Culture > Music

Spotify Reportedly Exploring a High-Fidelity Membership Tier

Better audio wouldn't be the only added perk

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 18, 2025 6:50 am EST
Spotify logo on iPhone
Could a new premium tier be coming to Spotify?
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

When exactly did Spotify become ubiquitous? What began as a music streaming service has now expanded into podcasting and audiobooks, and while its growth hasn’t been without significant criticism, it remains the biggest player in its field. That said, being the biggest doesn’t necessarily mean getting rave reviews for all aspects of its service, and several of its competitors have received higher marks for audio quality than Spotify has.

New reporting suggests that this might be the year Spotify offers a higher-quality audio offering, however. Citing “people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg‘s Lucas Shaw reports that Spotify is exploring adding a higher-priced membership tier — one where better-quality audio would be among the perks.

The proposed Music Pro subscription level would, Shaw writes, vary in some of its specifics from region to region. Besdes better audio quality, the report also mentions that subscribers at this tier would also be able to mix together a selection of songs, as well as gaining access to tickets for live events. The Bloomberg article mentions that Spotify has been in conversation with some ticket sellers and concert promoters; that said, precisely what Music Pro would translate into remains to be seen.

Turns Out Björk Is Not a Fan of Spotify
Turns Out Björk Is Not a Fan of Spotify
 She had harsh words for the platform in a recent interview

As for what this would cost subscribers, Bloomberg reports that the new premium tier could raise prices by up to $5.99 per month. In The Verge’s article on the proposed changes, Quentyn Kennemer observed that Spotify’s recent licensing deals with Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group could lay the groundwork for this potential upgrade.

More Like This

Lily Allen live in 2014
Lily Allen’s Foot Photos Make Her More Money Than Spotify
A graphic used by Spotify to promote its Discovery Mode tool, which algorithmically boosts songs (but may cut royalty rates)
Is Spotify’s Discovery Mode Screwing Over Artists?
"SNL" Spotify sketch
Paul Mescal and “SNL” Took on Spotify’s Wrapped Lists
A screenshot of Spotify's new Audiobooks section, which launched this week
The Problem With Spotify’s New Audiobooks Service

Culture
Culture > Music
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Doctor conducting a colonoscopy
Why Are More Healthy Eaters Being Diagnosed With Colon Cancer?
A collage of the sexiest movie scenes in film history, according to the women of InsideHook
The Sexiest Movie Scenes of All Time, According to the Women of InsideHook
From Lucchese to Taylor Stitch this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Freaky Watches, Lucchese Bags and Pappy Van Winkle
Jack White
How Long Should a Concert Be?
People standing unnecessarily close to the baggage carrousel in 1967
It’s Time to Step TF Back From the Baggage Carousel, People
Levi's Blue Tab
Levi’s Blue Tab Is Introducing a Whole New Line of Japanese-Made Denim

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Music, Right This Way

Spotify logo on iPhone

Spotify Reportedly Exploring a High-Fidelity Membership Tier

Gavin Rossdale on stage

Bush's Gavin Rossdale Steps Into the Food World

Sheryl Crow performing on stage

Sheryl Crow Just Donated Her Tesla to Protest Elon Musk

Jack White

How Long Should a Concert Be?

Explore More Music

Keep Reading

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero

Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move