Culture > Sports

Forever Chemicals Lead to Olympic Disqualifications

Fluoride wax is a no go in 2026

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 16, 2026 5:40 pm EST
Skis on a snowy landscape
Who knew ski wax could be so controversial?
Anne Nygård/Unsplash

There are plenty of reasons why an Olympic athlete might find themselves disqualified from a given event. One obvious reason? Performance-enhancing drugs come to mind, though there will soon be a non-Olympic alternative for some athletes to take part in. But there’s also the matter of making sure one’s equipment is up to snuff — and, beginning with this year’s Winter Olympics, that means not having any PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” in the mix.

What happens if a competitor does turn out to have such chemicals in their equipment? They’ll find themselves disqualified. As GearJunkie’s Mary Andino reports, three skiiers have been disqualified so far due to their use of fluorocarbon wax, also known as “fluoro wax.” As Sean Higgins at Ski Racing Media explained, this kind of wax has generally been used “for that extra bit of speed on race day for decades.”

That is no longer the case, however — at least not in skiing competitions where governing bodies have sought to crack down on the use of forever chemicals. The Olympics fall into that category, and it’s led engineers to seek new ways to replicate the effects of PFAS-heavy products in a way that does not violate the new guidelines.

The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
 The greatest athletes in the world warrant get-ups of Olympic proportions. Here are the most memorable outfits to ever grace the Winter Games.

Two of the three athletes who were disqualified were cross-country skiiers representing South Korea: Han Dasom and Lee Eui-jin. The third was Japanese snowboarder Shiba Masaki. At least one of those nations was not happy with those findings and pledged to appeal the ruling. “The Ski Association has purchased fluoride-free wax products, so it will protest,” a spokesperson for the Korean Olympic Committee told Grist in response to the disqualification.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Nike ACG Team USA
Nike’s Outdoor Sub-Label Just Quietly Dropped a Heater of a Winter Olympics Collection
A Nordic skier lunges for the finish line, with Norwegian fans in the stands behind him.
Meet the VO2 Max Kings of the Winter Olympics
"SNL" Olympic luge sketch
Are You Ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics? “SNL” Is.
COVID test
Some Olympic Athletes Are Being Very Careful About COVID-19

Culture
Culture > Sports

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two of Lelo's Sexual Wellness Devices
Lelo's Luxurious High-Tech Sex Toys Are Up to 30% Off
A collage of the sexiest TV scenes of all time, just in time for Valentine's Day
The Sexiest TV Scenes of All Time, According to the Women of InsideHook
Beyond expiration dates, many countries require multiple blank pages
This Minor Passport Error Could End Your Vacation
A collage of Gen Z students on their phones with a phone graphic in front showing the TikTok logo on brains
Gen Z Labeled “Dumber” Than Their Parents, But Also “Overconfident”
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
The Best Winter Olympics Uniforms of All Time
A Nordic skier lunges for the finish line, with Norwegian fans in the stands behind him.
Meet the VO2 Max Kings of the Winter Olympics

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Skis on a snowy landscape

Forever Chemicals Lead to Olympic Disqualifications

Condom wrappers

The Olympic Village's Condom Shortage Has Been Resolved

Pickleball gear on a court

Long Island Municipal Government Bans New Pickleball Courts

COVID test

Some Olympic Athletes Are Being Very Careful About COVID-19

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Grammys 2026

Every Menswear Look From the Grammys 2026 Red Carpet

Promotional image for "John Rambo"

"Rambo" Prequel Cast Adds "Sinners" and "The White Lotus" Alumni

Pull-up bars in a park

How One Athlete Chased a Pull-Up Bar Record at 81

AI app prompt on smartphone

Are AI Agents Contributing to Gender Stereotypes?