Aaron Levine and Zara Don't Miss

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.
This week’s haul: Aaron Levine and Zara release their latest joint capsule, Noah unveils its Fall/Winter collection and Ralph Lauren drops a batch of superb U.S. Open merch.
Menswear Drop Checklist
- The Low-Key Lightweight Grail: Aaron Levine x Zara Lightweight Silk Jumper, $129
- The New England Nod Accessory: Noah Silk Duck Tie, $128
- The Rock Star Jeans: Gap ’90s Loose Double-Knee Carpenter Jeans,
$80$48
- The Ace Open Merch: Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open Polo Bear Sweatshirt, $198
- The Maine-Made Mocs: Flint and Tinder x Easymoc Camp Scout Boot, $398
- More Menswear Drops
Aaron Levine x Zara Lightweight Silk Jumper
Third time’s the impossibly lightweight, extremely layerable charm.
Noah Silk Duck Tie
Noah’s latest F/W26 collection delivers all the New England-inspired charm you could hope for.
Gap ’90s Loose Double-Knee Carpenter Jeans
These baggy, ’90s-inspired double-knees look exactly like the kind of thing Malcolm Todd would wea—hey, wait a minute!
Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open Polo Bear Sweatshirt
Mark my words: in 30 years, tennis posers will be scouring eBay for this exact sweatshirt.
Flint and Tinder x Easymoc Camp Scout Boot
There’s rugged, American-made footwear, and then there’s Easymoc’s new Camp Scout which was literally upcycled out of a 1940s military tent.
Haven Logan Hybrid Jacket
The latest batch of weatherproof outerwear from Canadian retailer-turned-performance-label Haven might be the brand’s best yet.
Alex Mill Striped Cotton Jersey Rugby
It’s nearly September. Do you know where your rugby shirt is?
Dries Van Noten Flared Belted Wool-Twill Trousers
Sure, $1,400 is a touch expensive. But think of it this way: you’re saving on a belt.
Axel Arigato Daze Runner
The torpedo-sneaker trend roles on, so why not invest in a pair of buttery leather trainers?
Maison Margiela Double Layer Cotton Button-Up Shirt
This fall, we’re graduating from 2-in-1 henley-tees to 2-in-1 button-downs.
P.F. Flyers x Story MFG All-American High-Top
P.F. Flyers have been around for nearly 100 years, and while the brand’s signature high-tops haven’t received as much attention as, say, Converse, their latest collaboration with darling indie label Story MFG has put them back on the map as a heritage brand to watch.
Every Other Thursday Relaxed Dress Shirt
The brainchild of TikTok-talking-head-turned-designer Ethan Glenn, Every Other Thursday has been a hit with the online menswear crowd, enough so that the sold-out butter yellow version of the brand’s easy-to-wear dress shirt just received a major restock.
Timex Q Marbella 34mm
Believe it or not, this tasty little Marbella is actually the second sub-$250, 34mm gem that Timex have dropped this month.
Flint and Tinder Japanese Stretch Selvedge Denim
Japanese denim, woven on antique shuttle looms and imbued with just a hint of forgiving stretch? For under $200?
Blundstone Premium Heritage #157 Chelsea Boot
Blundstone has heritage workwear running through its DNA. Their latest silo installation, a high-shine, premium material version of their sleeker dress Chelsea Boot, knows exactly where it came from.
Birkenstock 1774 x Ader Error Boston Flap Clog
Cut from a soft suede leather and featuring distinctive modular design cues courtesy of Korean label Ader Error, these new Birk Bostons are the upgrade you probably don’t need but should definitely snag anyways.
Nike ACG Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Nike’s outdoor-focused ACG sub-label is a hub of innovation…and also makes some pretty killer graphic tees.
Frame x Sotheby’s Large Tote
Tell me you’re a “private collector” without telling me you’re a private collector.
Patagonia Retro Pile Jacket
Fall cannot come soon enough.
Levi’s Blue Tab Wide Leg Flyer Jeans
Levi’s Blue Tab label, the brand’s latest attempt at premium, Japanese-made denim, has been booted up for more than a year now, but scant few people seem to know about it. Luckily for you, that means these ultra-wide-leg Flyer Jeans are somehow still in stock.
New Balance NB Numeric 442
Combine a proper footy cleat with a clean skate shoe and what do you get? Something a hell of a lot like New Balance’s latest Numeric, I’d wager.
Merz B. Schwanen Cropped Classic Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Popularized by The Bear, German label Merz B. Schwanen is now offering a cropped iteration of its best-selling, bicep-accentuating tee for all the short kings and slutty top truthers out there.
Drake’s Cotton Urban Safari Vest
New from the sartorialists over at Drake’s: a highly tactical safari vest in an anything-but-tactical colorway.
Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve Sunset Crew
The sweetest of all mid-season layers, the short-sleeve sweatshirt deserves its time in the spotlight.
Emily Dawn Long Spoiled Boys Hat
New York designer Emily Dawn Long’s infamous “Spoiled Boys” printed vintage tees have long since sold out, but you can still get your hands on a pretty solid dad hat version.
Flint and Tinder Surplus Heavy T-Shirt
Every guy needs at least one heavyweight tee. Flint and Tinder’s Surplus Shirt will make you want to toss out your regular-weight ones.
Madewell Pleated Chino Pants
Why on earth would you wear tech pants when you could slip into Madewell’s perfectly pleated chinos instead?