Buffalo Bills Made an Unusual Request of Their Fans: Shoveling Snow

Culture > Sports

Buffalo Bills Made an Unusual Request of Their Fans: Shovel Snow

The forecast for this weekend involves a lot of snow

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
January 12, 2024 6:58 pm
Buffalo Bills fans
Yeah, they're enthusiastic — but how's their snow shoveling technique?
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The expression “the 12th man” has a long history in football, and plenty of NFL teams have embraced that. The phrase is used to refer to a team’s fans, who — the theory goes — can help shape the on-field action without ever leaving the stands. The Buffalo Bills are one such team; in 1992, they inducted the 12th man into their Wall of Fame. And if you’ve spent any time with members of the #BillsMafia (full disclosure: I have some friends who fall into this category), you know full well the depths of their fandom.

All of which might help explain why the Bills recent called for their 12th man to, en masse, make a rare appearance on the field at Highmark Stadium in advance of Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The forecast for this weekend in western New York involves a fair amount of snow, which will need to be cleared if the game is to take place. And that’s what’s led to the team asking fans who have the time and inclination to help with the shoveling.

The Bills made the announcement on Friday afternoon, telling interested parties that they’d be needed starting at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night through the following morning. And yes, the work is paid — shovelers will get $20 an hour for their labor. The team’s announcement also states that “[c]omplimentary food and breaks will be provided throughout the shifts in a comfortable warm area.”

The Buffalo Bills Are Still the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills Are Still the Buffalo Bills
 The team is now 5-5 after an ugly loss to the Broncos

Prospective shovelers are also asked to bring their own shovels, if they have them. (The announcement noted that shovels would be given to those who did not.) All told, it doesn’t sound like a bad deal — and it might well make for a great story somewhere down the line. Provided the Bills win, at least.

More Like This

Bills Mafia Members Can Now RSVP to Slam Themselves Through Tables
Buffalo Bills Mafia Members Can Now RSVP to Slam Themselves Through Tables
Bills Using 25-Foot Surveillance Tower to Crack Down on Fans
Buffalo Bills Using 25-Foot Tower to Crack Down on Tailgating Fans
A sign notes the prohibiting table slamming. (Tom Szczerbowski/Getty)
Buffalo Bills Hoping to Corral Unruly Fans in New “Tailgate Village”
The Buffalo Bills Just Pulled Off the Biggest NFL Upset in 23 Years
The Buffalo Bills Just Pulled Off the Biggest NFL Upset in 23 Years

Culture
Culture > Sports
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Sheryl Crow
Sheryl Crow and Tom Morello Teamed Up for a Song About AI
A cruise ship entering San Juan Harbor
Cruise Bookings Hit Record Levels in 2024
Samarkand, Uzbekistan
This Stunning Silk Road Country Should Be on Your Travel List
Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+
A Very Rare, Very Fast Bugatti Is Heading to Auction
JH Han, CEO of Samsung Electronics speaks at the Samsung press conference on January 8, 2024 at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Best and Worst of AI at CES
Mike Tomlin of the Steelers walks off the field against the Colts.
For Now, the NFL’s Longest-Tenured Head Coach Is Mike Tomlin

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Buffalo Bills fans

Buffalo Bills Made an Unusual Request of Their Fans: Shoveling Snow

Mike Tomlin of the Steelers walks off the field against the Colts.

For Now, the NFL’s Longest-Tenured Head Coach Is Mike Tomlin

Bill Belichick and Nick Saban's football friendship

How Bill Belichick and Nick Saban's Friendship Helped Them Rule Modern Football

Novak Djokovic leaning over to touch the court in appreciation at the Australian Open. Here's our full guide to the 2024 Australian Open.

What Will It Take for Djokovic to Lose His Happy Place?

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Novak Djokovic leaning over to touch the court in appreciation at the Australian Open. Here's our full guide to the 2024 Australian Open.

What Will It Take for Djokovic to Lose His Happy Place?

Zac Efron

Will 2024 Be the Year People Start Taking Zac Efron Seriously as an Actor?

The E Hemingway Cocktail, vintage rums and a typewriter in front of Library by the Sea in Grand Cayman

Why Library By the Sea Is Already the Best Bar of 2024

Dak Prescott attempts a pass against the Green Bay Packers.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick All 6 Super Wild Card Weekend Games