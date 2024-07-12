Bartenders Are Doing Increasingly Bizarre Things With Malört

Does Malört qualify as a cult beverage? Past headlines at InsideHook have dubbed the spirit in question both “infamous” and “notorious,” even as its close association with Chicago has given it a certain regional cachet. That said, Malört’s distribution is getting it to more places than ever before, which is only heightening its near-mythic reputation. And that was before a number of enterprising bartenders and spirits professionals decided to lean in to the notoriety of the beverage and take it to new heights — or lows, depending on your point of view.



This included the phenomenon, earlier this summer, of cicada-infused Malört becoming what Eater’s Naomi Waxman described as “one of the buzziest shots of the season.” And while you might think that putting bugs in spirits would be a hard act to follow, it turns out that it’s not an impossible act to follow.



That, in turn, is how we’ve ended up in a world where Evil Malört exists. As Kyle Piscioniere recounted in an article for Punch, bartender Jared Belden began to think of ways to make the already-formidable Malört even more daunting to shot-takers in western Massachusetts. The way he’s done this, Piscioniere wrote, is accomplished by adding Carolina Reaper peppers, a tobacco infusion, truffle oil, sesame oil and cuttlefish ink.



“I picked flavors that work with and against the bitter herbaceousness of Malört,” Belden explained to Punch.

Reportedly, Evil Malört has been a hit since its debut in Massachusetts — especially among bartenders. It does beg the question: what happens when someone tries to infuse pumpkin spice Malört with ground-up cicadas or truffle oil? The drinking world may never be the same.