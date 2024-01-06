Pat McAfee Is Feuding With an ESPN Executive Now

There’s an inherent paradox to Pat McAfee’s work as a talk show host. On one hand, he’s able to get big names in the world of sports to make candid comments on the record — sometimes in exchange for financial compensation. On the other hand, sometimes that backfires, as when — say — Aaron Rodgers makes unsubstantiated comments in conversation with McAfee.



Rodgers isn’t the only figure on the show who’s made headlines for his recent comments. In an unexpected twist, though, the latest one to do so is McAfee himself, who recently argued that an ESPN executive is seeking to undermine the show.



As The Hollywood Reporter‘s Alex Weprin reports, McAfee said on Friday that ESPN executive editor Norby Williamson had it in for his show. “Now there are some people actively trying to sabotage us from within ESPN. More specifically, I believe Norby Williamson is the guy who is attempting to sabotage our program,” McAfee said. “I’m not 100 percent sure, he’s just seemingly the only human that has information, and then somehow that information gets leaked, and it’s wrong, and then it sets a narrative of what our show is.”

When asked for comment by THR, ESPN declined to comment. McAfee also noted that he had had an awkward meeting with Williamson in 2018. This is likely not the last time we’ll hear about a clash between McAfee and his network — but as for what form the next round will take, that remains to be seen.