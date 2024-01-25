Culture > Sports

Bill Belichick’s NFL Coaching Options Are Rapidly Running Out

There are only four head-coach openings left in pro football

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
January 25, 2024 12:02 pm
Bill Belichick looks on during his final game with the new England Patriots
Bill Belichick has not found a huge market for his services.
Winslow Townson/Getty

With yesterday’s announcement that the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers will be Jim Harbaugh, who is leaving Michigan after capping his ninth season with the school’s first national championship since 1997, there are now just four NFL teams who are still searching for a head honcho to run their team next season: the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks.

The coaching jobs in the NFL, obviously, are limited. The number of prospective coaches who are hoping to get one of those jobs is not. There are offensive and defensive coordinators like Aaron Glenn (Lions), Ben Johnson (Lions) and Bobby Slowik (Texans) who are looking to move up a rank, and fired head coaches like Mike Vrabel (ex-Titan) and Bill Belichick (ex-Pat) who are looking to stay in the game.

This Is Bill Belichick’s Chance to Separate Himself From Tom Brady’s Shadow
This Is Bill Belichick’s Chance to Separate Himself From Tom Brady’s Shadow
 The longtime coach can finally establish a championship legacy that isn’t tied to No. 12

For the latter, a market that some projected to be robust (not us) has all but dried up and his talks with the only team he’s met with about their coaching vacancy, the Falcons, have “lost momentum in the past week,” The Athletic reported. That being the case, and adding in the fact that Atlanta is still meeting with qualified candidates like Vrabel, it appears there is a very real possibility that Belichick will not be a head coach in the NFL for the first time this century when next season begins.

Those who believe Belichick, who will be 72 by the time next season begins, still has something left in the tank will point out that what is happening with the longtime coach is eerily similar to what happened with his longtime quarterback after he announced he was leaving New England. Tom Brady, a six-time Super Bowl winner (at the time) on the wrong side of 40, had almost no market for his services after he departed from the Patriots and was left with Tampa Bay as his only option. We all know how that one ended up.

It’d be ridiculous to predict a similar fate for Belichick, who is chasing Don Shula’s all-time wins record as well as a Super Bowl victory sans Brady as his quarterback, but it’s also kind of hard to fathom that the only landing spot for the coach who many believe to be the greatest of all time is in the NFC South with the Falcons, a franchise with the same amount of prestige (none) as the Bucs.

However, that certainly appears to be the reality as the Panthers, Commanders and Seahawks have shown no interest in Belichick and there are no other openings, unless another coach gets fired. And, considering no one wanted Brady, maybe it’s actually not so crazy that no one wants Belichick. Time will tell.

More Like This

Jared Goff throws against the 49ers in 2021.
10 Numbers to Know Before Championship Sunday in the NFL
Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens.
The Top Storyline for Each Potential Super Bowl Winner
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Booed at Penguins-Golden Knights Game
Patrick Mahomes shakes hands with Josh Allen.
Sorry, but Mahomes-Allen Is Not the New Brady-Manning — At Least Not Yet

Culture
Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Butter Pat skillet and Yeti Cooler. Yeti bought the cast iron company in January 2024.
The $300 Cooler Brand Buys the $300 Cast-Iron Skillet Company
Tyler Bass reacts after missing a 44-yard field goal attempt.
Missed Wide-Right Kick Leaves Bills Facing Tough Decisions
Checking into the Fairmont Pacific Rim with a FSC Certified cherry wood key card
Why Hotels Are Saying Goodbye to Plastic Key Cards
Lovers Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolates
Aphrodisiac Sex Chocolate: Can It Make You Horny? We Tested It.
A countryside road in late afternoon.
12 “Slow Living” Strategies That Will Increase Your Longevity
A bunch of people lying around on a beach.
In Defense of the Uneventful Vacation

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Bill Belichick looks on during his final game with the new England Patriots

Bill Belichick’s NFL Coaching Options Are Rapidly Running Out

Longtime NBA coach Doc Rivers.

Did the Bucks Doom Their Title Chances With Doc Rivers Hiring?

Jared Goff throws against the 49ers in 2021.

10 Numbers to Know Before Championship Sunday in the NFL

Joel Embiid is showered with water after scoring a team-record 70 points.

Joel Embiid Scores 70 to Boost Odds of Being Back-to-Back MVP

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

Retro soccer jerseys on sale from Cult Kits

Navigating the Booming Market of Retro Soccer Jerseys

A collage of Americans who have recently purchased electric vehicles. We interviewed them to see if people in the U.S. are really falling out of love with EVs.

Are Americans Really Disappointed in EVs? We Asked 7 Owners.

a collage of grooming products on white marble background

Now’s the Perfect Time to Refresh Your Grooming Routine

The Rolling Stones

A New Book Shows a Very Different Side of the Rolling Stones