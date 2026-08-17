Aaron Levine and Zara Don't Miss

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Third Time’s the Charm for Aaron Levine and Zara, Plus More Menswear Drops of the Week

The latest collection from the sartorial savant and retail powerhouse is the best yet

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
August 17, 2026 2:03 pm EDT
a model in a red coat, striped shirt and white pants
From pocket overshirts to silk jumpers, Aaron Levin's new joint capsule with Zara is worth a perusal.
Zara

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.

This week’s haul: Aaron Levine and Zara release their latest joint capsule, Noah unveils its Fall/Winter collection and Ralph Lauren drops a batch of superb U.S. Open merch.

Menswear Drop Checklist

Aaron Levine x Zara Lightweight Silk Jumper
Aaron Levine x Zara Lightweight Silk Jumper

Third time’s the impossibly lightweight, extremely layerable charm.

Zara : $129
Noah Silk Duck Tie
Noah Silk Duck Tie

Noah’s latest F/W26 collection delivers all the New England-inspired charm you could hope for.

Noah : $128
Gap ’90s Loose Double-Knee Carpenter Jeans
Gap ’90s Loose Double-Knee Carpenter Jeans

These baggy, ’90s-inspired double-knees look exactly like the kind of thing Malcolm Todd would wea—hey, wait a minute!

Gap : $80 $48
Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open Polo Bear Sweatshirt
Polo Ralph Lauren U.S. Open Polo Bear Sweatshirt

Mark my words: in 30 years, tennis posers will be scouring eBay for this exact sweatshirt.

Ralph Lauren : $198
Flint and Tinder x Easymoc Camp Scout Boot
Flint and Tinder x Easymoc Camp Scout Boot

There’s rugged, American-made footwear, and then there’s Easymoc’s new Camp Scout which was literally upcycled out of a 1940s military tent.

Huckberry : $398
Haven Logan Hybrid Jacket
Haven Logan Hybrid Jacket

The latest batch of weatherproof outerwear from Canadian retailer-turned-performance-label Haven might be the brand’s best yet.

Haven : $550
Alex Mill Striped Cotton Jersey Rugby
Alex Mill Striped Cotton Jersey Rugby

It’s nearly September. Do you know where your rugby shirt is?

Alex Mill : $148
Dries Van Noten Flared Belted Wool-Twill Trousers
Dries Van Noten Flared Belted Wool-Twill Trousers

Sure, $1,400 is a touch expensive. But think of it this way: you’re saving on a belt.

Mr Porter : $1,360
Axel Arigato Daze Runner
Axel Arigato Daze Runner

The torpedo-sneaker trend roles on, so why not invest in a pair of buttery leather trainers?

Axel Arigato : $330
Maison Margiela Double Layer Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Maison Margiela Double Layer Cotton Button-Up Shirt

This fall, we’re graduating from 2-in-1 henley-tees to 2-in-1 button-downs.

Nordstrom : $1,790
P.F. Flyers x Story MFG All-American High-Top
P.F. Flyers x Story MFG All-American High-Top

P.F. Flyers have been around for nearly 100 years, and while the brand’s signature high-tops haven’t received as much attention as, say, Converse, their latest collaboration with darling indie label Story MFG has put them back on the map as a heritage brand to watch.

P.F. Flyers : $130
Every Other Thursday Relaxed Dress Shirt
Every Other Thursday Relaxed Dress Shirt

The brainchild of TikTok-talking-head-turned-designer Ethan Glenn, Every Other Thursday has been a hit with the online menswear crowd, enough so that the sold-out butter yellow version of the brand’s easy-to-wear dress shirt just received a major restock.

Every Other Thursday : $169
Timex Q Marbella 34mm
Timex Q Marbella 34mm

Believe it or not, this tasty little Marbella is actually the second sub-$250, 34mm gem that Timex have dropped this month.

Timex : $209
Flint and Tinder Japanese Stretch Selvedge Denim
Flint and Tinder Japanese Stretch Selvedge Denim

Japanese denim, woven on antique shuttle looms and imbued with just a hint of forgiving stretch? For under $200?

Huckberry : $178
Blundstone Premium Heritage #157 Chelsea Boot
Blundstone Premium Heritage #157 Chelsea Boot

Blundstone has heritage workwear running through its DNA. Their latest silo installation, a high-shine, premium material version of their sleeker dress Chelsea Boot, knows exactly where it came from.

Blundstone : $395
Birkenstock 1774 x Ader Error Boston Flap Clog
Birkenstock 1774 x Ader Error Boston Flap Clog

Cut from a soft suede leather and featuring distinctive modular design cues courtesy of Korean label Ader Error, these new Birk Bostons are the upgrade you probably don’t need but should definitely snag anyways.

Birkenstock : $370
Nike ACG Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt
Nike ACG Dri-FIT Graphic T-Shirt

Nike’s outdoor-focused ACG sub-label is a hub of innovation…and also makes some pretty killer graphic tees.

Nike : $55
Frame x Sothebyu0026#8217;s Large Tote
Frame x Sotheby’s Large Tote

Tell me you’re a “private collector” without telling me you’re a private collector.

Frame : $198
Patagonia Retro Pile Jacket
Patagonia Retro Pile Jacket

Fall cannot come soon enough.

STAG Provisions : $160
Leviu0026#8217;s Blue Tab Wide Leg Flyer Jeans
Levi’s Blue Tab Wide Leg Flyer Jeans

Levi’s Blue Tab label, the brand’s latest attempt at premium, Japanese-made denim, has been booted up for more than a year now, but scant few people seem to know about it. Luckily for you, that means these ultra-wide-leg Flyer Jeans are somehow still in stock.

Levi’s : $295
New Balance NB Numeric 442
New Balance NB Numeric 442

Combine a proper footy cleat with a clean skate shoe and what do you get? Something a hell of a lot like New Balance’s latest Numeric, I’d wager.

New Balance : $125
Merz B. Schwanen Cropped Classic Cotton Jersey T-Shirt
Merz B. Schwanen Cropped Classic Cotton Jersey T-Shirt

Popularized by The Bear, German label Merz B. Schwanen is now offering a cropped iteration of its best-selling, bicep-accentuating tee for all the short kings and slutty top truthers out there.

Merz B. Schwanen : $85
Drakeu0026#8217;s Cotton Urban Safari Vest
Drake’s Cotton Urban Safari Vest

New from the sartorialists over at Drake’s: a highly tactical safari vest in an anything-but-tactical colorway.

Drake’s : $795
Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve Sunset Crew
Taylor Stitch Short Sleeve Sunset Crew

The sweetest of all mid-season layers, the short-sleeve sweatshirt deserves its time in the spotlight.

Taylor Stitch : $98
Emily Dawn Long Spoiled Boys Hat
Emily Dawn Long Spoiled Boys Hat

New York designer Emily Dawn Long’s infamous “Spoiled Boys” printed vintage tees have long since sold out, but you can still get your hands on a pretty solid dad hat version.

Emily Dawn Long : $75
Flint and Tinder Surplus Heavy T-Shirt
Flint and Tinder Surplus Heavy T-Shirt

Every guy needs at least one heavyweight tee. Flint and Tinder’s Surplus Shirt will make you want to toss out your regular-weight ones.

Buy Here : $58
Madewell Pleated Chino Pants
Madewell Pleated Chino Pants

Why on earth would you wear tech pants when you could slip into Madewell’s perfectly pleated chinos instead?

Buy Here : $138

Meet your guide

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.
More from Paolo Sandoval »

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