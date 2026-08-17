Aaron Levine and Zara Don't Miss

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With dozens, if not hundreds, of new apparel, footwear and accessory releases from our favorite brands to sort through, I’ve done the hard work and winnowed things down to the absolutely need-to-know style, watch and grooming drops that you can’t afford to miss.



This week’s haul: Aaron Levine and Zara release their latest joint capsule, Noah unveils its Fall/Winter collection and Ralph Lauren drops a batch of superb U.S. Open merch.

Menswear Drop Checklist

P.F. Flyers x Story MFG All-American High-Top P.F. Flyers have been around for nearly 100 years, and while the brand’s signature high-tops haven’t received as much attention as, say, Converse, their latest collaboration with darling indie label Story MFG has put them back on the map as a heritage brand to watch. P.F. Flyers : $130

Every Other Thursday Relaxed Dress Shirt The brainchild of TikTok-talking-head-turned-designer Ethan Glenn, Every Other Thursday has been a hit with the online menswear crowd, enough so that the sold-out butter yellow version of the brand’s easy-to-wear dress shirt just received a major restock. Every Other Thursday : $169

Blundstone Premium Heritage #157 Chelsea Boot Blundstone has heritage workwear running through its DNA. Their latest silo installation, a high-shine, premium material version of their sleeker dress Chelsea Boot, knows exactly where it came from. Blundstone : $395

Birkenstock 1774 x Ader Error Boston Flap Clog Cut from a soft suede leather and featuring distinctive modular design cues courtesy of Korean label Ader Error, these new Birk Bostons are the upgrade you probably don’t need but should definitely snag anyways. Birkenstock : $370

New Balance NB Numeric 442 Combine a proper footy cleat with a clean skate shoe and what do you get? Something a hell of a lot like New Balance’s latest Numeric, I’d wager. New Balance : $125

Emily Dawn Long Spoiled Boys Hat New York designer Emily Dawn Long’s infamous “Spoiled Boys” printed vintage tees have long since sold out, but you can still get your hands on a pretty solid dad hat version. Emily Dawn Long : $75

Madewell Pleated Chino Pants Why on earth would you wear tech pants when you could slip into Madewell’s perfectly pleated chinos instead? Buy Here : $138

Meet your guide Paolo Sandoval Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com. More from Paolo Sandoval »