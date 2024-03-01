Wellness > Running

This Ol’ Reliable Running Shoe Is on Sale

Plus, more deals on Brooks trainers

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
March 1, 2024 11:06 am
a collage of brooks Ghost 15 sneakers on a gradient blue background
The Brooks Ghost has long been a workhorse trainer. It's finally on sale.
Brooks

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Running shoes have never been hotter. Record-breaking carbon-fiber racers, daily trainers stacked on miles of cushioning, trail shoes built to conquer altitude and terrain like they’re not even there. It’s really a golden age for trainers, with what feels like near-daily innovation and a cohort of brands vying to one-up each other.

Review: The Ghost Max Introduces Peak Cushioning to Brooks’ Stacked Lineup
Review: The Ghost Max Introduces Peak Cushioning to Brooks’ Stacked Lineup
 We tested the new maximalist trainer. Here’s what we thought.

But with all new new taking up attention, it can be easy to forget the basics of what makes a good everyday running shoe — a simple, comfortable fit, proper cushioning and an unencumbered ride. Even the most high-tech, rocker-rocking silo is a bust if it can’t handle your weekly mileage.

That’s where Brooks comes in. Admittedly less flashy than many of its competitors, the WA-based running company has long been a favorite of serious milehounds, built on years of sturdy, hardworking product that gets the job done. The Ghost silo, in particular, remains a cult trainer for its rugged durability and ease of wear. I’ve long run in a pair myself, although I admittedly upgraded to the Ghost’s chunkier, more cushioned cousin in the Ghost Max recently.

Brooks Ghost 15
Brooks Ghost 15
Brooks : $140$110

Sizes: 7-15 | Wide sizes: yes | Weight: 10.1oz | Drop: 12mm | Support: neutral | Best for: easy runs, everyday runs |

Pros

  • Provides a smooth ride and an easy transition off the footstrike
  • Cushioning is accommodating but firm, providing a nice response
  • Built like a tank — I’ve put nearly 400 miles into my pair so far

Cons

  • Can be too stiff for “maximalist cushioning” fans

If you’re in the market for a new pair of daily running shoes, you’re in luck — Brooks just tossed well over a dozen colorways of the Brooks Ghost 15 on sale, along with the weatherproof GTX iteration for good measure. Shop the Brooks Ghost sale (and other Brooks deals, as well) below. It’ll be the last time you buy a pair of running shoes for a long time.

Shop the Brooks Ghost Sale

Brooks Ghost 15
Brooks Ghost 15
Brooks : $140$110
Brooks Ghost 15 GTX
Brooks Ghost 15 GTX
Brooks : $170$120

More Brooks Deals

Brooks Hyperion Tempo
Brooks Hyperion Tempo
Brooks : $150$65
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22
Brooks : $140$90
Brooks Glycerin GTS 20
Brooks Glycerin GTS 20
Brooks : $160$110

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

