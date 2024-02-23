Leisure > Style

You’re Invited to Huckberry’s First-Class Giveaway

Win your ultimate fantasy trip...and score some gear in the process

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
February 23, 2024 9:00 am
a collage of huckberry items on a sky background
Huckberry is offering you the chance to travel anywhere in the world.
Huckberry/Getty Images

Just another Friday slogging through pointless Zoom meetings and pretending to be Slack active. That is to say, not exactly the fast-paced, globetrotting life 21-year-old you had envisioned. Well, to make you feel a little better about things, Huckberry’s got a new giveaway we think you’ll like.

The outdoor retailer just announced it’s throwing its largest sweepstakes to date, with the chance to win two first-class tickets to anywhere in the world — Huck values this prize at 25k — or $10,000 in cold, hard cash. Madagascar, Japan as far towards the Arctic Circle as a chartered plane will take you; literally anywhere on the table. All that’s required to enter is a purchase of $75+ and a winning mentality.

A few more exciting notes concerning the giveaway — each purchase (limited to one per day) earns you an entry into the campaign, meaning that a daily Huck pick-up of $75+ would score you approximately 35 entries between now and the end of the giveaway on March 31. Oh, and be on the lookout for special promos surrounding the giveaway all month long (hint hint).

The only question remaining is arguably the hardest one: what far-flung location should I choose what gear should I pick up to snag that entry? Luckily, nothing is excluded from meeting that $75+ threshold, meaning that, from Flint and Tinder bestsellers to on-sale tees to selveldge denim, whatever gear and garb you need or want is a guaranteed chance to score your dream getaway. We’ve even pulled some of the best Huckberry has to offer and rounded it up for you neatly below. Good luck, and see you out there.

Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Flint and Tinder Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket
Huckberry : $298
Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt
Proof 72-Hour Merino T-Shirt
Huckberry : $88$54
Astorflex Brownflex Chukka Boot
Astorflex Brownflex Chukka Boot
Huckberry : $215
Patagonia Black Hole Matte Duffel 55L
Patagonia Black Hole Matte Duffel 55L
Huckberry : $169
Flint and Tinder All-American Rigid Denim Straight Jeans
Flint and Tinder All-American Rigid Denim Straight Jeans
Huckberry : $158$102
Halfway Crooks Lager Hat
Halfway Crooks Lager Hat
Huckberry : $35

