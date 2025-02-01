Culture > TV

A Bob Dylan National Anthem? Bill Maher Thinks So.

This week’s “Real Time” also featured thoughts on the makings of a gentleman

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 1, 2025 3:24 am EST
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
Bill Maher revisited Bob Dylan's late-1980s work this week.
HBO

The third Real Time With Bill Maher of 2025 featured an unexpected moment of candor from its host. Maher told the evening’s first guest that he was about to say “something I’ve never done here before — an apology.” That guest was Peggy Noonan — author, most recently, of the book A Certain Idea of America — and Maher regretted how he’d treated her when she was a guest on Politically Incorrect years earlier.

Maher has, in the past, discussed why he doesn’t apologize much — making this a relatively surprising moment. Noonan accepted the apology, and during their conversation the two discussed the current state of American politics — and the country as a whole. 

For Noonan, part of that involved the importance of becoming a gentleman and her frustrations with young men not understanding this. “They don’t have anyone modeling that for them. They’re not making their way through life with a certain dignity,” she said. “It’s not about how you dress and superficial things like that; it’s the generosity with which you treat people.”

Noonan wasn’t the only writer to appear on this week’s episode. Devolution author Max Brooks and Henry V author Dan Jones showed up for the panel discussion, which covered a fair amount of territory, from Jones’s nostalgic invocation of 1990s-style triangulation to Brooks weighing in on the current debate over DEI politics. 

For his part, Brooks called DEI initiatives “a great policy that was delivered poorly.” He also noted that many of the debates surrounding this weren’t exactly new, and cited an episode of All In the Family. More broadly, he raised the question of how issues are perceived and the impact that can have. Jones was relatively simpatico with this argument, and observed that social media “rewards divisive thinking.”

Jones also argued that “[t]hat search for the center ground is missing at the moment.” That push for centrism was something that Maher returned to later in the episode; his closing monologue made the  case for Bob Dylan’s “Everything Is Broken” as a new national anthem. He touched on all sorts of dysfunction across the country, from partisan conflicts to the price of real estate. (“Could a folk singer afford an apartment in New York today?” he asked.)

“There’s something really ugly about a government of billionaires blaming the desperately poor for all our problems,” Maher said near the end of the segment. It was a sobering thought, but it felt in keeping with the debate that spanned the program.

Bob Dylan’s Been Getting Very Retro at His Recent Concerts
Bob Dylan’s Been Getting Very Retro at His Recent Concerts
 He’s been playing covers of famed 1950s songs

Other notable moments from this episode:

  • Maher on the current state of the nation: “This administration is eleven days old. Seems longer, doesn’t it?”
  • Brooks argued that Desert Storm had been a watershed moment for the U.S. military, but not for the obvious reasons; instead, it had told the nation’s rivals that asymmetry was the way to go.
  • Jones cited what he dubbed the “spoiled asshole theory of history.”
  • Turns out Max Brooks can do an excellent impression of a Dickensian street urchin.

More Like This

Bill Maher and Jesse Eisenberg
Jesse Eisenberg Joined Bill Maher to Talk “A Real Pain,” Woody Allen and Tech CEOs
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
Past Guests Loomed Over This Week’s “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Bill Maher on wildfires
Bill Maher’s First “Real Time” of 2025 Took On Wildfires
Bill Maher on "Real Time"
Bill Maher and Ray Kurzweil Debated AI on a New “Real Time”

Culture
Culture > TV
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Mound of Butter painting by Antoine Vollon
We Tasted and Ranked 12 of the Best Grocery Store Butters
A Black Russian cocktail surrounded by mouths with talk bubbles
The Black Russian Is Poised for a Comeback
Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39
The Best Watches of the Past Month
Jak Crawford, a 19-year-old racing phenom from Texas, who is competing in Formula 2 but has his sights set on F1
F1 Needs an American Star. At 19, Jak Crawford’s Ready for the Call.
Woodford Reserve Double Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve’s Best Bourbon Is Finally Available Nationwide
A collage of the best lingerie to gift her this Valentine's Day
The 14 Best Pieces of Lingerie to Gift This Valentine’s Day

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More TV, Right This Way

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

A Bob Dylan National Anthem? Bill Maher Thinks So.

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for February 2025

See/Hear: The Best Movies, TV and Music for February 2025

Ted Danson in "A Man on the Inside"

What We Learned From Nielsen's 2024 Streaming Awards

"SNL" medical podcast sketch

This Week's "SNL" Has a New Way to Get Guys to Go to the Doctor

Explore More TV

Keep Reading

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription, one of our favorite new watches from LVMH Watch Week 2025

The Best Timepieces From LVMH Watch Week

Ulysse Nardin BLAST [AMOUREUXPEINTRE]; Shinola Circadian Monster 36; Chopard L.U.C LUNAR ONE; Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue; Mark II Fulcrum 39

The Best Watches of the Past Month

Three smartphones showing different views of the new e-book app from Bookshop.org

Bookshop Takes Aim at Another Pillar of Amazon’s Book Empire

Goldbelly x NFL Crawfish Kit

Goldbelly Simplified Your Super Bowl Party Spread