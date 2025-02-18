Spotify Reportedly Exploring a High-Fidelity Membership Tier

When exactly did Spotify become ubiquitous? What began as a music streaming service has now expanded into podcasting and audiobooks, and while its growth hasn’t been without significant criticism, it remains the biggest player in its field. That said, being the biggest doesn’t necessarily mean getting rave reviews for all aspects of its service, and several of its competitors have received higher marks for audio quality than Spotify has.



New reporting suggests that this might be the year Spotify offers a higher-quality audio offering, however. Citing “people familiar with the matter,” Bloomberg‘s Lucas Shaw reports that Spotify is exploring adding a higher-priced membership tier — one where better-quality audio would be among the perks.



The proposed Music Pro subscription level would, Shaw writes, vary in some of its specifics from region to region. Besdes better audio quality, the report also mentions that subscribers at this tier would also be able to mix together a selection of songs, as well as gaining access to tickets for live events. The Bloomberg article mentions that Spotify has been in conversation with some ticket sellers and concert promoters; that said, precisely what Music Pro would translate into remains to be seen.

As for what this would cost subscribers, Bloomberg reports that the new premium tier could raise prices by up to $5.99 per month. In The Verge’s article on the proposed changes, Quentyn Kennemer observed that Spotify’s recent licensing deals with Warner Music Group and Universal Music Group could lay the groundwork for this potential upgrade.