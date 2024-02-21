Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Ten to One Just Created an Ideal Sipping Rum

Five Origin Select showcases the best of the Caribbean in one bottle

By Kirk Miller
February 21, 2024 4:04 pm
A bottle of Ten to One Five Origin Select, a new sipping rum (with a glass of rum poured neat)
The green in Ten to One's Five Origin Select pays homage to the Guyanese flag.
Ten to One

What we’re drinking: Ten to One Five Origin Select

Where it’s from: A blend, Ten to One highlights the best in Caribbean rums (as in, not bound by just one country or island). The brand was started by Marc Farrell, a Trinidadian who took the brand’s name from a phrase by Dr. Eric Williams, Trinidad and Tobago’s first Prime Minister. When rallying to preserve the first Caribbean federation of 10 countries, he said, “One from ten leaves zero” (basically, that they were stronger together than apart).

Why we’re drinking this: Farrell launched Ten to One in 2019 to “bring a more elevated, contemporary, inspired reflection of rum and the culture that surrounds it to market,” he tells us. “I wanted rum to get away from the narrative and caricature of pirates and plantations and sea monsters and be more authentically Caribbean,” To that end, he’s created a few pan-Caribbean blends that marry together different distillation methods, provinces and terroirs. 

How This Book-and-Rum Collaboration Honor “The Ideal Bartender”
How This Book-and-Rum Collaboration Honor “The Ideal Bartender”
 Ten To One Rum’s “Kindred Spirits” is a sequel to the groundbreaking 1917 cocktail book and a celebration of Black mixologists

Five Origin Select is a new permanent edition to Ten to One’s small portfolio. It’s sourced from five Caribbean countries and features rums from Trinidad, Barbados, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica and an 11- to 15-year-old Guyanese rum distilled on the Port Mourant Double Wooden Pot Still that was built in 1732, the only one of its kind still in operation.

Farrell’s idea about Five Origin Select is to create a sophisticated sipping rum. “I’d love to see more rum flights in bars and restaurants,” he says. “I’d love to see more dinner or post-dinner pairings.” As a fan of both the brand’s white and dark rums, which are perfect for Daiquiris, I was curious to see if Five Select could offer an elevated taste profile on its own.

How it tastes: Bottled at 92 proof, Five Origin Select offers notes of crème brûlée, vanilla, cocoa, baking spices and orange zest with a somewhat dry finish. It’s certainly a good sipper, and new notes open up on each sip (I got more apple as I went along), but I wouldn’t discount it in cocktails.

Ten to One founder Marc Farrell with his new rum Five Origin Select
Ten to One founder Marc Farrell
Ten to One

Fun fact: Farrell, the son of an economist and a psychologist, has led a fascinating life. He attended MIT at the age of 16, studied chemical engineering as an undergrad, went to business school and later became the youngest VP of Starbucks.

Where to buy: Ten to One Five Origin Select retails for $65 and is available here.

More Like This

Aged rums from Rolling Fork
Rolling Fork Is the Ideal Rum for Bourbon Drinkers
Brugal Colección Visionaria
Nobody’s Made a Rum Like Brugal’s Latest Expression
Five interesting rum brands' bottles, spotlighting National Rum Day
The 24 Most Interesting Rums to Try
close-up of pouring dark rum on the rocks
The World’s Most Sought-After Rum Is a Steal

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Most Popular

view of the City of Spokane from Palisades Park
Why I Gave Spokane, Washington, a Second Date
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
A black and white image of a man breathing out while rowing on an erg. Here's why indoor rowing is such a great cross-training exercise.
Why Rowing Is Our Cross-Training of Choice This Year
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Theragun, Toasters and a New Timex Collab
The 4th-floor​ bar at the Conduit in London, showcasing a lot of Scotch. The market for Scotch declined slightly in 2023.
Is the Scotch Industry in Decline? It’s Complicated.

Recommended

Suggested for you

view of the City of Spokane from Palisades Park
Why I Gave Spokane, Washington, a Second Date
Left to right: Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto, Rolex Yacht-Master 42 RLX Titanium, Omega Seamaster Diver 300M
10 Excellent Titanium Watches
FT. MYERS, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 20: Ceddanne Rafaela #43 of the Boston Red Sox poses during team photo day before a spring training team workout on February 20, 2024 at JetBlue Park at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
MLB Players Are Calling the New Fanatics Jerseys “Cheap”
A black and white image of a man breathing out while rowing on an erg. Here's why indoor rowing is such a great cross-training exercise.
Why Rowing Is Our Cross-Training of Choice This Year
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Theragun, Toasters and a New Timex Collab
The 4th-floor​ bar at the Conduit in London, showcasing a lot of Scotch. The market for Scotch declined slightly in 2023.
Is the Scotch Industry in Decline? It’s Complicated.

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

A bottle of Ten to One Five Origin Select, a new sipping rum (with a glass of rum poured neat)

Ten to One Just Created an Ideal Sipping Rum

Cocktails in a row on a countertop

16 Great Things to Do in Chicago This Weekend

Beverages in glasses surrounding a bottle of Campari and other garnishes

13 Things to Do in LA This Weekend

Bartender pouring a cocktail from a shaker into a glass on a dark wooden bar in front of shelves with bottles and a large art print on the wall

The Best Hotel Bars in San Francisco

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.