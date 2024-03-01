This Ol’ Reliable Running Shoe Is on Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Running shoes have never been hotter. Record-breaking carbon-fiber racers, daily trainers stacked on miles of cushioning, trail shoes built to conquer altitude and terrain like they’re not even there. It’s really a golden age for trainers, with what feels like near-daily innovation and a cohort of brands vying to one-up each other.

But with all new new taking up attention, it can be easy to forget the basics of what makes a good everyday running shoe — a simple, comfortable fit, proper cushioning and an unencumbered ride. Even the most high-tech, rocker-rocking silo is a bust if it can’t handle your weekly mileage.

That’s where Brooks comes in. Admittedly less flashy than many of its competitors, the WA-based running company has long been a favorite of serious milehounds, built on years of sturdy, hardworking product that gets the job done. The Ghost silo, in particular, remains a cult trainer for its rugged durability and ease of wear. I’ve long run in a pair myself, although I admittedly upgraded to the Ghost’s chunkier, more cushioned cousin in the Ghost Max recently.

Sizes: 7-15 | Wide sizes: yes | Weight: 10.1oz | Drop: 12mm | Support: neutral | Best for: easy runs, everyday runs |

Pros Provides a smooth ride and an easy transition off the footstrike

Cushioning is accommodating but firm, providing a nice response

Built like a tank — I’ve put nearly 400 miles into my pair so far Cons Can be too stiff for “maximalist cushioning” fans

If you’re in the market for a new pair of daily running shoes, you’re in luck — Brooks just tossed well over a dozen colorways of the Brooks Ghost 15 on sale, along with the weatherproof GTX iteration for good measure. Shop the Brooks Ghost sale (and other Brooks deals, as well) below. It’ll be the last time you buy a pair of running shoes for a long time.

