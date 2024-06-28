Leisure > Food

This Is the Olive Oil Carmy Uses on Season 3 of “The Bear”

Be like TV's favorite chef and use the best of the best

By Hanna Agro
June 28, 2024 2:01 pm
The Bear season 3
Yes, chef!
FX

In case you live under a rock, season 3 of The Bear premiered this week, bringing Jeremy Allen White’s very own Chef Carmy Berzatto back to the screen. Whether you’re there for the Chicago backdrop, the familial ties or the camaraderie between Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney Adamu and Chef Carmy, it’s undeniable that the energy of the kitchen makes you want to grab your best stainless steel and get cooking. 

How Does Matty Matheson Really Feel About Italian Beef?
How Does Matty Matheson Really Feel About Italian Beef?
 The chef-turned-actor also offers his thoughts on hot dogs, chicken wings and the sexiest condiment

With shows like The Bear, there is usually a team of chefs and consultants who work behind the scenes to make any food look delectable to the point of curing all ailments. So if you’re looking to recreate their masterpieces, it can be hard to pin down exactly what you need. 

This was the case when Lionel Boyce’s character Marcus Brooks whipped up a meticulous chocolate cake that quickly went viral on social media. Recipes popped up left right and center in an attempt to recreate it, until chef Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader, the mastermind behind the OG cake on the show and owner of Chicago bakery Loaf Lounge, eventually shared her recipe with Food & Wine

While we don’t come bearing chocolate cake recipes, we do have some intel on the olive oil used in the most recent season of The Bear, and let’s be honest, a good olive oil is the base of every great dish. 

Partanna Olive Oil, a family-owned olive oil company featured in season 3 of The Bear, operates out of Partanna, a town in the southwestern part of Sicily. The company’s nearly 200-year old olive farm relies on the warm Mediterranean climate and soil to produce their distinct Castelvetrano olives. 

Partanna’s oil flavor profile features notes of artichokes and almonds with a peppery finish, which alongside its quality landed it in the Official Index of the World’s Best Olive Oils. The brand also prides themselves on their sustainable farming practices, which includes producing Non-GMO organic olives and the use of an underground irrigation system they note has cut their water usage by 80%.

You can catch The Bear to see Partanna olive oil, and you can get some for yourself here. We’ve also gone ahead and linked two of their best-selling oils down below.

Partanna Sicilian Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Partanna Sicilian Robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Buy Here : $18
Partanna Sicilian Organic Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Partanna Sicilian Organic Unfiltered Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Buy Here : $22

More Like This

Plate of spaghetti with sauce from Tonari in D.C. that's inspired by "The Bear"
This DC Restaurant Is Offering a Menu Inspired by “The Bear”
Richie finds his purpose in "Forks"
How “The Bear” Achieved “Dudes Rock” Nirvana Via Richie’s Transformation
a photo of Carmy from The Bear leaning down
What Shoes Are the Chefs of “The Bear” Wearing? We Found Out.
a lineup of olive oils on a grey background with olive branch illustrations
We Tried 21 Olive Oils to Find the Best. Here’s What We Thought of Each.

Leisure > Food
Culture > TV

Most Popular

A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.
22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour
Pocket watch on dark background
A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
Plane landing at Stewart Airport
New York's Most Underrated Airport Is About to Get a Lot More Private Jets

Recommended

Suggested for you

A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.
22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour
Pocket watch on dark background
A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
Plane landing at Stewart Airport
New York's Most Underrated Airport Is About to Get a Lot More Private Jets

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Food, Right This Way

The Bear season 3

This Is the Olive Oil Carmy Uses on Season 3 of “The Bear”

Tartine Manufactory uses a part-sourdough, part-fermented dough to make their pies

The Best Pizza in San Francisco Right Now

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours

pints of strawberries in black containers

Summer’s Most Beloved Berry Is the Star in This Breakfast Staple

Explore More Food

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours