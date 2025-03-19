The Spring Luxury Style Edit

The reemergence of temperate weather and longer days of sun are as clear an indication as any: a new season of proper luxury fashion, imbued with the expressive colors and flexible silhouettes that winter tends to put on ice, is in full bloom.
In conjunction with The Stitch, we’ve pulled together a seasonal edit to capture the spirit of spring. Below, find the best of transitional luxury, trending pastel smart-casual suiting and playful plaids, to help better inspire your own personal style metamorphosis, populate your mood boards, fill up your carts and, above all, savor the season.
Photography: Anka Garbowska
Model: Michael Zielinski
Grooming: Johnny Caruso using Savage Salve
Creative Director: Kevin Breen
Art Director: Olivia Sheehy
Editor: Paolo Sandoval
Relaxed Linen Double Breasted Tuxedo in Dusty Rose Jacket ($1098), Pant ($498), Shirt (similar styles available at toddsynder.com) by Todd Snyder.
Twill short ($198) and Linen Blend Jacket ($1,198) by Ralph Lauren; Ink-Stained Shirt ($425) by Bluemarble; Black Leather One Cut Shoes ($650) by Ami Paris; Ribbed Cotton-Blend Socks ($18.50) by J.CREW; Clash [Un]Limited watch, 18k yellow gold, 18k violet gold ($33,300) by Cartier.
Grained Leather Outerwear Jacket ($8,500) by Brunello Cucinelli; Oversized Blue ‘Painted Photograph’ Viscose Shirt ($475) and Dark Navy Trouser ($495) by Paul Smith; Serpenti Viper 18 kt white gold ring ($2,270), Serpenti Viper one-coil 18 kt white gold bracelet ($3,350), B.zero1 four-band ring in 18 kt white gold ($7,500), and Octo Roma Automatic watch with mechanical manufacture movement, automatic winding, satin-brushed and polished stainless steel, 41 MM case with black lacquered dial ($7,200) by BVLGARI
Beaded tank and tie (PUR) and Full Viscose Trouser ($625) by Emporio Armani; Leather trench ($6,995) and Santoni Shoes ($690) by TOD’S.
Swan Cravat (PUR) by Willy Chavarria; “Rose de Noël” clip featuring onyx and diamonds set in 18k yellow gold ($18,500) and “Perlée couleurs” ring featuring onyx and diamonds set in 18K yellow gold ($7,950) by Van Cleef & Arpels; Double Breasted Linen Jacket ($3,045) by Dolce & Gabbana; Jeweled Mariner Trouser ($817) by Blumarble.
Melange Tulle Yarn Tweed Unconstructed Sport Coat ($4,250), Melange Tulle Yarn Tweed Beltloop Shorts ($1,650), Cotton 4-Bar Relaxed Fit V Neck Cardigan ($1,290), Oxford Armbands Classic Shirt ($550), Funmix Heritage Trainer ($520), Classic Silk Cotton Tie ($370), Limousine Hector Tie Bar W/Rwb Enamel In Brass ($200), and Cotton 4-Bar Hector Mid Calf Socks ($120), by Thom Browne.
Poplin Epaulette Shirt ($1,080) by David Koma; Panthere de Cartier necklace ($35,000) and bracelet in 18k yellow gold, tsavorite garnets, onyx, diamonds ($28,500) by Cartier.
Bimba y Palomo Jacket (PUR) by Bimba y Lola bimbaylola.com; Trousers ($495) by Canali us.canali.com.