Moschino logo
Moschino store in the Luxury Fashion and Jewellery shopping area on London's New Bond Street, 2019.
Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Moschino Creative Director Davide Renne Has Died

Renne was 46 years old

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 10, 2023 4:32 pm
Last month, Moschino announced the appointment of a new creative director: Davide Renne, who had previously been in charge of womenswear at Gucci. As Hypebeast reported, Renne spoke enthusiastically about his new position, saying, “what fashion — Italian fashion especially, and the House of Moschino most of all, can achieve with its enormous power should be accomplished with a sense of play, of joy.”

Sadly, Renne’s time at Moschino has come to all too brief of a conclusion. As reported by the New York Times and elsewhere, Renne died in Milan this week. He was 46.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time. Davide joined us only a few days ago, when a sudden illness took him from us too soon. We still can’t believe what happened,” said Aeffe chairman Massimo Ferretti in a statement. “With Davide, we were working on an ambitious project, in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and optimism for the future. Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected.”

This was not the only tribute to Renne posted on social media. As Tamison O’Connor wrote at Business of Fashion, Renne’s mentor Alessandro Dell’Acqua also posted a moving tribute on Instagram.

Virgil Abloh, Acclaimed Menswear Designer, Dead at 41
Virgil Abloh, Acclaimed Menswear Designer, Dead at 41
 He left a huge impact on the fashion world

As the Times noted in their report on Renne’s death, Renne was at work on a new collection set to debut in February as part of Milan Fashion Week. Renne’s time at Gucci lasted for 20 years, and it’s heartbreaking to think of what he might have accomplished with a similar tenure at Moschino.

