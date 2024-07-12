Leisure > Drinks > Spirits

Bartenders Are Doing Increasingly Bizarre Things With Malört

Including adding cicadas, cuttlefish and so much more

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 12, 2024 3:52 pm
A bottle of Malort
Malort has been sparking bartenders' creativity as of late.
Trent Sprague/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Does Malört qualify as a cult beverage? Past headlines at InsideHook have dubbed the spirit in question both “infamous” and “notorious,” even as its close association with Chicago has given it a certain regional cachet. That said, Malört’s distribution is getting it to more places than ever before, which is only heightening its near-mythic reputation. And that was before a number of enterprising bartenders and spirits professionals decided to lean in to the notoriety of the beverage and take it to new heights — or lows, depending on your point of view.

This included the phenomenon, earlier this summer, of cicada-infused Malört becoming what Eater’s Naomi Waxman described as “one of the buzziest shots of the season.” And while you might think that putting bugs in spirits would be a hard act to follow, it turns out that it’s not an impossible act to follow.

That, in turn, is how we’ve ended up in a world where Evil Malört exists. As Kyle Piscioniere recounted in an article for Punch, bartender Jared Belden began to think of ways to make the already-formidable Malört even more daunting to shot-takers in western Massachusetts. The way he’s done this, Piscioniere wrote, is accomplished by adding Carolina Reaper peppers, a tobacco infusion, truffle oil, sesame oil and cuttlefish ink.

“I picked flavors that work with and against the bitter herbaceousness of Malört,” Belden explained to Punch.

Can Chicago’s Notorious Malört Take Over America?
Can Chicago’s Notorious Malört Take Over America?
 The local favorite recently expanded its distribution from four states to more than 30

Reportedly, Evil Malört has been a hit since its debut in Massachusetts — especially among bartenders. It does beg the question: what happens when someone tries to infuse pumpkin spice Malört with ground-up cicadas or truffle oil? The drinking world may never be the same.

More Like This

"Jeppson’s Malört: The Book" is a new coffee table book about Chicago's famous bottle of booze
Kevin Ryan Wrote the Book on Malört, the Liquor for Two-Fisted Drinkers
The Maker of Chicago’s Infamous Malört Just Released a Whiskey
The Maker of Chicago’s Infamous Malört Just Released a Whiskey
Jeppson's Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Malört
Today’s the Day to Drink Jeppson’s Limited-Edition Pumpkin Spice Malört
A bottle of Malört and can of Anti-Hero beer
Revolution Brewing and CH Distillery Team Up to Make Malört From Old Beer

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Spirits
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

two hands reaching for slices of detroit-style pepperoni pizza
The Best Places to Eat Pizza in Alexandria
A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Already Here
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Blancpain’s Phases de Lune (left), Breguet’s “Quai de l’Horloge” (center) and Hublot’s Classic Fusion Essential Grey (right)
The Best Watches of the Past Month
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Bardstown Bourbon Company rickhouse
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Just Expanded to 46 Distilleries

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

A bottle of Malort

Bartenders Are Doing Increasingly Bizarre Things With Malört

Beer taste

Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?

Drinking Guinness in Ireland

The Dead Rabbit Is Now Leading Tours of Ireland

"Moonshine" book cover

This Classic Book Explores the Inner Workings of Illegal Liquor

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours