris wasn’t the only high-profile politician to play themselves on the episode, though. And while Harris’s surprise appearance wasn’t all that surprising, this next one was. The occasion was an election edition of What’s That Name, in which contestants played by Sarah Sherman and host John Mulaney were asked questions about the election – and elections past.

There was a lot to like about the sketch, from Michael Longfellow embracing the concept of smarm in his role as the host to an inspired bit about the true identity of Sherman’s character. And the sketch got plenty of laughs out of Mulaney playing a guy whose memory doesn’t quite sync up with his online rhetoric. And then Virgina Senator Tim Kaine showed up.

While Harris’s appearance was fairly affectionate, the tone of Kaine’s was more self-deprectating; the concept behind his appearance was that Mulaney’s character had forgotten Kaine’s name despite him being the Democratic vice presidential nominee in 2016.

Unlike Trump and Biden, Kamala Harris Is No Teetotaler
Unlike Trump and Biden, Kamala Harris Is No Teetotaler
 The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee is a wine enthusiast and former member of the Congressional Wine Caucus

Still, there’s a long history of politicians showing up on SNL to show that they can, in fact, take a joke. Arguably, this predates SNL, with Richard Nixon’s Laugh-In appearance in 1968 setting the tone for what would follow. And one can only assume Kaine was excited to appear on the same stage that his beloved Replacements had visited many years before.

Politicians’ cameo appearances in the comedy world tend to fall into two categories: earnest and self-deprecating. Harris and Kaine’s SNL work this week offered a little of each. Though perhaps the most salient political moment didn’t come from either real-life elected official, but instead from Andy Samberg’s appearance as a dead bear in the now-traditional musical homage that tends to show up in Mulaney-hosted episodes. Trust us: it makes sense in context.

Bill Maher on "Real Time"
A Pre-Election “Real Time With Bill Maher” Took a (Mostly) Serious Turn
kamala harris vogue
The Kamala Harris “Vogue” Controversy Is Proof That Female Politicians Can’t Win When It Comes to Fashion
Bill Maher on October 25 "Real Time"
Conversations Before the Election Can Be Awkward. Bill Maher Explained How.
Aerial view of planes at Newark Airport
Federal Government Investigates the World of Airline Competiton

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Cocktail influencer Julianna McIntosh
Take It From a Woman: This Is the Sexiest Drink You Can Order on a Date
Jason Fenske, the creator and host of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained, who has made a number of videos exposing Elon Musk's lies and misleading claims about Tesla
No One Exposes Elon Musk’s Lies Like Jason Fenske
Nike GORE-TEX
Nike’s Just-Launched GORE-TEX Collection Is Built to Withstand Any Weather
a big metal pot of meat chili with a wooden spoon sticking out
A Guide to 11 Beloved Regional Chili Styles in the United States
Men's mules from Del Toro, one of the under-the-radar men's shoe brands that guys should know
Four Shoe Brands That Should Be on Every Guy’s Radar
The faux suede collar and large buttons on a men's flannel shirt from Orvis
There Are Tons of Flannel Shirts. What Makes This One "Perfect"?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Multiple Kamala Harrises on "SNL"

Kamala Harris Wasn't the Only Big Political Cameo on This Week's "SNL"

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

A Pre-Election “Real Time With Bill Maher” Took a (Mostly) Serious Turn

See/Hear November

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for November 2024

Bill Maher on October 25 "Real Time"

Conversations Weeks Before the Election Can Be Awkward. Bill Maher Explained How.

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

Where will you be when all souls of the dead return to the world of the living?

Where to Celebrate Day of the Dead in Mexico

An aerial view of Sindalah, the new island resort in Saudi Arabia that's part of the larger Neom development

Saudi Arabia Completes First Phase of Massive Neom Development

Inside Astor Club in Chicago

A Night at Chicago’s Underground Private Members Club

Caviar offered at The Inn at Little Washington.

Chef Patrick O’Connell Wants to Make You Swoon — With Caviar