Faherty’s Summer Sale Is Basics at Their Best

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Faherty aren’t fancy or flashy. Quite the opposite, in fact — even in their early days, when the New York-brand focused exclusively on swimwear and boardshorts, Faherty championed a laid-back approach to apparel, centered around styles that put comfort and sustainability first.
In the decade since, Faherty have expanded their line to include beachy basics and SoCal-inspired staples, designed with the same eye towards quality and relaxed styling. This also happens to make their collection of linen pants, striped button downs and lightweight layering perfect for summer, especially considering the brand’s current sale, with up to 60% off select seasonal styles.
We’ve highlighted a few handsomely rugged, well-crafted and supremely comfortable styles currently on sale — but you can peruse all of the discounts here. Below, the best from the Faherty sale.
Shop the Faherty Sale
Faherty Anna Kahalekulu Sunwashed Boardshort
Some of the best boardshorts money can buy, now for nearly 50% off.
Faherty Movement Flex Linen Shirt Jacket
A shacket for summer? If it’s linen, then sure, why not?
Faherty Long-Sleeve Breeze Shirt
This striped Faherty button-up literally has “breezy” in the name.
Faherty Dune Utility Pant
Adjustable drawstring waist, straight leg, relaxed utility pockets — yup, these are summer pants, alright.
Faherty Short-Sleeve Indigo Pocket Tee
Just a VGT (very good tee).
Faherty High Standard Fleece Quarter Zip
Great for chilly nights and mornings on Nantucket.
Faherty All Day Short 1.0 (5″ Inseam)
All day, every day!
Faherty Movement Shirt
A dress-style shirt you can wear to the office, drinks and the beach? Score.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.