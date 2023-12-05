Leisure > Style

The Best Gloves for Men Mean Warm Hands and Hotter ‘Fits

Frostbite is bad, remember?

a collage of the best gloves for men on a snowy background
The best gloves for men are the unsung workhorse of any winter wardrobe.
We’ll just say is: the best gloves for men are unsung heroes of winterwear. From the men who call the chilly expanses of the midwest (also, southwest, northwest, northeast, etc) home, the lowly glove or mitten — typically an afterthought to the functionality of winter hats and the pizzaz of scarves — is the only thing standing between the bitter chill and freezing, potentially frostbitten extremities.

Best Overall: The North Face Denali Etip Gloves
Best Affordable: Lands’ End Squall Waterproof Gloves
Best Liner: Carhartt Heavyweight Force Liner Gloves
Best Down: Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Mittens
Best Leather: Polo Ralph Lauren Insulated Leather Gloves
Best Hybrid: Hestra Wakayama Gloves
Best Running: Janji Vortex Wnd Block Gloves
Best Mittens: REI Co-op Guide Insulated Mittens
Best Commuter: UGG Contrast Sheepskin Tech Gloves
Best Fleece: Patagonia Retro Pile Gloves

As a staff full of perennially chilly folks with terrible circulation and an NYC-based office, we’re here to make sure that proper pinkie protectors get the respect they deserve, and as such, have decided to compile a comprehensive list of some of the best gloves for men available now. After all, not all gloves are just some flimsy phalanges sheaths made out of crappy cloth — nowadays, brands like The North Face and UGG are incorporating just as much protection and technology into their mittens as they are their weatherproof gear. Many of the styles on this list are made from premium leather or weatherproof synthetics, and most sport some sort of tech-forward grip for the modern guy on the go.

We’ve included a variety of cold-weather ready styles, with a healthy variety of styles, materials, price points and more that should suit virtually any guy, regardless of whether he’s busting them out for the two-block walk to the office or the miles-long hike he probably shouldn’t have attempted. Below, the 10 best gloves for men, from Polo to Patagonia and back.

The Glove to Rule Them All: The North Face Denali Etip Gloves

The North Face Denali E-Tip Gloves
The North Face Denali E-Tip Gloves
The North Face : $50

Incorporating toasty fleece and a functional zip from their bestselling Denali jacket, The North Face have struck gold with this easy-on glove design. Featuring a wrist-zip for a better, more insulated fit and handy e-tip pads for full device usage in the chilliest of temps, these packable gloves take the cake.

The Affordable Effects: Lands’ End Squall Waterproof Gloves

Lands’ End Squall Waterproof Gloves
Lands’ End Squall Waterproof Gloves
Land's End : $40$20 – $24

Simple, affordable and warm. It doesn’t get much better than the Lands’ End Squall Gloves, especially for just $20.

The Best Lowkey Liner: Carhartt Heavyweight Force Liner Gloves

Carhartt Heavyweight Force Liner Glove
Carhartt Heavyweight Force Liner Glove
Amazon : $19

Pound for pound, no glove does more work than Carhartt’s Force Liner — ultra-light and surprisingly warm, they’re the perfect gloves to shove into any work bag or under another pair before shoveling out the driveway.

A Puffer for Your Hands: Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Mittens

Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Mittens
Outdoor Research Coldfront Down Mittens
REI : $75

Ever wonder what it would be like to wear a puffer jacket on your fingies? Here’s your chance. Outdoor Research’s Coldfront Mittens are packed with a lightweight down to keep those hands toastier than ever.

The Classic Choice: Polo Ralph Lauren Insulated Leather Gloves

Polo Ralph Lauren Insulated Leather Gloves
Polo Ralph Lauren Insulated Leather Gloves
Ralph Lauren : $178$75

All this fleece and hybrid tech is nice, but what about a classic pair of leather gloves? Polo Ralph Lauren has you covered, with a classy set of timeless nubuck pull-ones that are insulated for extra protection against winter’s worst.

The Slopes-To-Subway Scoop: Hestra Wakayama Gloves

Hestra Wakayama Glove
Hestra Wakayama Glove
Todd Snyder : $160

Hestra’s heavy-duty gloves transition seamlessly from the slopes to the subway, thanks to a seamless design and premium leather,

The Winter Warriors: Janji Vortex Wnd Block Gloves

Janji Vortex Wnd Block Gloves
Janji Vortex Wnd Block Gloves
Janji : $42

Janji’s Vortex gloves are made with a PU coated 100% polyester ripstop, meaning zero sleet, snow or wind should penetrate their shell.

The Manly Mittens: REI Co-op Guide Insulated Mittens

REI Co-op Guide Insulated Mittens
REI Co-op Guide Insulated Mittens
REI : $50

If there’s one thing we know, it’s that REI’s in-house Co-op brand knows how to put together some insulated mittens.

The Understated Commuter Glove: UGG Contrast Sheepskin Tech Gloves

UGG Contrast Sheepskin Tech Glove
UGG Contrast Sheepskin Tech Glove
Backcountry : $158

The boot was never enough. No, we want more from UGG, like these timeless-meets-tech gloves. They’re perfect for the on-the-go gent who’s got a frosty jaunt or slushy subway ride and dozens of emails demanding to be sent.

The Fleecy Flex: Patagonia Retro Pile Gloves

Patagonia Retro Pile Gloves
Patagonia Retro Pile Gloves
Backcountry : $59

Rest easy knowing you’re going to be snug as a bug in some heavenly Patagonia fleece.

