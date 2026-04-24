Even a self-professed phone skeptic was won over by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which proved its mettle at the NCAA Championships with a stunning camera and innovative features.

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I’m not going to lie to you, I’ve never thought that much about my phone. I’m definitely more invested than some, as I do care about having the highest camera quality and the largest level of storage, but other than that, each new upgrade that comes out doesn’t feel noteworthy enough for me to truly notice a difference—certainly not on a day-to-day use case.

When I was introduced to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the latest in Samsung‘s impressive repertoire, all of that changed.

On a windy April weekend in Indianapolis, Samsung took us to the NCAA Championships to test out said Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. For the uninitiated, the Samsung Galaxy is the official smartphone of the NCAA. From the three men’s Final Four and championship games to a Post Malone concert (don’t judge), we had myriad opportunities to test out the Ultra’s features in all of its glory.

Let’s dive in.

Specs:

Size: 162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm

Resolution: 3120 x 1440 (Quad HD+)

Storage: 256 GB

Camera Resolution: 200.0 MP + 50.0 MP + 50.0 MP + 10.0 MP

Video Recording Resolution: UHD 8K (7680 x 4320) @ 30fps

Battery: Video playback time up to 31 hours

What Works:

It’s Thin and Light (But Also Sturdy)

I was first impressed by the size and weight of the phone itself. Compared to an iPhone, for example, it’s much lighter and thinner, but also sturdy enough to confidently be used without a case (though I have never felt that brave myself).

The Camera Is Stunning

From suite to seat, this camera captured the action on the court to an incredible degree. It has a digital zoom of 100x, which keeps subjects in focus whether you’re up in the stands or at the back of a concert venue. This was one of the most hyped features of the phone, and it stands up to that hype.

Privacy Display Doesn’t Require an Additional Purchase

One of the most notable features of the Ultra is a built-in Privacy Display you can easily flip on in the settings, which keeps your screen dark for anyone but you. I had always believed this was only possible if you purchase a screen protector separately, so I was mind-blown. Competitors, do better!

Unique Features that Make It Stand Out From the Competition

In a crowded market, it can be difficult to discern the defining features that make one smartphone stand out from another these days. The S25 Ultra has a stylus, which makes its Samsung Notes app all the more fun to use (and the screen is large enough to make it feel just like a small pen and notepad of yore). Another fun feature I enjoyed was the Ultra’s AI Capabilities: for example, you can take a photo of your food, and after you’ve eaten it, it will recreate the image for you. As I said: Fun!

Final Thoughts:

Whether you’re already on the Samsung train or you’re considering a switch-up, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a worthwhile upgrade to make. Sleek, light and fully capable, the new Ultra offers an advanced camera, fun AI capabilities and a built-in privacy display.

Shop the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra:

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Meet your guide Shelby Slauer Shelby covers Goods for InsideHook, having previously contributed to Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. She reports on all things sports recovery, wellness, tech and really anything that makes our day-to-day lives better. You can reach her at shelby@insidehook.com. More from Shelby Slauer »