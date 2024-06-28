This Is the Olive Oil Carmy Uses on Season 3 of “The Bear”

In case you live under a rock, season 3 of The Bear premiered this week, bringing Jeremy Allen White’s very own Chef Carmy Berzatto back to the screen. Whether you’re there for the Chicago backdrop, the familial ties or the camaraderie between Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney Adamu and Chef Carmy, it’s undeniable that the energy of the kitchen makes you want to grab your best stainless steel and get cooking.

With shows like The Bear, there is usually a team of chefs and consultants who work behind the scenes to make any food look delectable to the point of curing all ailments. So if you’re looking to recreate their masterpieces, it can be hard to pin down exactly what you need.

This was the case when Lionel Boyce’s character Marcus Brooks whipped up a meticulous chocolate cake that quickly went viral on social media. Recipes popped up left right and center in an attempt to recreate it, until chef Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader, the mastermind behind the OG cake on the show and owner of Chicago bakery Loaf Lounge, eventually shared her recipe with Food & Wine.

While we don’t come bearing chocolate cake recipes, we do have some intel on the olive oil used in the most recent season of The Bear, and let’s be honest, a good olive oil is the base of every great dish.

Partanna Olive Oil, a family-owned olive oil company featured in season 3 of The Bear, operates out of Partanna, a town in the southwestern part of Sicily. The company’s nearly 200-year old olive farm relies on the warm Mediterranean climate and soil to produce their distinct Castelvetrano olives.

Partanna’s oil flavor profile features notes of artichokes and almonds with a peppery finish, which alongside its quality landed it in the Official Index of the World’s Best Olive Oils. The brand also prides themselves on their sustainable farming practices, which includes producing Non-GMO organic olives and the use of an underground irrigation system they note has cut their water usage by 80%.

You can catch The Bear to see Partanna olive oil, and you can get some for yourself here. We’ve also gone ahead and linked two of their best-selling oils down below.