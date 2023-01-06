Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Faherty’s Summer Sale Is Basics at Their Best

Getting dressed is hard. Faherty's discounted staples make it a bit easier.

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
Updated July 17, 2025 11:57 am EDT
The Faherty sale is primed for summer.
Faherty

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Faherty aren’t fancy or flashy. Quite the opposite, in fact — even in their early days, when the New York-brand focused exclusively on swimwear and boardshorts, Faherty championed a laid-back approach to apparel, centered around styles that put comfort and sustainability first.

In the decade since, Faherty have expanded their line to include beachy basics and SoCal-inspired staples, designed with the same eye towards quality and relaxed styling. This also happens to make their collection of linen pants, striped button downs and lightweight layering perfect for summer, especially considering the brand’s current sale, with up to 60% off select seasonal styles.

We’ve highlighted a few handsomely rugged, well-crafted and supremely comfortable styles currently on sale — but you can peruse all of the discounts here. Below, the best from the Faherty sale.

Shop the Faherty Sale

Faherty Anna Kahalekulu Sunwashed Boardshort
Some of the best boardshorts money can buy, now for nearly 50% off.

Buy Here : $118 $64
Faherty Movement Flex Linen Shirt Jacket
A shacket for summer? If it’s linen, then sure, why not?

Buy Here : $328 $129
Faherty Long-Sleeve Breeze Shirt
This striped Faherty button-up literally has “breezy” in the name.

Buy Here : $168 $134
Faherty Dune Utility Pant
Adjustable drawstring waist, straight leg, relaxed utility pockets — yup, these are summer pants, alright.

Buy Here : $168 $134
Faherty Short-Sleeve Indigo Pocket Tee
Just a VGT (very good tee).

Buy Here : $78 $54
Faherty High Standard Fleece Quarter Zip
Great for chilly nights and mornings on Nantucket.

Buy Here : $178 $139
Faherty All Day Short 1.0 (5″ Inseam)
All day, every day!

Buy Here : $98 $79
Faherty Movement Shirt
A dress-style shirt you can wear to the office, drinks and the beach? Score.

Buy Here : $158 $124

InsideHook’s Commerce Editor, Logan Mahan is a graduate of New York City's The New School and a Philadelphia native (Go Birds).

