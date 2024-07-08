Leisure > Style

“The Bear” x J.Crew Really Said Fak It, Restock

The Fak-centric collab capsule sold out. Now it's back up for grabs.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 8, 2024 3:44 pm
J.Crew x The Bear
J.Crew x FX's "The Bear" leans on everyone's favorite handymen.
J.Crew

InsideHook’s non-negotiables: deliver compelling and thoughtful content you can’t find anywhere else, let our readers know when the sold-out J.Crew x The Bear collab unexpectedly restocks. And not in that order.

This Is the Olive Oil Carmy Uses on Season 3 of “The Bear”
This Is the Olive Oil Carmy Uses on Season 3 of “The Bear”
 Be like TV’s favorite chef and use the best of the best

Not sure what we’re talking about? Here’s a little recap: fresh on the heels of a highly controversial season three of FX’s The Bear (Was it good? Yes, if you give it a chance.) everyone’s favorite mall brand J.Crew launched a very understated, very sick and very limited-edition capsule with the Emmy award-winning series. To the surprise of absolutely no one, the workwear collection — featuring tees, crewnecks and a hefty work jacket splattered with branding for the fix-it company that Matty Matheson and Ricky Staffieri’s Fak bros operate in the show, appropriately dubbed “Matter of Fak Supply” — sold out almost immediately.

Similarly, it’s zero surprise that menswear’s favorite TV show is getting a massive restock. Most of it, anyways — looks as though J.Crew decided to 86 the crispy work jacket. Still, an embroidered heavyweight heritage cotton crewneck sweater, along with a vintage wash logo tee and matching mesh trucker hat, are all once again available for preorder, much to the pleasure of foodie fans, film buffs and masochists everywhere.

Carmy’s Wool Jacket On FX’s “The Bear” Is the Real Star of the Show
Carmy’s Wool Jacket On FX’s “The Bear” Is the Real Star of the Show
 The sleeper hit layer is a secret no longer

The collection’s backorder items are scheduled to ship out starting late July, with select items still available instore at select locations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. (484 Broadway, NYC; 900 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago; and 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles.) But then again, You waited for season three, so you can wait for some season three merch. Shop the J.Crew x The Bear capsule below.

Shop J.Crew x FX’s The Bear

FX’s “The Bear” x J.Crew Graphic Vintage Wash Cotton T-Shirt
FX’s “The Bear” x J.Crew Graphic Vintage Wash Cotton T-Shirt
J.Crew : $50
FX’s “The Bear” x J.Crew Graphic Trucker Hat
FX’s “The Bear” x J.Crew Graphic Trucker Hat
J.Crew : $60
FX’s “The Bear” x J.Crew Graphic Heritage 14 Oz. Fleece Sweatshirt
FX’s “The Bear” x J.Crew Graphic Heritage 14 Oz. Fleece Sweatshirt
J.Crew : $118

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

