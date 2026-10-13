This All-American Collab Is a Love Letter to the Art of the Leather Jacket

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: NYC-based Wythe drop a batch of objectively perfect fall flannels. Plus Imogene + Willie collab with Schott on an cowboy-ified delievery jacket and more.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Fall Flannel: Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt, $188
- The Crisped Cords: Toast Rory Cotton Cord Pants, $335
- The Cult-Designed Sneaker: Birkenstock 1774 Uerzell Suede, $395
- The Full-Fish Fleece: Pendleton Jacquard Sherpa Fleece Jacket, $300
- The All-American Outerwear: Imogene + Willie x Schott NYC Cowhide Delivery Jacket, $1,295
- More Menswear Drops
Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt
Flannels are red-hot right now — or, even hotter than usual — and no one makes a better one than NYC-based Wythe. The brand’s latest batch of plaid and checked workshirts offer some of the best color combos I’ve seen this season.
Toast Rory Cotton Cord Pants
It’s corduroy o’clock.
Birkenstock 1774 Uerzell Suede
Designed in partnership with Thibo Denis — the brains behind many a luxury footwear style — these new sneaker-clog from Birkenstock’s 1774 are the definition of casual cool.
Pendleton Jacquard Sherpa Fleece Jacket
Let ’em (the fish) know you mean business.
Imogene + Willie x Schott NYC Cowhide Delivery Jacket
What’s cooler than a Schott leather jacket? A Schott leather jacket remade with a specifically selected cowhide outer by Nashville-based menswear brand Imogene + Willie.
Oakley x Satisfy Scar Falcon Sunglasses
I’ve got the need…the need…for speed.
Jacques Solovière Magnus Hiker Boot
Possibly the only pair of plausible hike-to-rave boots on the market.
Levi’s Vintage Clothing 1955 501 Original Jeans
Levi’s Vintage Clothing faithfully recreates the brand’s classic archival designs: This crispy, high-rise pair of 501s (based off a 1955 reference, naturally) is no exception.
Shinola Duck Automatic 3HD 38mm Watch
A brand new auto from Detroit-based Shinola? Yes, please.
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt
Banana Republic is basically begging you to channel your inner ‘90s-era rom-com lead this fall.
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3 Eye Leather Shoes
What’s better than one British workwear label? Two British workwear labels.
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote
Too old for a backpack, too casual for a briefcase? Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder just solved your work bag woes.
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer
The best bits from two footwear icons, fused into one buttery-soft loafer.
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants
These Alex Crane pants land somewhere between chino and workwear trouser.
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket
The perfect fleece color.
Diemme + Rayon Vert Grappa Hiker Houndstooth Sneakers
A houndstooth upper is probably not the most sensible material for a technical hiker, but damn, do these trainers from Diemme x Rayon look good.