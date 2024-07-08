“The Bear” x J.Crew Really Said Fak It, Restock

InsideHook’s non-negotiables: deliver compelling and thoughtful content you can’t find anywhere else, let our readers know when the sold-out J.Crew x The Bear collab unexpectedly restocks. And not in that order.

Not sure what we’re talking about? Here’s a little recap: fresh on the heels of a highly controversial season three of FX’s The Bear (Was it good? Yes, if you give it a chance.) everyone’s favorite mall brand J.Crew launched a very understated, very sick and very limited-edition capsule with the Emmy award-winning series. To the surprise of absolutely no one, the workwear collection — featuring tees, crewnecks and a hefty work jacket splattered with branding for the fix-it company that Matty Matheson and Ricky Staffieri’s Fak bros operate in the show, appropriately dubbed “Matter of Fak Supply” — sold out almost immediately.

Similarly, it’s zero surprise that menswear’s favorite TV show is getting a massive restock. Most of it, anyways — looks as though J.Crew decided to 86 the crispy work jacket. Still, an embroidered heavyweight heritage cotton crewneck sweater, along with a vintage wash logo tee and matching mesh trucker hat, are all once again available for preorder, much to the pleasure of foodie fans, film buffs and masochists everywhere.

The collection’s backorder items are scheduled to ship out starting late July, with select items still available instore at select locations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. (484 Broadway, NYC; 900 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago; and 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.) But then again, You waited for season three, so you can wait for some season three merch. Shop the J.Crew x The Bear capsule below.

Shop J.Crew x FX’s The Bear