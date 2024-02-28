Culture > Sports

Max Strus Had a Final Stretch for the Ages Last Night

It was capped off by a 59-foot buzzer beater

By Michael Stahl @MichaelRStahl
February 28, 2024 11:51 am
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers congratulates teammate Max Strus #1 after Strus made a half-court buzzer-beater to defeat the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Mavericks 121-119. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
This guy had quite the night.
Jason Miller/Getty Images

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, sure, but the only person who called Max Strus lucky last night was Max Strus. Anyone else watching the Cleveland Cavaliers’ stunning victory over the Dallas Mavericks would’ve said Strus was incredible. In fact, that’s the exact word the Mavericks’ all-world guard Luka Doncic used to describe what Strus did.

Across the final four minutes of the game in Cleveland, Strus, the home team’s shooting guard, hit five three-point shots. Per ESPN, he’s just the fourth player in the last quarter century of NBA play to do so. The first four of those 3s went through the net in just 67 seconds.

Strus saved his curtain call for the final second of the game.

The Mavs took a one-point lead with just 2.9 seconds left, and then Cavs forward Evan Mobley handled a quick inbound pass from Strus at the top of the key in their own defensive end. Strus rushed up the court and received a pass back from Mobley, and launched a Hail Mary from 59 feet.

Swoosh. Game.

As impressive as the shot was, ESPN reported that it was only the second-longest game-winning buzzer-beater since the NBA instituted the three-point shot in 1979. The longest was a 61-footer by Devonté Graham that lifted his New Orleans Pelicans over the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2021. Apparently, it was also only the second-longest game-winning buzzer-beater Strus has hit.

The Case for Isiah Thomas in the Pantheon of NBA Greats
The Case for Isiah Thomas in the Pantheon of NBA Greats
 An excerpt from Rich Cohen’s “When the Game Was War: The NBA’s Greatest Season”

“At my Division II school, I made a three-quarter-court shot to win the game,” he said, referencing Lewis University in Illinois. He added: “Donovan [Mitchell] was out of the game, so somebody else had to step up. I got lucky.”

Doncic saw it differently. “Incredible shot. That was just an incredible shot,” he said. “It was my fault. I should have pressed forward [on Strus]. I thought we played a good game, but that was rough, obviously.”

The Cavs’ win helped them stay in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, as they try and ward off a charge from the now Doc Rivers-led Milwaukee Bucks. It doesn’t look like either team will catch the Boston Celtics and enjoy home-court advantage throughout the NBA Playoffs, as the Celts have opened up a 7.5-game lead over the Cavs with 24 games left to play.

A victory for the Mavericks, on the other hand, would’ve pushed them into a tie for sixth in the West, which is significant because the seventh through 10th seeds must first get through the Play-In Tournament before the “real” NBA Playoffs begin. All of which is to say, the excitement coming out of Cleveland last night is just the beginning of what should be a compelling final few months of the NBA season.

More Like This

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Monty Williams of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 26, 2024 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons 113-111.
Even When the Pistons Win, They Lose
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 18: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and Eastern Conference All-Stars drives against LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Western Conference All-Stars in the second quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
We Can Expect Plenty More NBA All-Star Games That Stink
Jacque Vaughn
Jacque Vaughn’s Time at the Brooklyn Nets Has Ended
Hoops Legend Kevin Garnett Says Today’s NBA Is at "Another Level"
Hoops Legend Kevin Garnett Says Today’s NBA Is at “Another Level”

Culture > Sports
Michael Stahl is a freelance writer based in New York City. He's covered the arts and culture, sex and relationships, business and tech, history and politics and other topics for Rolling Stone, Vice, Vulture, CityLab, Quartz,...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 10: Kevin De Bruyne and Pep Guardiola the head coach / manager of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton FC at Etihad Stadium on February 10, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Saudi Arabia Isn’t Giving Up on Soccer

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers congratulates teammate Max Strus #1 after Strus made a half-court buzzer-beater to defeat the Dallas Mavericks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 27, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Mavericks 121-119. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Max Strus Had a Final Stretch for the Ages Last Night

WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 24: Wake Forest Demon Deacons fans storm the court after a win Duke Blue Devils at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on February 24, 2024 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Wake Forest won 83-79. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

College Players Getting Paid Sparks a New Call for the Court Storm Ban

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Monty Williams of the Detroit Pistons reacts during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on February 26, 2024 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Detroit Pistons 113-111.

Even When the Pistons Win, They Lose

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.