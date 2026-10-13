This All-American Collab Is a Love Letter to the Art of the Leather Jacket

This week's essential menswear drops unveil a curated selection of must-have fall styles, highlighted by a standout cowhide delivery jacket from the Imogene + Willie and Schott NYC collaboration.

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: NYC-based Wythe drop a batch of objectively perfect fall flannels. Plus Imogene + Willie collab with Schott on an cowboy-ified delievery jacket and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt Flannels are red-hot right now — or, even hotter than usual — and no one makes a better one than NYC-based Wythe. The brand’s latest batch of plaid and checked workshirts offer some of the best color combos I’ve seen this season. Wythe : $188

Birkenstock 1774 Uerzell Suede Designed in partnership with Thibo Denis — the brains behind many a luxury footwear style — these new sneaker-clog from Birkenstock’s 1774 are the definition of casual cool. Birkenstock : $395

Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote Too old for a backpack, too casual for a briefcase? Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder just solved your work bag woes. Huckberry : $140

Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »