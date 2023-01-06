Faherty’s Summer Sale Is Basics at Their Best

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Faherty aren’t fancy or flashy. Quite the opposite, in fact — even in their early days, when the New York-brand focused exclusively on swimwear and boardshorts, Faherty championed a laid-back approach to apparel, centered around styles that put comfort and sustainability first.

In the decade since, Faherty have expanded their line to include beachy basics and SoCal-inspired staples, designed with the same eye towards quality and relaxed styling. This also happens to make their collection of linen pants, striped button downs and lightweight layering perfect for summer, especially considering the brand’s current sale, with up to 60% off select seasonal styles.

We’ve highlighted a few handsomely rugged, well-crafted and supremely comfortable styles currently on sale — but you can peruse all of the discounts here. Below, the best from the Faherty sale.

Shop the Faherty Sale