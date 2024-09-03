American Tennis Star Taylor Fritz Is Ready for Prime Time

Nearly ten years on from his pro debut, Taylor Fritz is proving that he might just be America’s next great tennis hope after all. The 26-year-old San Diego native is currently playing some of the best tennis of his life, earning a number twelve in the world ranking and an Olympic bronze on the back of revamped fundamentals and a series of impressive comeback wins against top-ten international opponents like Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev.

Fritz’s stellar 2024 season isn’t just impressive — it’s a run of form the American superstar will look to continue as he extends a deep run into the ongoing US Open. Having cemented his place in the later stages of the tournament with a dominant repeat victory against the aforementioned Ruud Sunday night, Fritz is the first American male since the patron saint of serve Andy Roddick to earn a spot in three consecutive majors quarter-finals and one of just two Americans remaining in this year’s topsy-turvy tourney. (With heavy hitters Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, respective favorites, both out early to shock upsets, it’s anyone’s tournament.)

InsideHook caught up with Fritz last week to chat about his whirlwind year and recent successes on the court…and his internet boyfriend status, too. From grand Open aspirations — never count the man out is all we’ll say — to deep thoughts about Challengers, find our conversation with the top-ranked American tennis phenom below.

InsideHook (IH): Congrats on your US Open run so far. As you cruise into the quarter-finals, your third consecutive at majors this year, what does success look like at the year’s tournament? What’s the ultimate goal?

Taylor Frtiz (TF): The goal is and always will be to win the tournament. It’s always been my number-one goal. I feel like I’m playing well. But I’m just taking it one round at a time.

IH: You’ve talked recently about really putting in the work to improve your service game, but what are you doing in your downtime to better prepare yourself? How do you relax?

TF: My off time is all about getting in the best headspace for my next match and doing the things I love outside of tennis. I like to play video games to focus on something else — it really helps to clear my mind.

IH: What’s the best music to hit too? What are you listening to pre-match?

TF: Right now, my playlist for the Open is a nice blend of all genres, but pre-match and training I usually listen to hip-hop and rap.

Taylor Fritz is America’s next great tennis hope. Motorola

IH: Talk to me about personal style. Do you have style icons? Who inspires your on-court swag?

I love soccer. I’ve always been a big fan of Ronaldo and David Beckham — what those guys have done for the sport over the years is amazing. I’m trying to bring that fashion and style to tennis on the court and off with some of my partners.

IH: At 6’5”, you’re officially part of the tall boyz club. What’s the best and worst part about being tall?

TF: Being tall helps with my serve, and power on groundstrokes. The worst part is that I stick out everywhere. It’s hard to be incognito.

IH: along with InsideHook friend Chase Stokes, you’ve recently been announced as an ambassador for the new Motorola Razr+. Does your partnership factor into your US Open routine? Who are you texting or calling?

TF: I love using the Razr+ to watch highlights of my matches and listen to music. It helps me keep in touch with friends and family who are supporting me here at the US Open. It’s the best of both worlds because it easily fits in my pocket and my tennis bag but also has a large screen, so super functional day to day for me.

IH: You’re part of a crop of sensational Americans — Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul, Francis Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda — all ranked in the top 20. Is there any specific quality that you’d want to steal from one of the other top US stars?

TF: Yeah, it’s amazing that we have such a good group of young American guys. We’re a very close-knit group, which helps when we are traveling so often. I’ve always loved Frances’ touch at the net!

IH: You recently won Bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics with fellow American Tommy Paul, a huge achievement. We have to know — how often are you wearing your medal?

TF: Tommy and I were so proud. I wouldn’t want to win it with anyone else. I’m trying not to wear it that often — I’ve got it in a safe place at my house.

IH: Beyond the court, you’re a rather infamous internet boyfriend. What’s your best advice for guys trying to step up their game?

TF: My best advice to boyfriends everywhere is to appreciate and emphasize the small things. Big gestures are great but it’s the small things that mean the most.

IH: What did you think of Challengers?

TF: I thought it was entertaining! It was great to see tennis amplified on the big screen. I definitely think the popularity [of tennis] has grown because of it.

*This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.