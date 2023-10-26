Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.
Is Deshaun Watson already done with the Cleveland Browns?
Justin Casterline/Getty
Culture > Sports

What’s Up With Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns?

Something seems rotten in the state of Ohio

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
October 26, 2023 12:24 pm
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

With his team sitting at 4-2 and riding a two-game winning streak that no one saw coming, quarterback Deshaun Watson will not be on the field to help the Browns win their third game in a row as Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has already ruled out his 28-year-old signal-caller for Week 8’s game against the Seahawks.

Watson, who missed all of the 2021 season while awaiting a trade out of Houston while (mostly resolved) sexual assault allegations swirled around him, will have only played in four of seven games for the Browns by the time Week 8 is complete and one of those appearances, last weekend against the Indianapolis Colts, was very, very brief.

Dealing with a lingering rotator cuff injury in the lead-up to the game against Indy, Watson took a hard hit and was checked for a concussion. Although Watson was cleared to return to the game, Stefanski opted to keep him on the sidelines and instead let P.J. Walker, who has completed 33-of-66 passes for 370 yards with three interceptions for Cleveland this year, run the offense for the Browns.

Walker, who was released by the Bears at the start of the regular season and then joined Cleveland’s practice squad, will start again this week while Watson sits.

The Deshaun Watson Contract Was Always a Bad Idea. Now It’s Messing Up the QB Market.
The Deshaun Watson Contract Was Always a Bad Idea. Now It’s Messing Up the QB Market.

The Baltimore Ravens are struggling to re-sign fan-favorite Lamar Jackson partly due to the Cleveland deal for the controversial QB

“I just feel with what happened in the game landing on his shoulder, there’s residual swelling that’s affecting his throwing,” Stefanski said. “I think it’s the best thing for him to rest this week and focus on the rehab. And as I’ve told you guys, I will always make what I think are the best decisions for our football team, for Deshaun, and I feel like this is the best decision for this week.”

Especially with the Browns in the mix for a playoff spot and Myles Garrett playing like a force of nature for Cleveland’s top-tier defense, letting Watson sit while Walker plays is a very interesting call. It’s nothing new for Watson, who has only appeared in 26 games over the last four seasons, to be out of the lineup, but the timing is somewhat notable as the trade deadline in the NFL is Halloween. Watson is already damaged goods, in more ways than one, but is it possible Cleveland wants to prevent him from getting even more battered so he can be traded?

That’s the speculation from ProFootballTalk. “We’ll continue to monitor things and generally to sniff around about whether the honeymoon has devolved into a standoff that, frankly, leaves both sides with few good options, given that Watson is due to make $46 million in 2023, in 2024, and in 2025, with every penny of it fully guaranteed,” per PFT. “It’s almost enough to make us wonder whether a surprise trade could happen before next Tuesday. At this point, however, who would take on the balance of that contract?”

Maybe no one. We’ll find out.

More Like This

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“TNF” Ends With NFL Officials Missing an Obvious Call, Again
The Steelers line up against the Jaguars during the preseason.
NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Week 8 Games Including Jaguars-Steelers, Browns-Seahawks and Bengals-49ers
American Airlines planes at an airport. The airline is upgrading service to Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl in 2024.
American Airlines Expands and Upgrades Service to Vegas for the Super Bowl
Younghoe Koo of the Atlanta Falcons.
The Top NFL Storylines of Week 7: Myles Garrett, Younghoe Koo and Mike Tomlin

Culture
Culture > Sports

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
a collage of fisherman sweater for men on a ocean background
The 18 Best Fisherman Sweaters for Men
Best pumpkin beers
The 27 Best Tasting Pumpkin Beers in 2023

SIGN UP AND GET A FREE MYSTERY GIFT

Looking for info on the best deals and discounts on all your favorite (and should-be favorite) clothing brands? Get a free mystery gift with box subscription from Bespoke when you sign up today!

More Sports, Right This Way

Baker Mayfield of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“TNF” Ends With NFL Officials Missing an Obvious Call, Again

a collage of boots on a brown background

The Best Boots for Men, From Chelsea to Chukka and Beyond

Posters from four popular shows on Apple TV Plus, which is increasing prices

Why Is Apple TV+ Raising Prices Again?

The best deals of the week

From Barbour to Brooklinen: The 23 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Ward Eight in a coupe glass

The 7 Best Classic Rye Cocktails

A train car in black and white. Ever wanted to live out "Murder on the Orient Express" in real life? These murder mystery trains offer you the chance.

Channel Agatha Christie Aboard These Murder Mystery Trains

Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed in "Fingernails"

Why Hollywood Is Obsessed With the Science of Soulmates

The duckpin bowling lanes at T-Sqaured Social.

If Tiger and Timberlake Walked Into a Bar, It Would Have Duckpin Bowling