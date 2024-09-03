Leisure > Style

American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz Is Ready for Prime Time

USA's top-ranked phenom on video games, American tennis the pitfalls of being 6'5"

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 3, 2024 4:18 pm
Taylor Fritz
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Taylor Fritz of the United States reacts against Casper Ruud of Norway during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Seven of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 01, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Getty Images

Nearly ten years on from his pro debut, Taylor Fritz is proving that he might just be America’s next great tennis hope after all. The 26-year-old San Diego native is currently playing some of the best tennis of his life, earning a number twelve in the world ranking and an Olympic bronze on the back of revamped fundamentals and a series of impressive comeback wins against top-ten international opponents like Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.

Fritz’s stellar 2024 season isn’t just impressive — it’s a run of form the American superstar will look to continue as he extends a deep run into the ongoing US Open. Having cemented his place in the later stages of the tournament with a dominant repeat victory against the aforementioned Ruud Sunday night, Fritz is the first American male since the patron saint of serve Andy Roddick to earn a spot in three consecutive majors quarter-finals and one of just two Americans remaining in this year’s topsy-turvy tourney. (With heavy hitters Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, respective favorites, both out early to shock upsets, it’s anyone’s tournament.)

The Mighty Fellowship of Tennis Partners
The Mighty Fellowship of Tennis Partners
 Advantage-everybody: Two men of different generations explain why court friends are forever

InsideHook caught up with Fritz last week to chat about his whirlwind year and recent successes on the court…and his internet boyfriend status, too. From grand Open aspirations — never count the man out is all we’ll say — to deep thoughts about Challengers, find our conversation with the top-ranked American tennis phenom below.

InsideHook (IH): Congrats on your US Open run so far. As you cruise into the quarter-finals, your third consecutive at majors this year, what does success look like at the year’s tournament? What’s the ultimate goal?

Taylor Frtiz (TF): The goal is and always will be to win the tournament. It’s always been my number-one goal. I feel like I’m playing well. But I’m just taking it one round at a time. 

IH: You’ve talked recently about really putting in the work to improve your service game, but what are you doing in your downtime to better prepare yourself? How do you relax?

TF: My off time is all about getting in the best headspace for my next match and doing the things I love outside of tennis. I like to play video games to focus on something else — it really helps to clear my mind.

IH: What’s the best music to hit too? What are you listening to pre-match? 

TF: Right now, my playlist for the Open is a nice blend of all genres, but pre-match and training I usually listen to hip-hop and rap. 

Taylor Fritz
Taylor Fritz is America’s next great tennis hope.
Motorola

IH: Talk to me about personal style. Do you have style icons? Who inspires your on-court swag?

I love soccer. I’ve always been a big fan of Ronaldo and David Beckham — what those guys have done for the sport over the years is amazing. I’m trying to bring that fashion and style to tennis on the court and off with some of my partners. 

IH: At 6’5”, you’re officially part of the tall boyz club. What’s the best and worst part about being tall?

TF: Being tall helps with my serve, and power on groundstrokes. The worst part is that I stick out everywhere. It’s hard to be incognito. 

IH: along with InsideHook friend Chase Stokes, you’ve recently been announced as an ambassador for the new Motorola Razr+. Does your partnership factor into your US Open routine? Who are you texting or calling?

TF: I love using the Razr+ to watch highlights of my matches and listen to music. It helps me keep in touch with friends and family who are supporting me here at the US Open. It’s the best of both worlds because it easily fits in my pocket and my tennis bag but also has a large screen, so super functional day to day for me. 

Chase Stokes’s No-Stress Guide to Summer
Chase Stokes’s No-Stress Guide to Summer
 The “Outer Banks” actor on seasonal necessities, America’s most underrated cities and his new partnership with Motorola

IH: You’re part of a crop of sensational Americans — Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Francis Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda — all ranked in the top 20. Is there any specific quality that you’d want to steal from one of the other top US stars?

TF: Yeah, it’s amazing that we have such a good group of young American guys. We’re a very close-knit group, which helps when we are traveling so often. I’ve always loved Frances’ touch at the net!

IH: You recently won Bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics with fellow American Tommy Paul, a huge achievement. We have to know — how often are you wearing your medal?

TF: Tommy and I were so proud. I wouldn’t want to win it with anyone else. I’m trying not to wear it that often — I’ve got it in a safe place at my house.

IH: Beyond the court, you’re a rather infamous internet boyfriend. What’s your best advice for guys trying to step up their game?

TF: My best advice to boyfriends everywhere is to appreciate and emphasize the small things. Big gestures are great but it’s the small things that mean the most. 

IH: What did you think of Challengers?

TF: I thought it was entertaining! It was great to see tennis amplified on the big screen. I definitely think the popularity [of tennis] has grown because of it. 

*This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

More Like This

A man and woman playing with badminton equipment.
You Need a Pair of British Badminton Sneakers
A man running around on a tennis court.
This Has Become One of Our Favorite Solo Workouts
An illustration of two tennis players fist-bumping. We discuss why tennis friends are so great for your longevity.
The Mighty Fellowship of Tennis Partners
A collage of film photos taken at the Indian Wells Open, aka Tennis Paradise.
They Call It Tennis Paradise

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

Most Popular

Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
A group practicing Tai Chi on a cold day in a New York City park.
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
From Porsche watches to Yeti skillets, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Yeti Skillets, New Balance Sneakers and Oasis Tees
A young man dribbles a soccer ball on a patch of grass in Central Park.
How to Get in Shape for Your Rec Soccer League This Fall
So many burgers, so little time
A Guide to the Most Beloved Regional Burger Styles in the United States
Labor Day sales are here. These are the best ones to shop.
These Labor Day Sales Are Still Live

Recommended

Suggested for you

Warren Beatty and Elizabeth Taylor laying in bed in the film The Only Game in Town
Take It From a Woman: A Guide to One-Night Stand Etiquette 
A group practicing Tai Chi on a cold day in a New York City park.
It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
From Porsche watches to Yeti skillets, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week
Products of the Week: Yeti Skillets, New Balance Sneakers and Oasis Tees
A young man dribbles a soccer ball on a patch of grass in Central Park.
How to Get in Shape for Your Rec Soccer League This Fall
So many burgers, so little time
A Guide to the Most Beloved Regional Burger Styles in the United States
Labor Day sales are here. These are the best ones to shop.
These Labor Day Sales Are Still Live

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Taylor Fritz

American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz Is Ready for Prime Time

Best loafers

The Best Men’s Loafers Are the Answer to Virtually Every Situation

From Porsche watches to Yeti skillets, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week

Products of the Week: Yeti Skillets, New Balance Sneakers and Oasis Tees

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Rugby Shirts to Bose Headphones: The 10 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024

I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair

Culture Hound

The Best Movies, TV and Music for September

Best whiskeys

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 

Oasis in 1997

Oasis's Appeal in 2024 Goes Beyond Nostalgia