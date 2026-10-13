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This All-American Collab Is a Love Letter to the Art of the Leather Jacket

Nashville-based brand Imogene + Willie and Schott just dropped the jacket of the season. Plus, more of the best menswear drops this week.

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 13, 2026 3:25 pm EDT
Man in a brown leather jacket, light blue denim shirt, and olive pants with a patterned belt.
Imogene + Willie's new collab with Schott NYC is a love letter to the leather jacket
ROBERTMORLEY cc

The Gist

This week's essential menswear drops unveil a curated selection of must-have fall styles, highlighted by a standout cowhide delivery jacket from the Imogene + Willie and Schott NYC collaboration.

Key Takeaways

  • Wythe introduced new fall flannels featuring unique color combinations.
  • Imogene + Willie partnered with Schott NYC to create a custom cowhide delivery jacket.
  • Other featured items include corduroy pants, various sneakers and a Sherpa fleece jacket.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolute need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: NYC-based Wythe drop a batch of objectively perfect fall flannels. Plus Imogene + Willie collab with Schott on an cowboy-ified delievery jacket and more.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt
Wythe Washed Flannel Workshirt

Flannels are red-hot right now — or, even hotter than usual — and no one makes a better one than NYC-based Wythe. The brand’s latest batch of plaid and checked workshirts offer some of the best color combos I’ve seen this season.

Wythe : $188
Toast Rory Cotton Cord Pants
Toast Rory Cotton Cord Pants

It’s corduroy o’clock.

Toast : $335
Birkenstock 1774 Uerzell Suede
Birkenstock 1774 Uerzell Suede

Designed in partnership with Thibo Denis — the brains behind many a luxury footwear style — these new sneaker-clog from Birkenstock’s 1774 are the definition of casual cool.

Birkenstock : $395
Pendleton Jacquard Sherpa Fleece Jacket
Pendleton Jacquard Sherpa Fleece Jacket

Let ’em (the fish) know you mean business.

Huckberry : $300
Imogene + Willie x Schott NYC Cowhide Delivery Jacket
Imogene + Willie x Schott NYC Cowhide Delivery Jacket

What’s cooler than a Schott leather jacket? A Schott leather jacket remade with a specifically selected cowhide outer by Nashville-based menswear brand Imogene + Willie.

Imogene + Willie : $1,295
Oakley x Satisfy Scar Falcon Sunglasses
Oakley x Satisfy Scar Falcon Sunglasses

I’ve got the need…the need…for speed.

Oakley : $229
Jacques Solovière Magnus Hiker Boot
Jacques Solovière Magnus Hiker Boot

Possibly the only pair of plausible hike-to-rave boots on the market.

Huckberry : $585
Levi’s Vintage Clothing 1955 501 Original Jeans
Levi’s Vintage Clothing 1955 501 Original Jeans

Levi’s Vintage Clothing faithfully recreates the brand’s classic archival designs: This crispy, high-rise pair of 501s (based off a 1955 reference, naturally) is no exception.

Levi’s : $325
Shinola Duck Automatic 3HD 38mm Watch
Shinola Duck Automatic 3HD 38mm Watch

A brand new auto from Detroit-based Shinola? Yes, please.

Bespoke Post : $895

Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt
Banana Republic Archive Reissue Suede Elbow Patch Corduroy Shirt

Banana Republic is basically begging you to channel your inner ‘90s-era rom-com lead this fall.

Banana Republic : $140
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3 Eye Leather Shoes
Sage Nation x Dr. Martens 1461 3 Eye Leather Shoes

What’s better than one British workwear label? Two British workwear labels.

Dr. Martens : $310
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote
Flint and Tinder Waxed Canvas Tote

Too old for a backpack, too casual for a briefcase? Huckberry in-house brand Flint and Tinder just solved your work bag woes.

Huckberry : $140
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer
Clarks Original x G.H.Bass Wallabee Weejuns Loafer

The best bits from two footwear icons, fused into one buttery-soft loafer.

G.H.Bass : $295
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants
Alex Crane Canvas Painter Pants

These Alex Crane pants land somewhere between chino and workwear trouser.

Alex Crane : $198
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket
Big Rock Candy Mountaineering Tuolumne Wool Pile Jacket

The perfect fleece color.

Big Rock Candy Mountaineering : $288
Diemme + Rayon Vert Grappa Hiker Houndstooth Sneakers
Diemme + Rayon Vert Grappa Hiker Houndstooth Sneakers

A houndstooth upper is probably not the most sensible material for a technical hiker, but damn, do these trainers from Diemme x Rayon look good.

Mr Porter : $620
Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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