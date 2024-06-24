Culture > Sports

Stephen A. Smith’s Future Is the Latest Big Question in Sports Broadcasting

His current contract expires next year

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 24, 2024 5:20 am
Stephen A. Smith
Stephen A. Smith looks on during the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks during Game Four of the 2024 NBA Finals.
Jim Cowsert/NBAE via Getty Images

We’re witnessing a transformative moment in the way that we watch sports — and, for that matter, for the way that we watch people talk about sports. The landscape of broadcast networks and streaming services seems to be in flux right now. JJ Redick just made the jump from analyst and podcaster to Lakers head coach, and Charles Barkley might be bringing his commentary days to a close.

The latest sign of a shifting industry has to do with Stephen A. Smith, whose contract with ESPN runs through next year. What might be enough to keep him at ESPN — or where Smith might go if he doesn’t like what the network is offering — is the subject of an article by Puck’s John Ourand.

Ourand outlined the reasons why ESPN would like to continue their relationship with Smith, including the ways in which Smith has become “the face of the network over the past several years,” a host/network bond Ourand compared to the one between Rachel Maddow and MSNBC. Unfortunately for both parties, Ourand also reports that the two aren’t quite on the same page financially. ESPN has offered Smith $18 million per year; Smith and his representatives would reportedly like something in the neighborhood of $25 million.

After Kylian Mbappé’s Exit, Ligue 1 Has a Broadcast Rights Dilemma
After Kylian Mbappé’s Exit, Ligue 1 Has a Broadcast Rights Dilemma
 What’s next for the league?

As Ourand points out in his analysis of the situation, Smith would likely not lack suitors if he opted to turn down ESPN’s offer. Earlier this year, Smith showed that he was willing to change broadcast partners, albeit on a smaller scale, when he moved his podcast from Audacy to iHeartMedia. In the coming weeks, we’ll see if that foreshadows bigger changes to come.

More Like This

NBA Playoffs
The Upcoming NBA Broadcast Deal Could Tip Things Further Towards Streaming
The logo for the new sports streaming service Venu.
ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Team for Game-Changing Sports Streaming Service
Pat McAfee in 2022.
Pat McAfee Is Feuding With an ESPN Executive Now
A view of the ESPN logo on a camera at a game.
ESPN’s Gambling Pivot Compromises Even More of Its Integrity

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A group of Olympic runners warming up before a run.
This Is the Right Way to Stretch Before Running
"Challengers" stars Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist are the leading faces of hot rodent summer
Take It From a Woman: We Want Rat Faces and Dad Bods
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
A shot of Harrison Ford reading a script in a hot tub.
Remember When Actors Didn’t Need to Get Ripped for Roles?
Thrifting
6 Places for Top-Notch Thrifting in DC
Mido's Ocean Star 600 Chronometer, featuring a rotating bezel, a 43.5mm case, and 600m water resistance
Mido Introduces Two Celebratory New Ocean Star Models 

Win the Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix Experience

Want the F1 experience of a lifetime? Here’s your chance to win tickets to see Turn 18 Grandstand, one of Ultimate Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix’s most premier grandstands!

More Sports, Right This Way

Stephen A. Smith

Stephen A. Smith's Future Is the Latest Big Question in Sports Broadcasting

Portable air conditioner

American Olympians Are Bringing Air Conditioners to Paris

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Scottish soccer players

Scottish Fans at Euro 2024 Have Decimated the Local Beer Supply

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco