Culture > Sports

With Bill Belichick’s Departure, Erosion of NFL’s Greatest Dynasty Is Done

After 24 seasons and six Super Bowls, the fall of the house of Belichick is complete

By Evan Bleier @itishowitis
January 11, 2024 12:07 pm
Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former coach Bill Belichick.
Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick are parting ways after 24 years.
Maddie Meyer/Getty

A day after his close friend Nick Saban ended his historic reign as the coach of Alabama and the man he replaced as head coach in New England, Pete Carroll, was politely shown the door by the Seattle Seahawks, Bill Belichick and the Patriots reached the “elegant solution” team owner Robert Kraft had been hoping for — a “mutual decision” to part ways, according to ESPN. Leading to that decision, there were “productive talks” throughout the week that were held with “no conflict” and “no disagreement” which resulted in both Belichick and Kraft taking “the high road,” per an ESPN source.

Kraft and Belichick plan to address the media about their decision together and they will likely attempt to further sugarcoat the fact that the former was forced to fire the latter because mistakes by both parties, including their mutual mistake to let Tom Brady leave New England without getting anything in return, which helped reduce a franchise that won six Super Bowls over two decades of dominating the NFL to a talentless team that struggled to win four games this season.

“The Dynasty” Is an Unprecedented Peek Behind the Curtain of the Patriots’ Football Machine
“The Dynasty” Is an Unprecedented Peek Behind the Curtain of the Patriots’ Football Machine
 Bestselling sportswriter Jeff Benedict takes us inside the most successful franchise of the 21st century

Though Brady’s departure will always be what most people point to as the pivotal point in the fall of the Patriots, there were plenty of other errors and management mistakes — years of poor drafting, over- and under-spending in free agency, an unwillingness or inability to update the so-called Patriot Way — that got Kraft and Belichick to where they are today. No one may have wanted to admit it, but Kraft firing Belichick was a long time coming, no matter what they want to call it. They tried to put lipstick on that pig, but it was headed to slaughter regardless.

After all, did Belichick look like a man who had any intention of coming back to coach in New England when he left the field on Sunday after allowing the Patriots to lose to the New York Jets for the first time since Obama was president? No, and any voiced speculation that Belichick’s talks with Kraft this week would result in anything other than his departure from New England was a waste of air. His time was more than up and both sides knew it.

With Belichick gone, the Patriots will look for their first new head coach in a quarter of a century and attempt to resurrect the organization back into a contender while 82-year-old Kraft is still around to enjoy a potential Super Bowl run. Mike Vrabel, who played for the Patriots and won three championships with New England, is on the radar after he was fired earlier this week by the Tennessee Titans. Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, who played for the Patriots from 2008 to 2014 and has been an assistant under Belichick since 2019, is also a leading candidate.

Belichick, whose 333 career victories (including playoffs) are only second to Don Shula (347) on the all-time list, is almost certainly going to be on the sidelines somewhere next season for his age-32 season. The Atlanta Falcons, who have never recovered from blowing a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI, are the favorites to land the veteran coach.

The optics of Belichick leaving a prestigious organization like the Patriots for a somewhat irrelevant NFC South team like the Falcons are not good…but they are familiar. After all, it was just four years ago that Brady bolted from New England and headed south to Atlanta’s division rival in Tampa Bay. A year later, Brady and the Buccaneers were Super Bowl champions and everyone in New England, including Belichick, was left to wonder what might have been had things been handled differently.

Now, with Belichick officially gone and the final nail in the coffin of the NFL’s greatest dynasty hammered in completely, the pondering in Foxboro can begin anew. From the moment it began 24 years ago when Belichick resigned from coaching the Jets with a note on a cocktail napkin so he could come and work for Kraft in New England, the Patriot dynasty was destined to end. But it didn’t have to end like this, with a flaccid whimper instead of a resilient roar. Regardless, it’s finally over. Kraft and Belichick’s “high road” led to a dead end.

More Like This

Patrick Mahomes scrambles against the Miami Dolphins.
12 Numbers to Know Heading Into NFL Super Wild Card Weekend
Aaron Rodgers of the Jets runs onto the field.
Does Aaron Rodgers Even Realize He’s Complaining About Himself?
NFL logo on a football
If the US Has a Monoculture, It Might Just Be the NFL
Derrick Henry of the Titans runs off the field.
The Top Storylines From the Final Week of the NFL’s Regular Season Include Mike McCarthy, Jameis Winston, Derrick Henry

Culture > Sports
Evan is a senior editor with InsideHook who earned a master's degree in journalism from NYU and has called Brooklyn home since 2006. A fan of Boston sports, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky bourbon, Evan has had his work published in publications including "Maxim," Bleacher Report and "The Daily Mail."

Recommended

Suggested for you

Vincent Gallo
You Don't Need to Terrorize Actresses to Get Authentic Performances Out of Them
Two figures walking across a wintry landscape, with a pink-blue sky in the background. We look at how many minutes you should spend outside during the winter.
How Many Minutes Per Day Should You Spend Outside During Winter?
Sherry wine tasting in wine cellars, selection of different jerez fortified wines from dry to very sweet in glasses, Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain
What Are the Different Types of Sherry?
Santorini, Greece. This year, the country has introduced a new tourist tax called the "climate crisis resilience fee."
What’s a “Climate Crisis Resilience” Tax and Why Is Greece Charging One?
We chatted with the founder about some of her favorite everyday items.
Brightland Founder Aishwarya Iyer on Her Favorite Everyday Items
A map focused on wellness destinations, but these vacations redefine the term "wellness"
8 Wellness Destinations for Anyone Not Into “Wellness”

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Sports, Right This Way

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and former coach Bill Belichick.

With Bill Belichick’s Departure, Erosion of NFL’s Greatest Dynasty Is Done

Patrick Mahomes scrambles against the Miami Dolphins.

12 Numbers to Know Heading Into NFL Super Wild Card Weekend

Aaron Rodgers of the Jets runs onto the field.

Does Aaron Rodgers Even Realize He’s Complaining About Himself?

NFL logo on a football

If the US Has a Monoculture, It Might Just Be the NFL

Explore More Sports

Keep Reading

2024 albums

The Albums We’re Most Looking Forward to in 2024

Lowball glass with orange-colored liquid and orange peel twist on a table in front of a red booth seat

Cereal Sales Are Down, But These Childhood Faves Are All Over Cocktail Menus

two large pieces of parmigiano reggiano cheese on a wooden board on a white table

The Difference Between Parmesan and Parmigiano (and Why You Want the Latter)

a collage of lounge pants on a interior background

The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More